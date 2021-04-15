Global Specialty Biocides Market - Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024
The specialty biocides market is poised to grow by $ 2.61 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
The report on the specialty biocides market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the importance of wastewater recycling and water reuse.
The specialty biocides market analysis includes product segment, application segment, and geographic landscape. This study identifies the popularity of silver-based biocides as one of the prime reasons driving the specialty biocides market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The specialty biocides market covers the following areas:
Specialty Biocides Market Sizing
Specialty Biocides Market Forecast
Specialty Biocides Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
BASF SE
Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc.
Clariant International Ltd.
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
LANXESS AG
Lonza Group Ltd.
Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV
Solvay SA
The Lubrizol Corp.
Thor Group Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Halogen compounds - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Nitrogen-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Inorganics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Organosulfur - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Wood preservation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Hygiene and disinfectants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Competitive scenario
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
