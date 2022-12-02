Global Specialty Feed Additives Market to Reach $58.5 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Specialty Feed Additives estimated at US$36. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58. 5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Liquid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$27.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dry segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR
The Specialty Feed Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Forms Segment to Record 6.7% CAGR
In the global Other Forms segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Alltech Inc.
BASF SE
Biomin Holding GmbH
Chr Hansen Holding A/S
Evonik Industries
Invivo NSA
Kemin Industries Inc.
Lucta S.A.
Novozymes
Nutreco N.V.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Specialty Feed Additives - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Specialty Feed Additives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed Additives
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Liquid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Dry by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Dry by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Forms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Forms by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Forms by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flavors & Sweeteners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Flavors & Sweeteners by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Flavors & Sweeteners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Minerals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Minerals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Minerals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Binders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Binders by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Binders by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Vitamins by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acidifiers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Acidifiers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Acidifiers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antioxidants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Antioxidants by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Antioxidants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Specialty Feed Additives Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Specialty Feed Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Specialty Feed Additives by
Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed Additives
by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid, Dry
and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Type - Other Types, Flavors &
Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins, Acidifiers and
Antioxidants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Specialty Feed Additives by
Type - Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders,
Vitamins, Acidifiers and Antioxidants Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed Additives
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Types,
Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins, Acidifiers
and Antioxidants for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Feed Additives
by Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed
Additives by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid, Dry and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Type - Other Types, Flavors &
Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins, Acidifiers and
Antioxidants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Feed Additives
by Type - Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders,
Vitamins, Acidifiers and Antioxidants Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed
Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins,
Acidifiers and Antioxidants for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Specialty Feed Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Feed Additives by
Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed
Additives by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid, Dry and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Type - Other Types, Flavors &
Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins, Acidifiers and
Antioxidants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Feed Additives by
Type - Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders,
Vitamins, Acidifiers and Antioxidants Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed
Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins,
Acidifiers and Antioxidants for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Specialty Feed Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Specialty Feed Additives by
Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed
Additives by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid, Dry and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Type - Other Types, Flavors &
Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins, Acidifiers and
Antioxidants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Specialty Feed Additives by
Type - Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders,
Vitamins, Acidifiers and Antioxidants Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed
Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins,
Acidifiers and Antioxidants for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Specialty Feed Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Feed Additives
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed
Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Feed Additives
by Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed
Additives by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid, Dry and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Type - Other Types, Flavors &
Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins, Acidifiers and
Antioxidants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Feed Additives
by Type - Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders,
Vitamins, Acidifiers and Antioxidants Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed
Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins,
Acidifiers and Antioxidants for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Specialty Feed Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Specialty Feed Additives
by Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed
Additives by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid, Dry and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Type - Other Types, Flavors &
Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins, Acidifiers and
Antioxidants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Specialty Feed Additives
by Type - Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders,
Vitamins, Acidifiers and Antioxidants Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed
Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins,
Acidifiers and Antioxidants for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Specialty Feed Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Feed Additives
by Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed
Additives by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid, Dry and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Type - Other Types, Flavors &
Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins, Acidifiers and
Antioxidants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Feed Additives
by Type - Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders,
Vitamins, Acidifiers and Antioxidants Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed
Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins,
Acidifiers and Antioxidants for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Specialty Feed Additives by
Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed
Additives by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid, Dry and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Type - Other Types, Flavors &
Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins, Acidifiers and
Antioxidants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Specialty Feed Additives by
Type - Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders,
Vitamins, Acidifiers and Antioxidants Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed
Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins,
Acidifiers and Antioxidants for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Specialty Feed Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Specialty Feed Additives by
Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed Additives
by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid, Dry
and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Type - Other Types, Flavors &
Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins, Acidifiers and
Antioxidants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Specialty Feed Additives by
Type - Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders,
Vitamins, Acidifiers and Antioxidants Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed Additives
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Types,
Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins, Acidifiers
and Antioxidants for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Specialty Feed Additives by
Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed
Additives by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid, Dry and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Type - Other Types, Flavors &
Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins, Acidifiers and
Antioxidants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Specialty Feed Additives by
Type - Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders,
Vitamins, Acidifiers and Antioxidants Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed
Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins,
Acidifiers and Antioxidants for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Specialty Feed Additives
by Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed
Additives by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid, Dry and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Type - Other Types, Flavors &
Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins, Acidifiers and
Antioxidants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Specialty Feed Additives
by Type - Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders,
Vitamins, Acidifiers and Antioxidants Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed
Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins,
Acidifiers and Antioxidants for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Specialty Feed Additives by Form - Liquid, Dry and
Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Specialty Feed
Additives by Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Feed Additives by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Liquid, Dry and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Specialty Feed Additives by Type - Other Types,
Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins, Acidifiers
and Antioxidants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Specialty Feed
Additives by Type - Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners,
Minerals, Binders, Vitamins, Acidifiers and Antioxidants
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Feed Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders,
Vitamins, Acidifiers and Antioxidants for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Specialty Feed Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Specialty Feed Additives by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Specialty Feed
Additives by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed
Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Specialty Feed Additives by Form - Liquid, Dry and Other
Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Specialty Feed
Additives by Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed
Additives by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid, Dry and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Specialty Feed Additives by Type - Other Types, Flavors &
Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins, Acidifiers and
Antioxidants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Specialty Feed
Additives by Type - Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners,
Minerals, Binders, Vitamins, Acidifiers and Antioxidants
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed
Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins,
Acidifiers and Antioxidants for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Specialty Feed Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 119: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Australia Historic Review for Specialty Feed
Additives by Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed
Additives by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Liquid, Dry and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Type - Other Types, Flavors &
Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins, Acidifiers and
Antioxidants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Australia Historic Review for Specialty Feed
Additives by Type - Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners,
Minerals, Binders, Vitamins, Acidifiers and Antioxidants
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Feed
Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Other Types, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Binders, Vitamins,
Acidifiers and Antioxidants for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Specialty Feed Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 125: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Feed Additives by Form - Liquid, Dry and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
