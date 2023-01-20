U.S. markets close in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,952.44
    +53.59 (+1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,238.22
    +193.66 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,082.68
    +230.42 (+2.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,856.60
    +20.26 (+1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +1.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.10
    +8.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0860
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    +0.0850 (+2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.4600
    +1.0610 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,398.36
    +303.55 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.56
    +10.53 (+2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

Global Specialty Fertilizer Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Global Specialty Fertilizer Market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.93%. Key Highlights. Largest segment by Speciality Type - Water Soluble : Water-soluble fertilizers help in efficiently reducing fertilizer application by 25-30%.

New York, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Fertilizer Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381439/?utm_source=GNW
These fertilizers also help in providing an even distribution throughout the field.
Fastest growing by Speciality Type - SRF : SRFs are safe for the soil and environment as they precisely release nutrients into the soil throughout the cropping season and reduce the leaching of nutrients.
Largest Segment by Crop Type - Turf & Ornamental : The increasing area under cultivation with increasing concern over pollution and growing ecotourism across the globe has increased the fertilizer demand for such crops.
Largest segment by Country - United States : The adoption of precision technologies in the country has boosted the need for specialty fertilizers, as it needs a modest application of recommended fertilizers.

Specialty Fertilizer Market Trends

Water Soluble is the largest segment by Speciality Type.

The global specialty fertilizers market accounts for about 48.0% of the overall global fertilizer market value. It was valued at about USD 74.96 billion in 2021. The market grew by about 23.0% in the study period. The increasing adoption of specialty fertilizers is due to the increasing concern over the environment, which is expected to drive the specialty fertilizer market during the forecast period.
Water-soluble fertilizers dominate the global specialty fertilizer market, accounting for about 40.5% of the market value. Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa dominate the water-soluble fertilizers market. Both regions accounted for more than 50.0% of the global water-soluble fertilizer market value in 2021.
Liquid fertilizers occupy the second-largest market in the global specialty fertilizer market and account for about 35.5% of the market value. In the liquid fertilizers market, Europe is the second-largest market, followed by Asia-Pacific. The large micro-irrigated area in Europe is driving the growth of the liquid fertilizers market.
The controlled/slow-release fertilizers account for the remaining market value of specialty fertilizers. However, controlled-release fertilizers have penetrated more into the market than slow-release fertilizers. Controlled-release fertilizers accounted for about 16.8% of the global specialty fertilizer market value in 2021.
Factors like high fertilizer-use efficiency, the increased adoption of specialty fertilizers, and the increasing trend in the overall area under sprinklers or micro-irrigation systems are expected to drive the global specialty fertilizer market during the forecast period.

Europe is the largest segment by Region.

Europe dominates the global specialty fertilizer market, accounting for about 31.75% of the total market value, valued at about USD 20.1 billion in 2021. The European specialty fertilizer market was dominated by field crops, accounting for 86.8% of consumption volume, followed by turf and ornamental crops for 7.6% and horticultural crops for 6.2% of the market share in 2021.
The Asia-Pacific region is the second-largest market for specialty fertilizers, and it accounted for about 21.32% of the total market value in 2021. The Asia-Pacific specialty fertilizers market was dominated by field crops, accounting for 84.98% of the consumption volume, followed by horticultural crops for 14.37% and turf and ornamental crops for less than 1% in 2021.
China leads the field crops segment in terms of total specialty fertilizer market value with 43.04%, followed by India with 17.15%, Japan with about 16.35%, and Indonesia with 5.67%. Australia occupied 4.07% of the Asia-Pacific specialty fertilizer market value in 2021.
South America accounted for about 18.48% of the market value, valued at about USD 11.7 billion in 2021. Brazil dominates the South American specialty fertilizer market. The specialty fertilizer market in Brazil was valued at USD 4.40 billion in 2021, with a volume consumption of 4.7 million metric ton in the same year.
There has been an increasing trend observed in the overall specialty fertilizer market, both in terms of volume and value, except for a decrease in market value in 2020 due to supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The increasing concern over fertilizer pollution caused due to overuse of fertilizers around the world may drive the global specialty fertilizer market during the forecast period.

Specialty Fertilizer Market Competitive Analysis

The Global Specialty Fertilizer Market is fragmented, with the top five companies occupying 32.33%. The major players in this market are Coromandel International Ltd., EuroChem Group, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, The Mosaic Co. and Yara International ASA (sorted alphabetically).

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381439/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • 12 Hot Penny Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss 12 hot penny stocks on the rise. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Hot Penny Stocks On the Rise. Penny stocks usually trade under $5 and are favored by new investors or market participants who prefer day trading. Some key indicators that penny […]

  • 3 Fintech Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    There are financial technology companies that are bringing innovation to consumers, but tougher credit markets have hurt their businesses. This could be an opportunity for long-term investors; these three stocks are poised to flourish when economic conditions ease up, so consider them before the bear market ends. Rapidly rising interest rates created two problems for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which uses artificial intelligence to replace the traditional FICO credit score in approving consumer loans.

  • Alibaba (BABA) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

    Should investors be excited or worried when a stock's 50 -day simple moving average crosses above the 200-day simple moving average?

  • Cathie Wood Is Crushing It This Year Thanks To 9 Stocks

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF is back — and back big. It's the top diversified ETF again this year so far, largely due to big winners.

  • Cathie Wood Makes an Eye-Opening Prediction for Tesla

    Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.

  • Why Shares of Scilex Soared This Week

    Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) were up 39.7% this week as of Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Scilex develops non-opioid treatments for acute and chronic pain. The healthcare company is majority owned by Sorrento Therapeutics, and there have been rumors of a potential buyout.

  • Netflix earnings: The subscriber obsession ‘has run its course,’ analyst says

    Macquarie Senior Media Tech Analyst Tim Nollen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix blowing past fourth-quarter earnings expectations, investor sentiment, subscriber growth, CEO Reed Hasting’s stepping down, and the expectations for Netflix in 2023.

  • This Might Be the Death Knell for Cannabis Stocks

    The latest update from an industry darling could signal big financial challenges for marijuana companies.

  • These 2 Medical Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • Could Novavax Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is an investment that can look incredibly successful or awful depending on when you bought shares of the company. If it was during the early stages of the pandemic and before it developed its COVID-19 vaccine, you're sitting on some great profits. It has been a volatile stock to own, to say the least.

  • Best Stock to Buy: SoFi Stock vs. PayPal Stock

    Investors have turned their attention to profits and cash flow as interest rates have risen. Does that give the edge to PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock or to SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock? This video will answer that question, so tune in to find out.

  • Why Amarin Stock Tumbled This Week

    Amarin's tussle with its largest stakeholder doesn't appear to be sitting well with shareholders.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Apple (AAPL)

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly net increase of 5.2% has been recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2022, below the S&P 500 Index’s 7.56% gain for the same period. Spare some time to […]

  • As Markets Fall, Solar Stocks Are Cooling Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all fell as much as 1% on the day. Below, you'll learn more about what's pulling down solar energy stocks and whether they can rebound in due course. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), which makes microinverters that allow individual solar panels to convert their energy production from direct current to alternating current, saw its stock drop 11% on Thursday.

  • ‘It’s not easy to get rich quick’ — but stealing these 3 frugal habits from Warren Buffett can help speed up the process

    You won’t even owe him a penny for his thoughts.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Auto Stocks According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 11 most undervalued auto stocks according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Auto Stocks According To Hedge Funds. The automotive industry has been plagued by multiple problems apart from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the constrained Asia Pacific […]

  • When Should You Buy CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)?

    Let's talk about the popular CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRWD ). The company's shares saw significant share...

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Soar 33% to 80% in 2023, According to Wall Street

    Warren Buffett handily beat the S&P 500 in 2022, thanks in large part to strong performances from a couple of oil stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio. If the analysts are right, Buffett will need help from other stocks to keep up his market-beating ways. Here are three Buffett stocks that could soar 33% to 80% in 2023, according to Wall Street.

  • Elon Musk Fires Back at a Top Executive

    Richard Edelman, CEO of one of the world's largest communications agencies, spoke out against Twitter at the World Economic Forum in Davos.