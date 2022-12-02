U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

Global Specialty Generics Market to Reach $125.6 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·20 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Specialty Generics estimated at US$62. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$125. 6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Generics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032966/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the period 2020-2027. Injectables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.3% CAGR and reach US$88 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Types segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR

The Specialty Generics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 8.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Akorn Inc.
Apotex Corp.
Endo International plc.
Mallinckrodt
Mylan N.V.
Pfizer Inc.
Sandoz International GmbH
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries
Valeant Pharmaceuticals


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032966/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Specialty Generics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Generics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Specialty Generics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Generics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Injectables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Injectables by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Injectables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oncology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Oncology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oncology by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Conditions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Inflammatory Conditions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Conditions
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multiple Sclerosis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Multiple Sclerosis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Multiple Sclerosis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hepatitis C by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Hepatitis C by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hepatitis C by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Specialty Generics Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Specialty Generics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Generics by Type - Injectables and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Specialty Generics by Type -
Injectables and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Generics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injectables and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Generics by Application - Oncology, Inflammatory
Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Specialty Generics by
Application - Oncology, Inflammatory Conditions, Multiple
Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Generics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology,
Inflammatory Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Generics by Type - Injectables and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Generics by Type -
Injectables and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Generics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injectables and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Generics by Application - Oncology, Inflammatory
Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Generics by
Application - Oncology, Inflammatory Conditions, Multiple
Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Generics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology,
Inflammatory Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Specialty Generics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Generics by Type - Injectables and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Generics by Type -
Injectables and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Generics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injectables and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Generics by Application - Oncology, Inflammatory
Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Generics by
Application - Oncology, Inflammatory Conditions, Multiple
Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Generics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology,
Inflammatory Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Specialty Generics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Generics by Type - Injectables and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Specialty Generics by Type -
Injectables and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Generics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injectables and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Generics by Application - Oncology, Inflammatory
Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Specialty Generics by
Application - Oncology, Inflammatory Conditions, Multiple
Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Generics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology,
Inflammatory Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Specialty Generics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Generics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Generics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Generics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Generics by Type - Injectables and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Generics by Type -
Injectables and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Generics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injectables and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Generics by Application - Oncology, Inflammatory
Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Generics by
Application - Oncology, Inflammatory Conditions, Multiple
Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Generics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology,
Inflammatory Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Specialty Generics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Generics by Type - Injectables and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Specialty Generics by Type -
Injectables and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Generics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injectables and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Generics by Application - Oncology, Inflammatory
Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Specialty Generics by
Application - Oncology, Inflammatory Conditions, Multiple
Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Generics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology,
Inflammatory Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Specialty Generics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Generics by Type - Injectables and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Generics by
Type - Injectables and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Generics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injectables and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Generics by Application - Oncology, Inflammatory
Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Generics by
Application - Oncology, Inflammatory Conditions, Multiple
Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Generics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology,
Inflammatory Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Generics by Type - Injectables and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Specialty Generics by Type -
Injectables and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Generics by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injectables and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Generics by Application - Oncology, Inflammatory
Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Specialty Generics by
Application - Oncology, Inflammatory Conditions, Multiple
Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Generics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology,
Inflammatory Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Specialty Generics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Generics by Type - Injectables and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Specialty Generics by Type -
Injectables and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Generics by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injectables and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Generics by Application - Oncology, Inflammatory
Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Specialty Generics by
Application - Oncology, Inflammatory Conditions, Multiple
Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Generics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology,
Inflammatory Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Specialty Generics by Type - Injectables and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Specialty Generics
by Type - Injectables and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Generics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Injectables and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Specialty Generics by Application - Oncology, Inflammatory
Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Specialty Generics
by Application - Oncology, Inflammatory Conditions, Multiple
Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Generics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Inflammatory Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis,
Hepatitis C and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Specialty Generics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Specialty Generics by Type - Injectables and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Specialty Generics
by Type - Injectables and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Generics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Injectables and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Specialty Generics by Application - Oncology, Inflammatory
Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Specialty Generics
by Application - Oncology, Inflammatory Conditions, Multiple
Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Generics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Inflammatory Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis,
Hepatitis C and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Specialty Generics by Type - Injectables and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Specialty Generics
by Type - Injectables and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Generics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Injectables and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Specialty Generics by Application - Oncology, Inflammatory
Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Specialty Generics
by Application - Oncology, Inflammatory Conditions, Multiple
Sclerosis, Hepatitis C and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Generics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Inflammatory Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis,
Hepatitis C and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032966/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


