Global Specialty Injectable Market to 2028 - by Drug Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region
Global Specialty Injectable Market
Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Injectable Market, by Drug Type, by Application, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Specialty injectable is a high cost drug therapy that requires administration by injection. This medication is indicated for the treatment of chronic or life threatening diseases such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), rheumatoid arthritis, hemophilia, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, auto immune disorders, and other diseases.
Surveillance, counselling, or monitoring are all required when using specialty injectables. Specialty injectable are high cost drugs that require precise temperature control, special handling, and clinical management to ensure the drug performance.
Market Dynamics
Market players are indulged in receiving approvals for their products indicated for chronic or rare diseases from regulatory authorities. This is expected to drive the global specialty injectable market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on August 6, 2021, Sanofi, a pharmaceutical company that develops product for therapeutics treatments, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Nexviazyme which is uses for pompe diseases, an inherited disordered disease where glycogen complex sugar is increased by using Nexviazyme, has received approval on the basis of positive results obtained from Phase 3 Clinical trial where Nexviazyme targets the M6P receptor which is clears the glycogen build up in muscle cells.
Market players are indulged in receiving approvals for their products by regulatory authorities is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on December 23, 2020, Roche, a diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, announced the approval from European Commission for its Phesgo which is a combined dose of Perjeta and Herceptin used for the treatment of HER2 positive breast cancer. The approval was granted on the basis of results from pivotal phase 3 FeDeriCa trial which showed that Phesgo had delivered non inferior level of Perjeta and Herceptin in blood in comparison with IV formulation it showed safety and efficacy of Phesgo.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of global specialty injectable market, market size (US$ Billion), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players
It profiles leading players in the global specialty injectable market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Baxter International Inc., Mylan N.V., Merck & Co. Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Endo International Plc., AstraZeneca, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Lupin Ltd., Genentech USA Inc., Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cipla Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Genzyme Corporation, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Biogen, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Amgen Inc.
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global specialty injectable market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the specialty Injectable market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Overview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snippet, By Drug Type
Market Snippet, By Application
Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel
Market Snippet, By Region
Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Market Opportunities
Impact Analysis
Regulatory Scenario
PEST Analysis
Recent Product Launch/Approval
Epidemiology
Mergers and Acquisitions
4. COVID - 19 Impact Analysis
Impact on Supply Chain
Impact on Research and Development
Government Initiatives
5. Global Specialty Injectable Market, By Drug Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Billion)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
Segment Trends
Small Molecule Drugs
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Billion)
Biologics
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Billion)
6. Global Specialty Injectable Market, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Billion)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
Segment Trends
Oncology
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Billion)
Cardiovascular Diseases
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Billion)
Central Nervous System Diseases
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Billion)
Infectious Diseases
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Billion)
Auto-immune Disorders
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Billion)
Others
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Billion)
7. Global Specialty Injectable Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Billion)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
Segment Trends
Hospital Pharmacies
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Billion)
Specialty Pharmacies
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Billion)
Online Pharmacies
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Billion)
8. Global Specialty Injectable Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Billion)
9. Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles
Pfizer Inc.
Company Overview
Drug Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Eli Lilly and Company
Company Overview
Drug Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Company Overview
Drug Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Novartis AG
Company Overview
Drug Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Baxter International Inc.
Company Overview
Drug Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Mylan N.V.
Company Overview
Drug Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Merck & Co. Inc.
Company Overview
Drug Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Endo International Plc.
Company Overview
Drug Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
AstraZeneca
Company Overview
Drug Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
Company Overview
Drug Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Lupin Ltd.
Company Overview
Drug Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Genentech USA Inc.
Company Overview
Drug Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Company Overview
Drug Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Cipla Limited
Company Overview
Drug Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Company Overview
Drug Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
Company Overview
Drug Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
Company Overview
Drug Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Biogen
Company Overview
Drug Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Company Overview
Drug Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Amgen Inc.
Company Overview
Drug Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Genzyme Corporation
Company Overview
Drug Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Strategies
Analyst Views
10. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kds4hb
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900