Global Specialty Injectable Market to 2028 - by Drug Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Specialty Injectable Market

Global Specialty Injectable Market
Global Specialty Injectable Market

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Injectable Market, by Drug Type, by Application, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Specialty injectable is a high cost drug therapy that requires administration by injection. This medication is indicated for the treatment of chronic or life threatening diseases such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), rheumatoid arthritis, hemophilia, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, auto immune disorders, and other diseases.

Surveillance, counselling, or monitoring are all required when using specialty injectables. Specialty injectable are high cost drugs that require precise temperature control, special handling, and clinical management to ensure the drug performance.

Market Dynamics

Market players are indulged in receiving approvals for their products indicated for chronic or rare diseases from regulatory authorities. This is expected to drive the global specialty injectable market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on August 6, 2021, Sanofi, a pharmaceutical company that develops product for therapeutics treatments, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Nexviazyme which is uses for pompe diseases, an inherited disordered disease where glycogen complex sugar is increased by using Nexviazyme, has received approval on the basis of positive results obtained from Phase 3 Clinical trial where Nexviazyme targets the M6P receptor which is clears the glycogen build up in muscle cells.

Market players are indulged in receiving approvals for their products by regulatory authorities is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on December 23, 2020, Roche, a diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, announced the approval from European Commission for its Phesgo which is a combined dose of Perjeta and Herceptin used for the treatment of HER2 positive breast cancer. The approval was granted on the basis of results from pivotal phase 3 FeDeriCa trial which showed that Phesgo had delivered non inferior level of Perjeta and Herceptin in blood in comparison with IV formulation it showed safety and efficacy of Phesgo.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of global specialty injectable market, market size (US$ Billion), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

  • It profiles leading players in the global specialty injectable market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Baxter International Inc., Mylan N.V., Merck & Co. Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Endo International Plc., AstraZeneca, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Lupin Ltd., Genentech USA Inc., Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cipla Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Genzyme Corporation, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Biogen, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Amgen Inc.

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global specialty injectable market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the specialty Injectable market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Overview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Drug Type

  • Market Snippet, By Application

  • Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel

  • Market Snippet, By Region

  • Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Impact Analysis

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • PEST Analysis

  • Recent Product Launch/Approval

  • Epidemiology

  • Mergers and Acquisitions

4. COVID - 19 Impact Analysis

  • Impact on Supply Chain

  • Impact on Research and Development

  • Government Initiatives

5. Global Specialty Injectable Market, By Drug Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Billion)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Small Molecule Drugs

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Billion)

  • Biologics

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Billion)

6. Global Specialty Injectable Market, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Billion)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Oncology

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Billion)

  • Cardiovascular Diseases

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Billion)

  • Central Nervous System Diseases

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Billion)

  • Infectious Diseases

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Billion)

  • Auto-immune Disorders

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Billion)

  • Others

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Billion)

7. Global Specialty Injectable Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Billion)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Billion)

  • Specialty Pharmacies

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Billion)

  • Online Pharmacies

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Billion)

8. Global Specialty Injectable Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Billion)

9. Competitive Landscape

  • Company Profiles

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Novartis AG

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Mylan N.V.

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Merck & Co. Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Endo International Plc.

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • AstraZeneca

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Lupin Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Genentech USA Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Cipla Limited

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Biogen

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Genzyme Corporation

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Analyst Views

10. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kds4hb

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


