Global Specialty Medical Chairs Market Size To Grow USD 7.5 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 8.9%

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
·8 min read
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Specialty Medical Chairs Market Size was valued at USD 4.5 Billion in 2021 and the worldwide specialty medical chairs market size is expected to reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2030, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: A-DEC INC, CRAFTMASTER CONTOUR EQUIPMENT INC, DANAHER CORPORATION, DENTALEZ, INC, Dentsply Sirona Inc, DIPLOMAT DENTAL, HENRY SCHEIN, MIDMARK CORPORATION, PLANMECA OY, XO CARE A/S and among others.

New York, United States , March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Specialty Medical Chairs Market Size to grow from USD 4.5 Billion in 2021 to USD 7.5 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period. The demand for specialty medical chairs is expected to rise as the elderly population grows. The growing target population will boost the product demand. In addition, the introduction of technologically advanced and fully automated medical chairs is anticipated to serve the market with lucrative growth opportunities.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1594  

For treatment, evaluation, and rehabilitation, medical equipment known as speciality medical chairs are employed. They help a person by enhancing comfort or mobility during certain medical procedures. Specialty medical chairs can be used for patient assessment and treatment in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centres. Both manual operation and battery power are available for these devices. Although these chairs assist in providing the patient with outstanding comfort during the medical procedure, doctors are free to use them however conveniently they see fit by instructing them as necessary in their various fields of healthcare.

The older population and growing patient pool, both of which increase demand for specialised medical chairs, are the main factors propelling the market's growth. The rapid development of technology and the availability of fully automated specialist medical chairs are expected to drive growth in the market. Leading businesses offer individualised chairs to meet patients' and doctors' expectations for the diagnosis and treatment of various disorders, which will fuel market growth over the course of the forecast period. The world's ageing population has led to an increase in the prevalence of several ailments, including cardiovascular disease.

As more patients require treatment and examination, the market will grow. The market for specialist medical chairs used for rehabilitation is also expected to develop as the number of elderly people increases. In 2010, 524 million people—or 8% of the world's population—were 65 or older, according to the National Institute on Aging. By 2050, that number is anticipated to nearly treble to 1.5 billion, or 16% of the world's population. The increase in female cases of gynecologic diseases is the main factor driving the demand for specialised medical chairs. According to the CDC, bacterial vaginosis affected 20 million Americans between the ages of 14 and 49 in 2019.

The high cost of speciality medical chairs is the main barrier to the market's growth. The major companies are anticipated to profit from the new Specialty Medical Chairs Market Opportunities created by expanding economies like India, China, Mexico, and Brazil, allowing them to provide specialty medical chairs in developing countries at affordable pricing.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on theGlobal Specialty Medical Chairs Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Product (Treatment Chair, Examination Chair, Rehabilitation Chair), by Type (Electric chairs, Manual chairs), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030". Get Detailed Report Description Here

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1594  

Product Insights

Rehabilitation chairs segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the global specialty medical chairs market is segmented into Examination Chairs, Treatment Chairs, Rehabilitation Chair. Among these, the rehabilitation chair segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period. Paediatric, bariatric, and geriatric sizes are available for rehabilitation chairs. Among the chairs used for bathing, positioning, and movement are paediatric chairs. Although their weight and carrying capacities may be greater, bariatric and geriatric chairs can be utilised for the same purposes. During the course of the forecast period, the segment is anticipated to be driven by an increasing senior population as well as an increase in paralysis and spinal injury cases. Between 62.5% and 82.5% of people who require rehabilitative treatments do not receive them, according to surveys conducted throughout Africa in 2018. It is anticipated that this will boost their demand and result in a rise in the use of chairs and rehabilitation services.

Electric chairs segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global specialty medical chairs market is segmented into electric chairs and manual chairs. Among these, the electric chairs segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The demand for high-quality electronic chairs and awareness of the use of electronic wheelchairs are growing, which has led to an increase in the popularity of electromechanical systems with safety precaution settings, such as actuators that lock the chair in place in the event of a sudden power loss.

End User Insights

Hospital segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the global specialty medical chairs market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, others. Among these, the hospital segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period. The demand for speciality medical chairs, such as birthing chairs, dialysis chairs, and rehabilitation chairs, which have diverse functions depending on their application, has increased as a result of an increase in hospitals.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1594  

Regional Insights

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

The global market for speciality medical chairs is expected to remain dominated by North America over the projected period. This is due to factors including a growing patient population and an increase in the senior population. In 2035, there will be 78.0 million more Americans over the age of 65 than there are under 18, according to forecasts published by the U.S. Census Bureau for the year 2017. The increased incidence of chronic diseases in the area, technological advancements, and the presence of some of the major corporations all contribute to the market's growth and the region's supremacy.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the quickest rate of growth among all regions throughout the course of the projected period as a result of the region's growing geriatric population, which portends a significant socioeconomic burden. Some of the main factors driving market expansion are the existence of a robust R&D infrastructure, increased disposable income, better access to healthcare, and rising public awareness of various medical illnesses.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Specialty Medical Chairs Market include A-DEC INC, CRAFTMASTER CONTOUR EQUIPMENT INC, DANAHER CORPORATION, DENTALEZ, INC, Dentsply Sirona Inc, DIPLOMAT DENTAL, HENRY SCHEIN, MIDMARK CORPORATION, PLANMECA OY, XO CARE A/S. and others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1594  


Browse Related Reports

 Global Electrophoresis Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Capillary Electrophoresis, Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis, 2D Electrophoresis, Routine electrophoresis, Pulsed-field electrophoresis, Isoelectric focusing, and Immunochemical electrophoresis), By Application ( Estimation of DNA molecule, Analysis of PCR Product, Forensic Science, Protein and antibody interaction, and Clinical pathology analysis), By End-User ( Research Institute, Healthcare and Diagnosis Centers, Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical industry, and Educational Institution), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/electrophoresis-market

Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Metal ALD, Aluminium Oxide ALD, Catalytic ALD, Plasma Enhanced ALD, and Others), Application (Electronics & Semiconductors, Medical Equipment, Research & Development Facilities, Fuel Cells, Solar Devices, Magnetic Heads, Sensors, Barrier Layers, Primer Layers, Optical Devices, Thermoelectric Materials, Non—IC Application, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/atomic-layer-deposition-market

Global Assistive Reproductive Technology Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (In Vitro-fertilization (IVF), Artificial Insemination (AI-IUI), Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER), and others), End-Users (Hospital, and Fertility Clinics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/assistive-reproductive-technology-market


About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:    

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter


