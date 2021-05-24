Global Specialty Oleochemicals Market to Reach $32.1 Billion by 2027
Abstract: - Global Specialty Oleochemicals Market to Reach $32. 1 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Specialty Oleochemicals estimated at US$20.
9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Glycerol Esters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$13.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Specialty Esters segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
- The Specialty Oleochemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
- Alkoxylates Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
- In the global Alkoxylates segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -
Alnor Oil Co, Inc.
Ecogreen Oleochemicals
Emery Oleochemicals
Evonik Industries
IOI Group
Kao Corporation
KLK Oleo
Vantage Specialty Chemicals
Vegetable Vitamin Foods Company
Wilmar International
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 45
