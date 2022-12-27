Global Specialty PACS Market Analysis to 2029 - Rising Investments in Medical Imaging Drives Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty PACS Market Analysis by Type, by Component, by Deployment Model, End user and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The specialty PACS market size is estimated to be USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

The growing geriatric population and consequent increase in the incidence of various diseases, benefits associated with specialty PACS, government efforts boost the acceptance of healthcare IT solutions, rising investments in medical imaging, increased adoption of medical imaging IT solutions, and expanding use of imaging equipment are some of the key drivers for the market growth. However, budgeting restrictions are expected to restrain the market growth.



By Type



Based on type, the market is categorized into radiology PACS, ophthalmology PACS, endoscopy PACS, oncology PACS, orthopaedics PACS, women's health PACS, pathology PACS, dermatology PACS, neurology PACS, and others. In 2021, the ophthalmology PACS segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the increase in the number of eye procedures, the rising incidence of eye problems and illnesses, and technical developments in ophthalmology equipment.



By Component



On the basis of component, the market is segregated into software, services, and hardware. In 2021, the software segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the ever rising volume of healthcare imaging.



By Deployment Model



Based on component, the market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise. In 2021, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the fact that on-premise solutions are more easily customised than web/cloud-based specialist PACS.



By End user



On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into ambulatory surgery centres, diagnostic imaging centres, hospitals, and others. In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the growing number of patients, fast expansion of EMR adoption, technical developments in imaging techniques, increasing understanding of the advantages of early illness detection, and growing patient data digitalization,

Regional Markets



In 2021, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the laboratory information systems market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to large economies of the United States and Canada have permitted large investments in new technologies, growth in biobanks, simple availability of LIMS products and services, and severe regulatory requirements across industries. Furthermore, rising investment in pharmaceutical research and development is hastening regional market expansion.



Competitor Insights



Some of the key players operating in the specialty PACS market are IBM Corporation (Merge Healthcare Incorporated) (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Agfa Healthcare (Belgium), Carestream Health (a part of Onex Corporation) (Canada), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Sectra AB (Sweden), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Novarad (US), INFINITT North America (US), Intelerad Medical Systems (Canada), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Sonomed Escalon (US), Canon USA, Inc. (US) (a subsidiary of Canon Inc.), Visbion (UK), and EyePACS, LLC (US).



