Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Deals Report/Directory 2021: Comprehensive Access to 1,300 Deals and Contract Documents

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1,300 Specialty Pharmaceutical deals.

This report provides details of the latest Specialty Pharmaceutical agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Specialty Pharmaceutical deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering deals.

The report presents financial deal term values for Specialty Pharmaceutical deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1,300 online deal records of actual Specialty Pharmaceutical deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Specialty Pharmaceutical technologies and products.

Key Benefits

Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

  • In-depth understanding of Specialty Pharmaceutical deal trends since 2014

  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

  • Detailed access to actual Specialty Pharmaceutical contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

  • Identify most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers since 2014

  • Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

  • Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Available deals are listed by:

  • Company A-Z

  • Headline value

  • Stage of development at signing

  • Deal component type

  • Specific therapy target

  • Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

  • What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

  • What exclusivity is granted?

  • What is the payment structure for the deal?

  • How are sales and payments audited?

  • What is the deal term?

  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

  • How are IPRs handled and owned?

  • Who is responsible for commercialization?

  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?

  • How are disputes to be resolved?

  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?

  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers
2.4. Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering by deal type
2.5. Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering by therapy area
2.6. Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering by technology type
2.7. Deal terms for Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering
2.7.1 Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering headline values
2.7.2 Specialty Pharmaceutical deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Specialty Pharmaceutical deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Specialty Pharmaceutical royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading Specialty Pharmaceutical deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers
4.3. Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering company profiles

Chapter 5 - Specialty Pharmaceutical contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Specialty Pharmaceutical contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking by technology type

Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking

Appendices
Appendix 1 - Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 - Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by deal type
Appendix 4 - Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k75nvm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-specialty-pharmaceutical-partnering-deals-reportdirectory-2021-comprehensive-access-to-1-300-deals-and-contract-documents-301457449.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

