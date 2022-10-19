U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,733.75
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,553.00
    -23.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,219.25
    +20.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,757.70
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.69
    +0.87 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,644.60
    -11.20 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    18.46
    -0.14 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9816
    -0.0048 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.98
    -0.39 (-1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1265
    -0.0058 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.4430
    +0.2560 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,224.58
    -320.17 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.49
    -8.22 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.07
    -16.67 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements Analysis Report/Directory 2015-2022: A-Z, Headline Value, Stage of Development, Component Type, Therapy Target, Technology Type

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1,500 Specialty Pharmaceutical deals.

This report provides details of the latest Specialty Pharmaceutical agreements announced in the life sciences since 2015.

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Specialty Pharmaceutical deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering deals.

The report presents financial deal term values for Specialty Pharmaceutical deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking since 2015, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Specialty Pharmaceutical deals since 2015. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Specialty Pharmaceutical deals announded by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2015, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2015. The chapter is organized by specific technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.

A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering and dealmaking since 2015.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Specialty Pharmaceutical technologies and products.

Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

  • Trends in Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

  • Access to Specialty Pharmaceutical contract documents

  • Leading Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by value since 2015

  • Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers since 2015

In Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022, the available deals are listed by:

  • Company A-Z

  • Headline value

  • Stage of development at signing

  • Deal component type

  • Specific therapy target

  • Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

  • What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

  • What exclusivity is granted?

  • What is the payment structure for the deal?

  • How are sales and payments audited?

  • What is the deal term?

  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

  • How are IPRs handled and owned?

  • Who is responsible for commercialization?

  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?

  • How are disputes to be resolved?

  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?

  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers
2.4. Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering by deal type
2.5. Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering by therapy area
2.6. Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering by technology type
2.7. Deal terms for Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering
2.7.1 Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering headline values
2.7.2 Specialty Pharmaceutical deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Specialty Pharmaceutical deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Specialty Pharmaceutical royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading Specialty Pharmaceutical deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers
4.3. Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering company profiles

Chapter 5 - Specialty Pharmaceutical contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Specialty Pharmaceutical contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking by technology type

Appendices
Appendix 1 - Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 - Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by deal type
Appendix 4 - Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions
Appendix 6 - Further reading

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/39ayis

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Analyst Report: West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

    West Pharmaceutical Services is a Pennsylvania-based medical supplies company that operates as a key supplier to firms in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and generic drug industries. West develops, manufactures, and distributes elastomer-based supplies for the containment and administration of injectable drugs, including basic equipment such as syringes, stoppers, and plungers, along with somewhat more complicated devices including auto-injectors and other self-injection platforms. The company reports in two segments: proprietary products (82% of 2021 sales) and contract-manufactured products (18%). It generates 55% of its revenue from international markets and 45% from the United States.

  • Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in JAZZ Stock Now

    JAZZ's new drugs like Xywav, Rylaze and Zepzelca, along with the recently-acquired drugs, are expected to generate 65% of product revenues in 2022.

  • The First Bancshares (FBMS) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    The First Bancshares (FBMS) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Gains Market Share on Operational Efforts

    Sprouts Farmers (SFM) has been lowering operational complexity, optimizing production, improving the in-stock position and updating to smaller format stores.

  • BlackRock tells UK 'no' to halting investment in coal, oil and gas

    BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, told a British parliamentary committee that it will not stop investing in coal, oil and gas, and that its role was not to "engineer a specific decarbonization outcome in the real economy." The response was part of tens of statements from companies to the Environmental Audit Committee, which is examining the role of financial institutions, including UK signatories to the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

  • Microsoft lays off more employees, but is mum on details

    The company said it would "continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

  • These Are the New Federal Tax Brackets and Standard Deductions For 2023

    FEATURE The IRS has announced inflation adjustments to the standard deduction and other tax provisions for the 2023 tax year. The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2023 will rise to $27,700, up $1,800 from tax year 2022.

  • Fed Can’t Pause Rate Hikes With Core Inflation Accelerating, Kashkari Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve can’t pause its campaign of monetary policy tightening once its benchmark interest rate reaches 4.5% to 4.75% if “underlying” inflation is still accelerating, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaChinese Econom

  • Analysis-UK crisis forces 'off kilter' businesses to halt investment

    British company owners are pulling investments as a crisis triggered in Westminster pushes up borrowing costs and hits confidence in an economy once seen by businesses as a haven of stability. Companies have struggled to navigate a fractious political landscape ever since Britain voted to leave the European Union without a plan. In the last month, business leaders have had to contend with radical changes to tax, a collapse in the pound and a surge in borrowing costs that forced the appointment of a new finance minister to reverse the tax cuts and slash spending instead.

  • Why Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

    Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • Another Cool Reaction To Earnings Could Make This PG Stock Option Trade A Winner

    This earnings iron condor trade on PG stock has the potential to return 43% if the stock stays within the expected range.

  • Growth in AUM Likely to Support Blackstone's (BX) Q3 Earnings

    Driven by inflows and higher client activity, Blackstone's (BX) AUM balance is likely to have increased in the third quarter of 2022.

  • 4 Top Stocks to Buy From the Promising Building Products Industry

    Although supply-chain issues and rising input prices are concerns for the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, focus on operational efficiencies and higher government spending raise hopes for URI, WMS, AWI and ACA.

  • World stocks slip, upbeat earnings compete with rate-hike angst

    World stocks were a touch softer on Wednesday with sentiment caught between upbeat earnings and further signs that strong inflation will keep major central banks firmly in rate-hiking mode. Data meanwhile showed soaring food prices pushed British inflation back to a 40-year high at 10.1%, piling pressure on the Bank of England to hike rates again. The Federal Reserve may need to push its key rate above 4.75% if underlying inflation does not stop rising, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said late on Tuesday.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Cano Health Stock Plummets As CVS Health Abandons Buyout

    Cano Health Inc (NYSE: CANO) shares plunged after reports that CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) has decided not to pursue an acquisition of Cano. Dealreporter was the first to report that CVS had decided against pursuing a deal with Cano Health, the report cited people familiar with the matter. The news comes just a few days after Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) and CVS Health showed interest in U.S. primary care provider. Hedge fund Third Point LLC, which owns 6.4% of Cano, has been pushing the company to pu

  • Pimco’s Schneider Says Cash Is King But Not All Assets Are Created Equal

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors have been piling into short-dated assets amid market uncertainty, but not all cash-like instruments are created equal. Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaChinese Economists Tally Cost of Putin’s War, Warn on Deep ScarsSubtle variations in short-term interest rate

  • Rolls-Royce unveils its $350,000 Spectre luxury EV

    The Rolls Royce of EVs, is finally here. British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce Motorcars finally took the wraps of its most highly anticipated vehicle, the all-electric Spectre coupe, at an event at the company’s headquarters in Goodwood, England.

  • Exclusive-Toshiba's preferred bidder offers price short of key 6,000 yen a share -sources

    The preferred bidder to buy out Toshiba Corp has offered to pay less than the widely regarded threshold of 6,000 yen a share, two sources said, indicating the premium for the Japanese conglomerate may not be as rich as investors had hoped. A consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) was granted preferred bidder status by Toshiba in a second round of bidding on Oct. 7, though the conglomerate is still open to proposals from others, people familiar with the matter have said.

  • Boeing’s 737 MAX Jet Faces Another Setback

    Investors seem to be inured to negative MAX news as of late. The Federal Aviation Administration’s review process for a 737 MAX 7 jet, a shorter version of the 737 MAX, has been delayed, according to The Wall Street Journal. “ Boeing is focused on meeting all regulatory requirements to certify the 737-7 and safety remains the driving factor in this effort,” said a Boeing (ticker: BA) spokesperson in an emailed statement.