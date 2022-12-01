U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

Global Specialty Polyamides Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Specialty Polyamides estimated at US$2. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4. 1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Polyamides Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032971/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Long Chain Specialty Polyamide segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $672.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR

The Specialty Polyamides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$672.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$854.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$547.6 Million by the year 2027.



MXD6 / PARA Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR

In the global MXD6 / PARA segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$148.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$222.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -
Arkema SA
BASF SE
DowDuPont
E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
Evonik Industries AG
Invista
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Kuraray Co. Ltd
Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation
Ube Industries Ltd.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032971/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Specialty Polyamides - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polyamides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Temperature Specialty Polyamide by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for High Temperature Specialty
Polyamide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for High Temperature
Specialty Polyamide by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Long
Chain Specialty Polyamide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Long Chain Specialty
Polyamide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Long Chain Specialty
Polyamide by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MXD6/
PARA by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for MXD6 / PARA by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for MXD6 / PARA by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical &
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Goods & Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods & Retail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods & Retail
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Energy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Specialty Polyamides Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Specialty Polyamides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature
Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 /
PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by
Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain
Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide
and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical &
Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial
Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature
Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 /
PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by
Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain
Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide
and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical &
Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial
Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Specialty Polyamides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature
Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 /
PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by
Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain
Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide
and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical &
Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial
Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Specialty Polyamides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature
Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 /
PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by
Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain
Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide
and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical &
Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial
Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Specialty Polyamides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polyamides by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature
Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 /
PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by
Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain
Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide
and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical &
Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial
Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Specialty Polyamides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature
Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 /
PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by
Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain
Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide
and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: France Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical &
Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial
Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Specialty Polyamides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature
Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 /
PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by
Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain
Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide
and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical &
Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial
Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature
Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 /
PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by
Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain
Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide
and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical &
Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial
Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Specialty Polyamides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature
Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 /
PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by
Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain
Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide
and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical &
Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial
Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature
Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 /
PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by
Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain
Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide
and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical &
Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial
Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature
Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 /
PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by
Product Type - High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain
Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide
and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Specialty Polyamides by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical &
Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial
Coatings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polyamides
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer
Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High
Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide
and MXD6 / PARA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Specialty
Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature Specialty
Polyamide, Long Chain Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Polyamides by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for High Temperature Specialty Polyamide, Long Chain
Specialty Polyamide and MXD6 / PARA for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Specialty Polyamides by Application - Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Specialty
Polyamides by Application - Automotive & Transportation,
Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy,
Industrial Coatings and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Polyamides by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics,
Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Industrial Coatings and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Specialty Polyamides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Specialty Polyamides by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Specialty
Polyamides by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Polyamides by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Specialty Polyamides by Product Type - High Temperature

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032971/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


