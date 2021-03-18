U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

COMING UP:

Another 700,000 Americans likely filed new unemployment claims for week ended March 13

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Global Specialty Polystyrene Resins Market to Reach $137 Million by 2027

ReportLinker
·22 min read

Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 9. - Influencer Pool: 939. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.

New York, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Polystyrene Resins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032972/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.

  • Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

  • Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

  • Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

  • Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

  • Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.



Abstract:
- Global Specialty Polystyrene Resins Market to Reach $137 Million by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Specialty Polystyrene Resins estimated at US$113 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$137 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Protection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$77.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Insulation segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $30.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
- The Specialty Polystyrene Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.
- Other Functions Segment to Record 2.3% CAGR
- In the global Other Functions segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -

  • Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

  • BASF SE

  • Eastman Chemical Company

  • Jackon GmbH

  • Knauf Industries

  • LG Chem

  • Nova Chemicals Corporate

  • Polysource Inc

  • Ring Companies

  • Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • StyroChem

  • Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH

  • Synthos

  • Taita Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Versalis S.p.A.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032972/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Specialty Polystyrene Resins Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene Resins
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Protection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Protection by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Protection by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Insulation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Insulation by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Insulation by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Functions
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Functions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Functions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: USA Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene Resins
by Function - Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: China Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: France Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: UK Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene Resins
by Function - Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 43: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Spain Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 46: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Russia Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection,
Insulation and Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Australia Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 61: India Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: India Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: India 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: South Korea Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection,
Insulation and Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Specialty Polystyrene Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 79: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 82: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Mexico Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection,
Insulation and Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Specialty Polystyrene Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IRAN
Table 94: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Iran Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene Resins
by Function - Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 97: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Israel Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: UAE Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene Resins
by Function - Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection,
Insulation and Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Specialty Polystyrene Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AFRICA
Table 109: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Specialty
Polystyrene Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and
Other Functions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Africa Historic Review for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Protection, Insulation and Other Functions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Polystyrene
Resins by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Protection, Insulation and Other Functions for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 45
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


