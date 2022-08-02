U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,089.75
    -30.75 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,557.00
    -210.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,844.25
    -118.25 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,871.20
    -14.20 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.30
    -0.59 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.30
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    20.27
    -0.09 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0240
    -0.0023 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.57
    +3.24 (+15.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2210
    -0.0046 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9630
    -0.6760 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,885.27
    -145.01 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.00
    -19.41 (-3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,400.13
    -13.29 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

The global specialty yeast market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.0%

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

in terms of value between 2022 and 2027. The market is gaining momentum as specialty yeast products continue to find increased applications across food, beverage, feed and other industries. Additionally, the rising innovation in the specialty yeast market and rising consumer awareness regarding natural ingredients and to pursue ingredients with multiple functional abilities have contributed to the growth of specialty yeast market in recent years.

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Specialty Yeast Market by Type, Species, Application and Region – Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774195/?utm_source=GNW

• By type, the yeast extract segment occupies the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on type, the yeast segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecasted period. Yeast extracts are natural ingredients that find a wide range of applicability across various food products which contributes towards enriching the nutritional profile, taste and flavor offerings of the food products due to which they are in significant demand across various food industries.
• By species, the Saccharomyces cerevisiae segment is forecasted to account for the largest market share.

Based on species, the Saccharomyces cerevisiae segment accounts for the largest market share and it would dominate the market in terms of value during the forecast period. Saccharomyces cerevisiae are commonly used as a preferred yeast species because it offers robustness and has the ability to withstand stressful conditions along with offering other desirable characteristics such as high fermentation efficiency and high growth rate due to which they find extensive applications across food & beverage industries.

By application, the food segment is expected to retain its position as the dominant segment over the forecast period.
Based on application, the food segment is expected to account for the largest and fastest-growing segment over the forecast period because of the large applicability of specialty yeasts across a variety of different food segments such as bakery products, functional foods, savory products and other food applications. Due to their wide applicability across various food products, specialty yeasts is experiencing significant demand from the food industry.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market for the specialty yeast market during the forecast period
Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecasted period.The region has been witnessing significant urbanization and increased demand for convenience food products over the recent years.

The other factors that are contributing significantly to the growth of specialty yeast industry in the region are increased awareness about health & wellness and significant rise in demand for natural, pure and fresh products. The countries of China, Japan and India are key global markets for sauces, wine, dairy, and bakery products which contributes significantly to the growth of specialty yeast market in the region.

Break-up of Primaries
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 33% and Tier 3 – 22%
• By Designation: D-Level- 45%, C-Level– 33%, and Others – 22%
• By Region: Asia Pacific – 44%, Europe - 29%, North America- 15%, and RoW- 12%

Leading players profiled in this report include the following:
• Associated British Foods Plc (UK)
• ADM (US)
• Lallemand Inc. (Canada)
• DSM (Netherlands)
• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)
• Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland)
• Lesaffre (France)
• AngelYeast Co., Ltd. (China)
• Biorigin (Brazil)
• Kemin Industries, Inc. (US)

Research Coverage
This report segments the specialty yeast market on the basis of type, species, application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the specialty yeast market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Reasons to buy this report
• To get a comprehensive overview of the specialty yeast market
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the key strategies adopted by them
• To gain insights into the major countries/regions, in which the specialty yeast market is flourishing
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774195/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Devon Energy Beats Earnings, Raises Dividend

    Devon Energy produces another amazing quarter to satisfy its shareholders

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • BP profits triple after 'exceptional' oil trading and high prices

    BP has posted its biggest profits in 14 years after "exceptional' oil trading amid months of high energy prices as Russia's war on Ukraine worsens global shortages.

  • The FAANMGs have been whittled down to the fantastic four

    Four mega-cap companies proved they can withstand a global economic slowdown, super-high inflation and a massive rise in interest rates.

  • Pinterest stock jumps despite reporting a Q2 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre helps break down Pinterest's second-quarter earnings report.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • BP boosts dividend after profit hits 14-year high

    BP's second quarter profit soared to $8.45 billion, its highest in 14 years, as strong refining margins and trading prompted it to boost its dividend and spending on new oil and gas production. BP shares were up 3.5% by 0925 GMT, their highest since June, strongly outperforming the broader European energy index which was up 0.5%. Looney, who took office in 2020 with a vow to rapidly shift BP away from fossil fuels to renewables, said that the company will increase its spending on new oil and gas by $500 million in response to the global supply crunch.

  • Apple Sells $5.5 Billion of Bonds to Fund Buybacks, Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. tapped the US high-grade bond market Monday with a $5.5 billion sale in four parts. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, yields 118 basis points over US Treasuries, down from initial price discussions in

  • What to Expect From Advanced Micro Devices' Earnings

    The company's second-quarter earnings report could bring forth a few surprises

  • China's Regulatory Crackdown On Its Tech Sector Takes New Twist

    China is after the head of its leading state-backed chip investment fund, shortly following a similar probe into a former executive linked to the fund, Reuters reports. China suspected Ding Wenwu, the head of China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or the "Big Fund," of severe law violations and was under disciplinary review. In July, China placed Lu Jun, former head of investment firm Sino IC Capital, which managed the Big Fund, under investigation, citing a "serious violation of dis

  • PayPal Q2 Preview: Can Shares Rebound?

    Year-to-date, PayPal shares have plunged, losing more than half of their value.

  • IRS Changes Guidelines for Inherited IRAs, Causing Confusion and Pushback

    Figuring out the most efficient way to navigate the tax impact of inheriting individual retirement accounts has become more complicated since the Internal Revenue Service issued proposed new rules in February. The rules on inherited IRAs were most recently changed in the 2019 Secure Act, which introduced a new 10-year payout rule for inherited accounts. The previous rule said those who inherited an IRA, Roth IRA or 401(k) could spread out withdrawals over their lifetime.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Services & Fees

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Boeing 787 deliveries could mean a $17 billion windfall: Morgan Stanley

    Boeing is nearing a much-needed win on the 787.

  • Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $295.86, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session.

  • Here's Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and Marqeta Surged In July

    The Nasdaq Composite gained roughly 12.4% in July. Shares of the buy-now-pay-later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) gained nearly 49% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) gained nearly 20%, and shares of the payments company Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) jumped more than 18%.

  • EV Stocks: Fisker, Lucid, Nikola Tee Up For Earnings As NKLA Stock Pops On Battery Deal

    When Fisker, Lucid and Nikola report earnings this week, here are key milestones to watch. NKLA stock popped Monday on acquisition news.

  • Oracle reportedly plans to lay off thousands of employees

    Yahoo Finance reporter Dan Howley looks at how tech company Oracle's stock is moving to the downside amid reports that it's starting to lay off thousands of U.S. employees.

  • Airbnb (ABNB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Airbnb's (ABNB) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to reflect solid momentum among its hosts and guests.

  • Caterpillar’s Earnings Are Good and Sales Top Estimates. But the Stock Falls.

    Caterpillar reports adjusted second-quarter earnings of $3.18 a share on sales of $14.2 billion. Both metrics top analysts' forecasts.