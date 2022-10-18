Global Specialty Yeast Market Report (2022 to 2027) - New Variants of Yeast Ingredients for Improved Functionality Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Global Specialty Yeast Market

Global Specialty Yeast Market

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Specialty Yeast Market by Type (Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan, Other Yeast Derivatives), Species (Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, Pichia Pastoris, Kluyveromyces), Application and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global specialty yeast market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 7%, in terms of value between 2022 and 2027. The market is gaining momentum as specialty yeast products continue to find increased applications across food, beverage, feed and other industries.

Additionally, the rising innovation in the specialty yeast market and rising consumer awareness regarding natural ingredients and to pursue ingredients with multiple functional abilities have contributed to the growth of specialty yeast market in recent years.

By type, the yeast extract segment occupies the highest market share during the forecast period

Based on type, the yeast segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecasted period. Yeast extracts are natural ingredients that find a wide range of applicability across various food products which contributes towards enriching the nutritional profile, taste and flavor offerings of the food products due to which they are in significant demand across various food industries.

By species, the Saccharomyces cerevisiae segment is forecasted to account for the largest market share

Based on species, the Saccharomyces cerevisiae segment accounts for the largest market share and it would dominate the market in terms of value during the forecast period. Saccharomyces cerevisiae are commonly used as a preferred yeast species because it offers robustness and has the ability to withstand stressful conditions along with offering other desirable characteristics such as high fermentation efficiency and high growth rate due to which they find extensive applications across food & beverage industries.

Story continues

By application, the food segment is expected to retain its position as the dominant segment over the forecast period

Based on application, the food segment is expected to account for the largest and fastest-growing segment over the forecast period because of the large applicability of specialty yeasts across a variety of different food segments such as bakery products, functional foods, savory products and other food applications. Due to their wide applicability across various food products, specialty yeasts is experiencing significant demand from the food industry.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market for the specialty yeast market during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecasted period. The region has been witnessing significant urbanization and increased demand for convenience food products over the recent years. The other factors that are contributing significantly to the growth of specialty yeast industry in the region are increased awareness about health & wellness and significant rise in demand for natural, pure and fresh products. The countries of China, Japan and India are key global markets for sauces, wine, dairy, and bakery products which contributes significantly to the growth of specialty yeast market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Specialty Yeast Market

4.2 Europe: Specialty Yeast Market, by Species and Country

4.3 Specialty Yeast Market, by Type

4.4 Specialty Yeast Market, by Species

4.5 Specialty Yeast Market, by Application

4.6 Specialty Yeast Market, by Food Application

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macro Indicators

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 R&D Driving Innovations

5.3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Specialty Yeast Ingredients in Food & Beverage Applications

5.3.1.3 Increasing Demand for Bio-Ethanol as a Fuel

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Stringent Food Safety Regulations

5.3.2.2 Competition for Basic Raw Materials

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Clean Label Products in Developed Countries

5.3.3.2 New Variants of Yeast Ingredients for Improved Functionality

5.3.3.3 Yeast is a Promising Protein Source in Feed

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Commercialization of Duplicate & Low-Quality Products

6 Regulatory Framework

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 US

6.2.2 Canada

6.3 Europe: Regulatory Environment Analysis

6.3.1 European Union

6.4 South America

6.4.1 Argentina

6.5 Asia-Pacific

6.5.1 Australia and New Zealand

7 Industry Trends

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Value Chain

7.2.1 Research and Product Development

7.2.2 Raw Material Sourcing

7.2.3 Production & Processing

7.2.4 Distribution

7.2.5 Marketing & Sales

7.3 Supply Chain Analysis

7.4 Pricing Analysis: Specialty Yeast Market

7.5 Market Disruption

7.5.1 Rising R&D Activities for Creating Alternatives to Replace Specialty Yeast in the Fermentation Industry

7.6 Specialty Yeast Market: Patent Analysis

7.7 Trade Data: Specialty Yeast Market

7.7.1 Active Yeast: Trade Data

7.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8 Specialty Yeast Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Yeast Extracts

8.2.1 Yeast Extracts are Used as a Natural Aromatic Ingredient for Soups, Sauces, Meat Preparations, and Savory Mixes

8.3 Yeast Autolysates

8.3.1 Yeast Autolysate is a Good Source of Proteins, Vitamins, Fiber, and Micronutrients

8.4 Yeast Beta-Glucan

8.4.1 Physicochemical Properties Make IT Useful in Food, Feed, Chemical, and Cosmetics Production

8.5 Other Yeast Derivatives

8.5.1 Other Yeast Derivatives are Usually Characterized According to Their Biochemical Composition

9 Specialty Yeast Market, by Species

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Saccharomyces Cerevisiae

9.2.1 Saccharomyces Cerevisiae is Used for the Preparation of Peppery and Spicy Flavors

9.3 Kluyveromyces

9.3.1 Kluyveromyces is Used in the Preparation of Fruit-Flavored Dairy Products

9.4 Pichia Pastoris

9.4.1 Acts as Taste Modulator due to Flavor Ester Synthesis

9.5 Other Species

9.5.1 Torula Delbrueckii is Among the Most Widely Used Non-Saccharomyces Yeast for Wine-Making

10 Specialty Yeast Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Food

10.2.1 Bakery Products

10.2.1.1 Changing Consumer Preferences and Tastes and the Increasing Health Consciousness Have Significantly Contributed to the Growth of the Baker's Yeast Market

10.2.2 Functional Foods

10.2.2.1 Functional Foods are Gaining Significant Demand Among Consumers to Improve Health and Wellness

10.2.3 Savory Products

10.2.3.1 Specialty Yeast is Commonly Used in Savory Products to Enhance Their Taste and Flavor

10.2.4 Other Food Applications

10.2.4.1 Nutritional Yeast is Strong in Taste But Can be Topped Onto Many Snack Products for an Authentic Taste

10.3 Beverages

10.3.1 Non-Saccharomyces Yeasts are Used to Produce Wine and Beer

10.4 Feed

10.4.1 Specialty Yeast Enhances the Nutritional Value of Feed

10.5 Other Applications

10.5.1 Multifunctional Benefits of Specialty Yeast to Drive the Market for Other Applications

11 Specialty Yeast Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Associated British Foods PLC

13.1.2 ADM

13.1.3 Lallemand Inc.

13.1.4 DSM

13.1.5 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

13.1.6 Kerry Group PLC

13.1.7 Lesaffre

13.1.8 Angelyeast Co. Ltd.

13.1.9 Biorigin

13.1.10 Kemin Industries, Inc.

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Leiber

13.2.2 Foodchem International Corporation

13.2.3 Kohjin Life Sciences Co. Ltd.

13.2.4 Levex

13.2.5 Aria Ingredients

13.2.6 Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd.

13.2.7 Jeevan Biotech

13.2.8 Agrano GmbH & Co. KG

13.2.9 AEB Group S.p.A.

13.2.10 Titan Biotech

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jido8o

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



