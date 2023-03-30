Global Spectral Imaging Market Research Report 2022: Key End-user Needs, Analysis, Trends, & Forecasts 2017-2022 & 2022-2025

Company Logo

Market

Market

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spectral Imaging: End-user needs, Markets and Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides the breakdown between multispectral and hyperspectral cameras. It also includes detailed market revenue and units forecasts by application and detailed analysis by market segment.

First introduced for earth observation from satellites and planes, spectral imaging (including hyperspectral and multispectral imaging) was adopted in industry in the 2000's, for sorting applications. Sorting is currently the biggest market of multispectral and hyperspectral cameras, in revenue.

The adoption in other industrial or in onfield applications remained low for three main reasons: the high cost of cameras, their large size and the huge amount of data to process and store. Currently, the spectral imaging market is at a turning point in its evolution. Technical efforts have been made to build cameras at cost below $10,000 and compact enough to be implemented on drones or in industrial lines.

Meanwhile, robust and user-friendly methods for spectral data analysis have been developed. These achievements will lead to a wider adoption of multi/hyperspectral cameras for on-field or in-line applications. The spectral imaging market is expected to experience a high annual growth rate of around 20% in the coming years, reaching more than 10,000 cameras sold in 2024 (excluding the Space and Military markets).

Objectives of the Report

Underline how spectral imaging can address key economical and societal challenges

Provide market data and forecast of spectral imaging cameras by application and by spectral band

Describe and benchmark the numerous hyperspectral and multispectral available technologies

Identify the most promising applications of hyperspectral and multispectral cameras

Highlight the importance of data processing in the development of the spectral imaging market

Understand end-users requirements for each Application, and the challenges to overcome for a wider adoption of spectral imaging

Story continues

Key Features of the report

Market revenue breakdown between multispectral and hyperspectral cameras

Spectral imaging cameras market forecast by applications

Benchmarking of different spectral imaging technologies

Analysis of most promising applications

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Introduction

Study goals and objectives

Information sources and methodology

Glossary

Context and Definitions

Scope of the report

List of companies

2. Highlights of the report

3. A market at a turning point

Driver: demand for advanced analysis at lower cost

Value chain and market definition

Market players 2022

Market data and forecasts 2017-2025

Market analysis and remaining challenges

4. Hardware and software technology trends

Introduction

Segmentation of commercial technologies

Multispectral imaging technologies

Spatial scanning

Snapshot

Spectral scanning

Hyperspectral imaging technologies

Spatial scanning

Snapshot

Spectral scanning

Technologies and cameras cost by spectral bands

Data processing layers: towards application-oriented solutions

5. Spectral imaging current status and promising applications

Current status

Next big markets to be addressed

Industry 4.0 (Color and surface characterization, Pharmaceutics)

Sustainable food production and food safety (Precision farming, Food sorting and Food quality control)

Personalized Health (Medical diagnosis and guided-surgery)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a7yz8g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



