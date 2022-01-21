U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,472.25
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,665.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,785.75
    -55.25 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,027.90
    +6.70 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.22
    -1.33 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.90
    -8.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    -0.24 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1340
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.04
    +2.19 (+9.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3565
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8900
    -0.2100 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,967.55
    -3,174.53 (-7.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.15
    -74.11 (-7.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.78
    -55.23 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

The global Speech Analytics market size to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2021 to USD 4.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.5%

ReportLinker
·7 min read

during the forecast period. Various factors such as the growing demand for monitoring and improving agent performance and the increasing demand for voice authentication in mobile banking applications during COVID-19.

New York, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Speech Analytics Market by Component, Application, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05979658/?utm_source=GNW
The use of AI and ML-based technologies to facilitate real-time actionable customer insights and the rise in the need to predict customer intent are expected to drive the growth of Speech Analytics market.
During the pandemic, various companies experienced a significant increase in pressure from customers, while their number of available employees decreased.Various contact centers could not cope with the demand or closed because of lockdown restrictions leading to long delays in customer service queries, which significantly affected the customer experience.

As businesses develop a more strategic approach that delivers resilience into operations through flexibility and scalability while at the same time working to improve operational efficiencies; hence, speech analytics is rising to the forefront of technology enablers.Data analytics application builders seek medical speech recognition capabilities that help them efficiently and accurately transcribe video and audio containing the COVID-19 terminology into text for downstream analytics.

For instance, Verint offers a free COVID-19 category and 12 additional business impact categories for speech analytics.
The speech analytics market is expected to witness a slowdown in 2020 due to the global lockdown, which is impacting global manufacturing, and supply chains and logistics.The manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and retail and consumer goods sectors have been most severely affected.

The availability of essential items has also been impacted due to the lack of manpower to work on production lines, supply chains, and transportation, even though essential items are exempted from the lockdown.The situation is expected to come under control by early 2021.

Meanwhile, the demand for speech analytics solutions and services is expected to increase due to the rising demand for call monitoring, customer experience management, agent performance management, sentiment analysis, and risk and compliance management applications.Several verticals are already planning to deploy a diverse array of speech analytics solutions and services to enable digital transformation initiatives, which address mission-critical processes, improve operations, and differentiate customer relationships.

The reduction in operational costs, better customer experiences, improved network security and privacy capabilities, enhanced visibility into processes and operations, and improved real-time decision-making are the key business and operational priorities expected to drive the speech analytics market.

The services segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The global speech analytics market, by component, has been segmented into solutions and services.The services segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The services segment plays a vital role in the functionality of speech analytics solutions.These services are an integral step in deploying technology solutions and are taken care of by solution and service providers.

The demand for speech analytics solutions increases globally due to the rising demand for enhanced customer support across major key verticals.

The customer experience management segment will hold the largest market size during the forecast period
The speech analytics market is segmented by applications into customer experience management, call monitoring and summarization, agent performance monitoring, sales and marketing management, risk and compliance management, sentiment analysis, and other applications (competitive intelligence, business process management, and predictive analysis).The customer experience management segment will hold the largest market size in 2021.

This growth is attributed to the need for identifying agents that need the most training and support, and reducing the risk of bottlenecks in business. Business leaders can use workforce optimization strategies to automatically track trends and performance in the contact center.

The Cloud segment is estimated to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period
Speech Analytics market is segmented on the basis of deployment mode which include on-premises and cloud.The cloud segment is estimated to hold a higher growth rate than the on-premises segment during the forecast period.

The cloud technology benefits of easy deployment and minimal capital requirement facilitate the adoption of the cloud deployment model.The adoption of cloud-based speech analytics solutions is expected to be supported by the COVID-19 pandemic, as lockdowns and social distancing practices are encouraging companies to move to cloud solutions that can be managed remotely.

The increasing demand for scalable, easy-to-use, and cost-effective speech analytics solutions is expected to accelerate the growth of the cloud segment in the market.

The large enterprises segment is estimated to hold a larger market share
On the basis of organization size the Speech Analytics market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.The large enterprises segment is estimated to hold a larger market share in 2021.

The segment’s growth is due to increased competition in large enterprises from budding SMEs. Owing to the availability of cost-effective cloud solutions, speech analytics solutions and services are expected to witness a prominent growth rate among SMEs during the forecast period.

The healthcare and life sciences vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
On the basis of Vertical the speech analytics market has been segmented into BFSI, retail and eCommerce, IT and telecom, healthcare and life sciences, government and defense, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and other verticals (education, transportation and logistics, and manufacturing).The healthcare and life sciences vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing patient data resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to handle patient queries for better medical treatment. The need for rapid diagnosis, healthcare data analysis, and better patient care is expected to drive the growth of the healthcare and life sciences vertical in APAC

Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period
APAC is expected to hold the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.This growth can be attributed to the increasing penetration of smartphones and the need to resolve customer queries in the region.

The speech analytics market is expected to witness considerable developments and adoption of solutions across APAC during the forecast period. The increasing number of players across different regions is further expected to drive the speech analytics market.

Breakdown of primaries
In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Speech Analytics market.
• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, D-Level Executives: 25%, and others: 40%
• By Region: APAC:30 %, Europe: 20%, North America: 45%, others: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering Speech Analytics market. The major vendors covered are NICE (US), Micro Focus (UK), Verint (US), Avaya (US), OpenText (Canada), Google (US), Vonage (US), Geneys (US), Calabrio (US), CallMiner (US), AWS (US), Clarabridge (US), Almawave (Italy), Talkdesk (US), Alvaria (US), Castel (US), VoiceBase (US), Intelligent Voice (US), CallTrackingMetrics (US), Five9 (US), 3CLogic (US), CloudTalk (US), Deepgram (US), Gnani.ai (India), Observe.AI (US), SpeechTech (US), Speech-i Ltd (England), Batvoice (France), Kwantics (India), Speech Village (UK), and Salesken (US).

Research Coverage
The research study for the Speech Analytics market involved extensive secondary sources, directories, and several journals, including the Journal of Intelligent Learning Systems and Applications, International Journal of Advanced Science and Technology, and International Research Journal of Engineering and Technology (IRJET). Primary sources were mainly industry experts from the core and related industries, preferred Speech Analytics providers, third-party service providers, consulting service providers, end users, and other commercial enterprises. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, including key industry participants and subject matter experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess the market’s prospects

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Speech Analytics market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05979658/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Ireland set to rapidly drop almost all COVID-19 restrictions

    Ireland looked set to rapidly unwind almost all COVID-19 restrictions with ministers due to meet on Friday to agree on a timetable after being given the all clear by public health officials. Ireland had the second highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in Europe just last week but also one of the continent's highest uptake of booster vaccines, which has helped keep the number of seriously ill people well below the previous peak. An 8 p.m curfew on the hospitality sector could be lifted as soon as this weekend, alongside the ditching of vaccines passes with capacity in indoor and outdoor venues also set to return to full capacity, including for next month's Six Nations rugby championship, local media reported.

  • Why Novavax Stock Tumbled on Thursday

    Coronavirus stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was a bit sickly on Thursday. The latest development comes from over the Pacific Ocean, specifically Australia. After market hours on Wednesday, Novavax announced that the nation's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved the provisional registration of NVX-CoV2373.

  • John Deere Is Facing a Farmer Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Farm equipment giant John Deere boasted record profits in 2021 as the global pandemic made consumers and countries more reliant than ever on a functioning agricultural sector. Also last year, unionized workers demanded a piece of the company’s growing pie, and after a strike forced John Deere to provide better compensation to the men and women who make its products.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash

  • Airbus revokes Qatar order for 50 A321 jets as rift widens

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus on Thursday raised the stakes in a dispute with major customer Qatar Airways over grounded and undelivered A350 jets by announcing it had revoked a separate contract for 50 smaller A321neo jets the airline plans to use for new routes. The move widens a dispute that moved closer towards a rare courtroom clash on Thursday, with a procedural hearing over Qatar's claim for more than $600 million in compensation over A350 flaws pencilled in for the week of April 26 in London. Airbus revealed it was walking away from the contract for A321neos in skeletal arguments presented during a scheduling session over the A350 dispute at a division of Britain's High Court on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Intel to Announce U.S. Manufacturing Plans on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. will announce Friday the next step in Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s plan to build up semiconductor production in the U.S., seeking to restore the chipmaker’s edge in manufacturing technology.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertFutures Mixed as Frayed Nerves Rekindle Bond Bid: Markets WrapThe comp

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • $10B Exxon-SABIC JV petrochemical plant near Corpus Christi starts operations

    The plant's ethane steam cracker, with a capacity to produce 1.8 million metric tons per year of ethylene, is designed to be largest in the world.

  • Comcast Corp. closes 150,000-square-foot call center in Delaware

    Comcast Corp. has decided to close and sublease a 150,000-square-foot office building it had used as a call center and have its roughly 600 employees that manned the facility work remotely indefinitely. In 2018, Comcast signed a 10-year lease at 400 Commerce Drive in the Christiana Corporate Center in Newark. The building replaced two call centers Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) operated nearby at 4008 N. DuPont Highway in New Castle and 300 N. Wakefield Drive in Newark.

  • Oil prices may soon rise to $100 a barrel. Here’s why

    Oil has been rallying to start the year, with no shortage of bullish factors working to lift prices to their highest levels in more than seven years, raising expectations that the per-barrel cost of the commodity will soon reach $100.

  • Smartcar raises $24 million to build platform for ‘computers on wheels’

    Smartcar.com&nbsp;CEO Sahas Katta and John Tough, Energize Ventures Managing Partner, join Yahoo Finance to discuss the funding raised towards automotive climate technology, incentives for people to invest in this, and strategies for growth in expanding EV and renewable energy markets.

  • Stock market could drop another 10% soon: top strategist

    Market bulls should proceed with caution, warns a top strategist at Morgan Stanley.

  • Baker Hughes Bounces Around Buy Point On Q4 Results; Schlumberger Earnings Due

    U.S. rig counts are up by 228 vs. a year ago to 601, as Permian Basin output hits a record. That's good news for oil service giants Baker Hughes and Schlumberger.

  • The New Superpowers In Global LNG Markets

    Europe’s energy crisis has helped the United States become the world’s biggest LNG exporter, as shipments to the energy-starved continent continue to soar

  • Netflix stands to shed nearly $45 billion in market cap after ‘borderline catastrophic’ forecast

    Netflix Inc. brought in more than 8 million new subscribers in the holiday quarter, but executives predicted that growth would suffer much more than expected at the beginning of 2022, sending shares screaming lower in after-hours trading.

  • Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021

    Stanford has released its 2021 MBA employment report, the last top school to do so As we’ve seen in the release of employment reports from top-25 programs throughout fall and winter, the pandemic whirlwind ... The post Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021 appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • This is the most important question you'll get asked in a job interview

    Your interview is progressing well. And then comes that final question. “Do you have any questions for us?”

  • ‘There’s no retirement in this job,’ gig workers say

    Dean Rainer finds it hard to believe that anyone would think app-based gig workers can save for retirement. “I needed a good laugh today,” the 60-year-old who delivers for Uber (UBER) Eats said when asked about his retirement plans.

  • Wells Fargo says U.S. regulator has terminated 2015 consent order

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co on Thursday said the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) terminated a 2015 consent order after the bank compensated customers harmed by its faulty product marketing and billing practices. The consent order https://www.occ.gov/static/enforcement-actions/ea2015-048.pdf related to billing and marketing practices the bank used when it sold various third-party identity theft protection and debt cancellation products to customers dating as far back as 2004. While the OCC's decision to end the consent order does not have implications for Wells Fargo's daily operations, it suggests the bank is making progress addressing its legacy regulatory issues, which continue to be an overhang for its share price.

  • Analysts Just Shipped An Upgrade To Their Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Estimates

    Shareholders in Crocs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CROX ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major...

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Sets New All-Time High

    The measure of bitcoin mining difficulty will likely continue hitting record highs well into 2022.