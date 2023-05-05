ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Speech-to-text API Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032977/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Speech-to-text API Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Speech-to-text API estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 18.5% over the period 2022-2030. Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.9% CAGR and reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the SMEs segment is readjusted to a revised 22.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.5% CAGR



The Speech-to-text API market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.6% and 15.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)

- Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

- Deepgram, Inc.

- Google LLC

- GoVivace Inc.

- IBM Corporation

- iFLYTEK

- Microsoft Corporation

- Nexmo

- Nuance Communications, Inc.

- Otter AI

- Speechmatics (Cantab Research Limited)

- Twilio Inc.

- Verint Systems Inc.

- Vocapia Research

- Voci

- Voicebase





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032977/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Speech-to-text API - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Large

Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMEs

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for SMEs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail & eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Retail & eCommerce by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Government & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Speech-to-text API Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare & Life Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Healthcare & Life Sciences

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life

Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Speech-to-text API Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other

Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &

Life Sciences and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and

Government & Defense Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Government & Defense

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other

Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &

Life Sciences and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and

Government & Defense Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Government & Defense

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Speech-to-text API Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other

Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &

Life Sciences and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and

Government & Defense Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Government & Defense

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Speech-to-text API Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other

Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &

Life Sciences and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and

Government & Defense Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Government & Defense

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Speech-to-text API Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other

Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &

Life Sciences and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and

Government & Defense Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Government & Defense

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Speech-to-text API Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other

Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &

Life Sciences and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and

Government & Defense Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Government & Defense

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Speech-to-text API Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other

Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &

Life Sciences and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and

Government & Defense Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Government & Defense

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other

Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &

Life Sciences and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and

Government & Defense Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Government & Defense

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Speech-to-text API Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other

Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &

Life Sciences and Government & Defense - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and

Government & Defense Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Media &

Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Government & Defense

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Speech-to-text API by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK Historic Review for Speech-to-text API by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Speech-to-text API by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software

and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Speech-to-text

API by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for

Speech-to-text API by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Speech-to-text API by Vertical - Media &

Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &

eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Government & Defense -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Speech-to-text

API by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI,

IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences

and Government & Defense Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 127: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for

Speech-to-text API by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences and

Government & Defense for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Speech-to-text API by Component - Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Speech-to-text

API by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032977/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



