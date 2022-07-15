U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,805.00
    +11.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,687.00
    +83.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,839.75
    +42.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,715.50
    +6.10 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.08
    +0.30 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,702.20
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.22
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0043
    +0.0022 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.40
    -0.42 (-1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1841
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7840
    -0.1860 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,900.06
    +1,131.88 (+5.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.37
    +19.58 (+4.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,110.76
    +70.95 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market (2022 to 2027) - APAC is the Fastest-growing Region in the Industry

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market

Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market
Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market

Dublin, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market by Deployment Mode (On-Cloud, On-Premises/Embedded), Technology (Speech Recognition, Voice Recognition), Vertical, and Geography (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global speech and voice recognition market is projected to grow from USD 9.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 28.1 Billion by 2027, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.4% from 2022 to 2027.

Extensive penetration of speech and voice recognition technologies in smart appliances

The demand for smart homes and smart appliances is increasing owing to various factors, including the growing internet penetration, rapid technological advancements, and increased focus on home automation to achieve security and convenience. The COVID-19 pandemic has also prompted the use of smart devices and appliances in almost every aspect of daily life. People are encouraged to work from home, leading to high demand for speech and voice recognition technology-based products.

Manufacturers of smart appliances are adding the voice recognition feature to their products to enable users to control all their appliances from a single speech and voice recognition technology-based product. The demand for products such as Alexa, Cortana, and Siri, has increased significantly. Samsung Electronics (South Korea), a leading manufacturer of smart appliances, has introduced the Smart Things app with inbuilt voice recognition technology to allow users to control all the appliances in the house with single voice commands.

Several other manufacturers, such as Whirlpool and Philips, have similar voice-activated control solutions. As consumers move toward automation, the demand for speech and voice recognition technology-based products is also likely to increase.

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the speech and voice recognition market

The speech and voice recognition market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027 owing to technological advancements, improved awareness regarding the benefits of these technologies among the masses, and the low cost of speech and voice recognition devices. China, Japan, and India are the key countries in the Asia Pacific region for the speech and voice recognition market. Baidu (China) and iFlytek (China) are the top two companies in the region operating in the speech and recognition market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.2.4. Challenges
5.3. Value Chain Analysis
5.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5. Average Selling Pricing Analysis
5.6. Trade Analysis
5.7. Ecosystem Analysis
5.8. Case Study Analysis
5.9. Patent Analysis
5.10. Technology Analysis
5.11. Codes and Standards
5.12. Tariff Analysis
5.13. Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies & Other Organizations
5.14. Revenue Shift
5.15. Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023
5.16. Key Stakeholder and Buying and/or Buying Criteria
5.16.1. Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.16.2. Buying Criteria

6. Speech and Voice Recognition Market, by Delivery Method
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Artificial Intelligence-based
6.3. Non-Artificial Intelligence-based

7. Market, by Technology
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Voice Recognition
7.2.1. Speaker Identification
7.2.2. Speaker Verification
7.3. Speech Recognition
7.3.1. Multilingual Speech Recognition to Increase Scope of Applications
7.3.2. Automatic Speech Recognition
7.3.3. Text-To-Speech

8. Speech and Voice Recognition Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1. Introduction
8.2. on Cloud
8.3. On-Premises/Embedded

9. Market, by Vertical
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Automotive
9.3. Enterprises
9.4. Consumer
9.5. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
9.6. Government
9.7. Retail
9.8. Healthcare
9.9. Military
9.10. Legal
9.11. Education
9.12. Others

10. Speech and Voice Recognition Market, by Geography
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Americas
10.2.1. US
10.2.2. Canada
10.2.3. Rest of Americas
10.3. Europe
10.3.1. UK
10.3.2. Germany
10.3.3. France
10.3.4. Rest of Europe
10.4. APAC
10.4.1. Japan
10.4.2. China
10.4.3. India
10.4.4. Rest of APAC
10.5. Rest of the World (RoW)
10.5.1. Middle East
10.5.2. Africa

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Top 5 Company Revenue Analysis
11.3. Strategies Adopted by Key Players
11.4. Market Share Analysis
11.5. Company Evaluation Matrix
11.5.1. Star
11.5.2. Pervasive
11.5.3. Emerging Leaders
11.6. Strength of Product Portfolio
11.7. Business Strategy Excellence
11.8. Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Quadrant
11.8.1. Progressive Companies
11.8.2. Responsive Companies
11.8.3. Dynamic Companies
11.8.4. Starting Blocks
11.9. Competitive Situation and Trends
11.10. Competitive Benchmarking

12. Company Profiles
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Key Companies
12.2.1. Hexagon
12.2.2. Faro Technologies
12.2.3. Nikon Metrology
12.2.4. Carl Zeiss
12.2.5. Jenoptik
12.2.6. Creaform
12.2.7. KLA-Tencor
12.2.8. Renishaw
12.2.9. GOM
12.2.10. Mitutoyo Corporation
12.3. Other Players
12.3.1. Precision Products
12.3.2. Carmar Accuracy
12.3.3. Baker Hughes
12.3.4. CyberOptics
12.3.5. Cairnhill Metrology
12.3.6. ATT Metrology Services
12.3.7. SGS Group
12.3.8. TriMet Group
12.3.9. Automated Precision
12.3.10. Applied Materials
12.3.11. Perceptron
12.3.12. JLM Advanced Technical Services
12.3.13. Intertek
12.3.14. Bruker
12.3.15. Metrologic Group
12.3.16. Speechmatics
12.3.17. DeepGram
12.3.18. Assembly.ai
12.3.19. Verbit
12.3.20. VoiceITT
12.3.21. Otter.ai
12.3.22. Voicegain
12.3.23. Sensory
12.3.24. rev.com

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sk32ie

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk v. Twitter: a Third Powerful Player Makes Noise

    The CEO of Tesla and the management of Twitter have just started a legal battle after Musk withdrew his offer to acquire the platform.

  • Google CEO Sends Worrying Warning About the Economy

    Alphabet ( ), the parent company of Google, seems to prove them right. Indeed, Sundar Pichai, the CEO, has just warned employees that the company will probably not be spared from a potential recession. The internet giant and its subsidiary Youtube, for example, could be affected by a reduction in the advertising and marketing budgets of companies seeking to reduce their costs to cope with the drop in consumer and household spending.

  • 2 Mining Stocks That Could Be in Trouble

    Mining stocks could capitulate given waning demand for industrial metals

  • Bitcoin Might Fall to $13,000. Miners Could Be to Blame.

    The problem is that it could come at the expense of Bitcoin prices. It can be a highly lucrative business in a bull market. Miners were laughing in November 2021, when Bitcoin traded at a record high of $69,000.

  • Elon Musk: ‘Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil’

    The Tesla CEO's definition of energy independence for an EV world means you have to have the batteries.

  • Fertilizer Crisis Hurting Eastern EU Crops May Worsen

    (Bloomberg) -- Like in many parts of the world, harvests underway in eastern Europe have suffered from a fertilizer crisis -- and things could get worse.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillThat’s according to

  • California Truckers Struggle to Comply With New Employment Law

    Trucking companies and truck owner-operators are scrambling to figure out how to operate under a new California law that toughens definitions of nonemployee drivers, upending decadeslong practices that have allowed truckers to work as independent contractors.

  • SEC Chair weighs in on disclosure requirements in wake of crypto bankruptcies

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger details SEC Chairman Gary Gensler's outlook on crypto disclosure protections in the wake of crypto lending platforms like Celsius declaring bankruptcy.

  • Oil rises on prospects of less aggressive U.S. rate hike

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday amid prospects of a less aggressive U.S. rate hike, although worries about a recovery in demand capped gains. Brent crude futures for September delivery rose 94 cents, or 1.0%, to $100.04 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while WTI crude rose 63 cents, or 0.7%, to $96.41 a barrel. "Oil is trading very much to the beat of Federal Reserve policy and the implications it could have on both demand destruction and the U.S. dollar," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give You More Money in Retirement?

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • J.P. Morgan: The Energy Sector Offers the Most Attractive Risk-Reward Profile. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 50% Upside

    Sometimes it’s good to take a worm’s eye view of the markets, to narrow down the search and the market analysis to a particular industry or a particular sector. The zoomed-in view offers some advantages that the macro lacks – greater detail, or a look at opportunities that might get lost in the shuffle of a larger market trend. And that’s what we have here. Markets are trending down right now, but J.P. Morgan energy sector expert Christyan Malek sees a chance for investors to find an attractive

  • Copper Drops Below $7,000 as Rout Deepens on Recession Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper tumbled to a 20-month low as fears of a global recession hurt the demand outlook for the metal seen as an economic bellwether due to its wide range of uses.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billio

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gasoline Demand Is the Lowest in a Year. It Isn’t Because of Pump Prices.

    Somewhere between 4% to 6% of gasoline demand has been almost permanently destroyed in the era of hybrid and remote work, RBC estimates.

  • Bitcoin Mining Rig Prices Slump to Near 2-Year Lows Amid Celsius Bankruptcy

    Celsius’ mining unit said to have auctioned off some of its newly purchased mining rigs at low-high $20/TH price back in June, before filing for bankruptcy.

  • Why Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia is unlikely to contribute much to oil’s price decline

    President Joe Biden is in the Middle East late week and the pressure is on for the U.S. to look to Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, for more barrels of oil. Limits to global production capacity, however, are likely to be a difficult obstacle to overcome, analysts say.

  • Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Take a Break As Crypto Market Consolidates

    The meme coin market took a hit yesterday as the market cap depreciated by 3% but recovered to $14.6 B at the time of writing.

  • Europe Becomes Top Market for US Crude as War Upends Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe has surpassed Asia to become the top consumer of American oil for the first time in six years. Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillFrom January to May this year, Europe took an average o

  • Airlines ‘in firefighting mode’ amid staffing shortages, analyst says

    Moody's Senior Vice President Jonathan Root joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the labor shortages at airlines and airports as well as the outlook for travel disruptions and flight capacity.