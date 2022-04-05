U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,563.39
    -19.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,888.71
    -33.17 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,339.74
    -192.81 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.63
    -24.81 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.71
    -0.57 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.60
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.70
    +0.11 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0930
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5390
    +0.1270 (+5.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3120
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.3670
    +0.5950 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,911.69
    +274.21 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,080.22
    -17.44 (-1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.54
    +25.62 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Global Spices and Seasonings Market Share to be Worth USD 34.71 Billion by 2030, at CAGR: 5.7% Growth: Polaris Market Research

·8 min read

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to research report published by Polaris Market Research, the global spices and seasonings market size & share expected to reach USD 34.71 Billion by 2030 from USD 21.56 Billion in 202, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Polaris_Market_Research_Logo
Polaris_Market_Research_Logo

What is the demand of spices and seasonings? How big is spices and seasonings market?

  • Report Overview

Spices come from roots, stems, bark, fruits, and seeds, which are used for coloring, flavoring, and preserving food. While seasoning improves the flavor of food by adding salt and herbs to it. Generally, spices are stems, flowers, leaves, and sometimes powder form. Spices and seasonings are an essential part of the food. Both are used in building aroma and taste in food. They provide health advantages. The packaged food industry is the largest consumer of spices and seasonings. Growing demand for ready-to-use spice mixes in the food-service industry is expected to create new opportunities for the market.

Pepper, cinnamon, turmeric, cumin, ginger, pepper, salt, cloves, oregano, basil, parsley, and coriander are some types of spices and seasoning beneficial for treating ailments like diabetes, brain function, infections, high blood pressure, and cancer in medical studies. Turmeric has antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory benefits that help prevent illnesses such as Alzheimer's, joint inflammation, and cancer. Similarly, cumin seeds possess antibacterial properties that help in boosting the immune system.

Request Sample Copy of Spices and Seasonings Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/spices-seasonings-market/request-for-sample

Key Questions Answered In The Report:

  • Which are the five top players in the global spices and seasonings market?

  • How will the market change in the next years?

  • What are the drivers and restraints of the market?

  • Which regional market will show the highest growth?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the market throughout the forecast period?

  • How have the market players or the leading global spices and seasonings market firms have addressed the challenges faced during the pandemic?

  • What growth opportunities do the spices and seasonings market offer?

Top Global Industry Players Are:

  • Ajinomoto Co. Inc

  • AKO GmbH

  • Ariake Japan Company

  • Associated British Foods

  • Dohler Group

  • Friedrich Ingredients

  • Kerry Group

  • McCormick & Company Inc.

  • Moguntia Food Group AG

  • Olam International

  • Pacific Spice Company

  • Sensient Technologies Corporation

  • SHS Group

  • Worlee Gruppe

  • Zhumadian Wang Shouyi

Request for Discount on Spices and Seasonings Market Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/spices-seasonings-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Spices and Seasonings Market: Key Growth Drivers

Key factors contributing to the global spices and seasonings market growth involve growing demand for traditional food products and fluctuating dietary preferences of people in emerging countries of the world. The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) states that rising income, urbanization, and rapid economic development are also positively influencing the spices and seasonings market growth. In addition, development in convenience & frozen industry and usage of the product as an essential ingredient in various cuisines globally are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the industry. Subsequently, factors such as the hectic work schedules of parents and the increasing number of women in the workforce are driving the demand for ready-to-cook spice mixes. New varieties of aromatic and fusion flavors created for particular and exotic foods are gaining traction among consumers. Moreover, increasing interest in traditional recipes for daily consumption as well as exotic culinary preparations would fuel the market growth. Also, rising seasoning and spice availability in supermarkets & hypermarkets is boosting market demand for spices and seasonings.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/11801

Spices and Seasonings Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Outlook for 2030

USD 34.71 billion

Market Size 2021 Value

USD 21.56 billion

Expected CAGR Growth

5.7% from 2022 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 - 2030

Top Market Players

Ajinomoto Co., Inc, AKO GmbH, Ariake Japan Company, Associated British Foods, Dohler Group, Friedrich Ingredients, Kerry Group, McCormick & Company, Inc., Moguntia Food Group AG, Olam International, Pacific Spice Company, Sensient Technologies Corporation, SHS Group, Worlee Gruppe, and Zhumadian Wang Shouyi.

Segments Covered

By Type, By Application, By Nature, By Region

Customization Options

Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Read Press Release, Global Spices and Seasonings Market Size & Share, 2022-2030

Spices and Seasonings Market: Segmentation

  • Insight by Type

On the basis of type, the ginger segment is anticipated to be the most significant market revenue contributor in the global spices and seasonings industry in 2021. The segment is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific, most spices hold the most significant market share owing to the anti-bacterial qualities of herbs which provides health benefits. Also, paprika, pepper, oregano, mint, and sesame are some of the popular spices and seasonings that have high market demand because of the fast-growing fast-food business and rising desire for convenience foods. Turmeric is also in high demand as it provides therapeutic benefits and is widely used in Ayurvedic medicine and Indian cuisines in Asian countries.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/spices-seasonings-market/inquire-before-buying

Geographic Overview: Spices and Seasonings Market

On the basis of geography, North America dominated the spices and seasonings market with the highest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance due to the growing consumption of various organic food products. Other factors such as the vast population, increasing demand for authentic ethnic flavors, the growing popularity of convenience foods, and increasing awareness of the health benefits of spices and seasonings are driving the market. Also, key players in the region are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches, which is also favoring the market growth. The spices and seasoning market is also growing in Europe. Moreover, increased awareness and popularity of spices in this region, the improvement in the usage of condiments and spices are some of the drivers fueling the market growth in Europe.

Browse the Detail Report "Spices and Seasonings Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Pepper, Capsicum, Ginger, Cinnamon, Cumin, Turmeric, Nutmeg & Mace, Cardamom, Coriander, Cloves, Others); Application; Nature (Organic, Conventional); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/spices-seasonings-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Points Highlighted In The Report:

  • Major segments have been categorized into sub-segments for detailed examination and a deeper understanding of the industry.

  • It presents information in a tabular and graphical style that is simple to understand and compare.

  • Drivers, restrictions, opportunities, threats, difficulties, investment possibilities, and recommendations are all examples of industry trends.

  • The evaluation of growth traits of spices and seasonings is based upon the CAGR calculated for the forecast period

  • It covers all of the essential information about the mentioned key manufacturers, consumers, and distributors running in the market.

  • The study analyzes the latest trends and company profiles of the principal spices and seasonings market players.

  • For each geographical area, the market share and increase charge are determined

The market is primarily segmented based on type, application, nature, and region.

Spices and Seasonings Market: By Type Outlook

  • Pepper

  • Capsicum

  • Ginger

  • Cinnamon

  • Cumin

  • Turmeric

  • Nutmeg & Mace

  • Cardamom

  • Coriander

  • Cloves

  • Others

Spices and Seasonings Market: By Application Outlook

  • Meat & Poultry Products

  • Snacks & Convenience Food

  • Soups, Sauces, and Dressings

  • Bakery & Confectionery

  • Frozen Products

  • Beverages

  • Others

Spices and Seasonings Market: By Nature Outlook

  • Organic

  • Conventional

Browse More Similar Reports:

  • Seaweed Protein Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Source (Green Seaweed, Red Seaweed, Brown Seaweed); By Application (Animal Feed, Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical, Food & Beverages, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028

  • Polyol Sweeteners Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Isomalt, Erythritol, Xylitol, Sorbitol, Mannitol, Others); By Application (Cosmetics and Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Others); By Form (Liquid, Powder); By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028

  • Commercial Seaweed Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Brown Seaweed, Red Seaweed, Green Seaweed); By Form (Liquid, Powdered, Flakes); By Application (Agriculture, Animal Feed, Human Consumption, Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030

  • Superfoods Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Fruits, Vegetables, Grains & Seeds, Herbs & Roots, Others); By Application (Snacks, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028

  • L-Carnitine Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Process (Chemical Synthesis, Bioprocess); By Product (Food & Pharmaceutical Grade, Feed Grade); By Application (Animal Feed, Healthcare Products, Functional Drinks, Medicines); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G
30 Wall Street
8th Floor,
New York City, NY 10005,
United States
Phone: +1-929 297-9727
Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com
Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-spices-and-seasonings-market-share-to-be-worth-usd-34-71-billion-by-2030--at-cagr-5-7-growth-polaris-market-research-301518042.html

SOURCE Polaris Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Why the Heck Is GameStop Splitting Its Stock?

    If you had GameStop (NYSE: GME) on your bingo card as the stock that follows Alphabet and Tesla in splitting its stock, congratulations! The video game retailer announced it would seek shareholder approval to expand the number of shares outstanding from 300 million shares to 1 billion shares to "provide flexibility for future corporate needs," after which it would split its shares. GameStop's stock has more than doubled over the past two weeks, rising from $80 a share to the $166 a share level it closed at just prior to the split announcement, after a new meme-stock rally was ignited by movie theater operator AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) declaring it was investing $28 million in a gold and silver miner.

  • 3 Huge Things to Watch in Tilray's Q3 Earnings Report This Week

    Canadian pot producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reports its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday before the bell. The stock has been red hot and investors may be tempted to jump on the bandwagon. A couple of quarters ago, Tilray CEO Irwin Simon referred to small producers as "ankle biters" who were taking market share away from the business.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    Next month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday." Since its debut in May 1896, the Dow Jones has evolved from a 12-stock index that was predominantly dominated by industrial companies into a 30-component index filled with a diverse group of profitable and time-tested businesses. Although we often think of the Dow's components as slower-growing, mature businesses, these companies can still pack a punch and make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Why Micron Fell 12.3% in March

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) fell 12.3% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It was curious that Micron fell during the month, considering it reported very strong quarterly results. Likely, it was macroeconomic fears that hurt Micron, since its financial results gave no reason to sell the stock.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • This EV Stock Could Keep Outperforming Tesla and the Nasdaq in 2022 and Beyond

    Despite all three major indices posting gains in March -- the S&P 500, the Nasdaq Composite, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average all finished the quarter with their worst percentage declines since Q1 2020. Electric car stocks and elective vehicle (EV) charging stocks were no different, with all major U.S. automakers, except for Tesla, losing to the market. Here's why ChargePoint is crushing the market and remains an excellent long-term buy.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Sailing Higher Tuesday Morning

    Tuesday morning brought some hesitation to Wall Street, as market participants got a reminder that geopolitical problems are still extreme and will likely persist for a long time. Carnival is bulking up to meet anticipated high demand.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Growth in the semiconductor sector is trouncing the broader market, and it's likely to continue.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Should You Remain Confident in Your PayPal (PYPL) Position?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “All Cap Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge All Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 3000 Growth Index benchmark in the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy generated gains across seven of the […]

  • Plug Power Pops: Is There Still Time to Plug In?

    Shares of Plug Power are up smartly Monday, gaining more than 10% on the day. In our Nov. 22 PLUG review we wrote that, "Traders who are long PLUG can continue to hold but I would raise stops to $36 from $31.

  • Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump as Lawmakers Target Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Exxon’s announcement that first-quarter r

  • Elon Musk Is Already Dropping Hints on His Plans for Twitter. So Much for ‘Passive.’

    SEC Chair Gensler says crypto markets should protect investors, Biden aims to ease supply-chain logjams with truckers, Exxon forecasts gains from rising oil prices and Russia costs, and other news to start your day.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 87% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Stocks sold off hard in March 2020, then followed that up with a huge bull run, as growth stocks led the way. One growth stock that has had its up and downs is StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), the Brazilian fintech backed by Warren Buffett. StoneCo is a payment processor providing fintech solutions to Brazilian merchants so they can sell their products anywhere: in-store, online, or through cellphones.

  • 3 Things About Shopify That Smart Investors Know

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has emerged as one of the more intriguing e-commerce stocks. Small companies looking to set up e-commerce sites have long turned to Shopify. Shopify is the most popular platform, claiming 23% of the market, according to Cloudways.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks To Buy This Week

    Over the past few months, inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic headwinds caused many investors to dump their growth stocks and buy value stocks instead. The Trade Desk owns the world's largest independent demand-side platform (DSP) for digital ads. In other words, The Trade Desk will benefit from the slow death of linear TV platforms and the rise of streaming services.

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultrapopular Stocks

    Many shareholders of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) cling to the stories of how things can go right. Caution is warranted for these popular stocks. Elon Musk has proved the doubters wrong.

  • We Have a New AbbVie Price Target After Our Previous One Was Reached

    AbbVie is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that was spun off from Abbott Laboratories a number of years ago. Trade ABBV from the long side risking to $114. In the daily bar chart of ABBV, below, we can see that the shares have been in a strong rally since September.