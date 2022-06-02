U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Surgery, By Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028

ReportLinker
·10 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market size is expected to reach $9. 7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4. 6% CAGR during the forecast period. Spinal instrumentation also called spinal implants, devices, or hardware involves the implantation of titanium, stainless steel, titanium-alloy, or non-metallic items into the spine by surgical procedures.

New York, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Surgery, By Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028"
Spinal instrumentation is a long-term remedy for spinal instability. Medical implants come in a variety of forms, styles, and sizes, all of which are designed to treat spinal diseases in people of all age groups. Spinal fusion devices are used to treat spondylolisthesis and degenerative disc disease, as well as other spinal abnormalities. The rise in the elderly population along with the rise in the prevalence of spinal disorders is driving the market’s growth. Furthermore, the market is expected to rise as the number of indications for spinal fusion surgery grows. For example, spinal fusion was once reserved for spinal tuberculosis & scoliosis, but it is now used to treat 14 other disorders.

In men & women over the age of 50, spine problems like spinal stenosis are the most common condition. The elderly, especially those with comorbidities and/or reduced immunity, are at a higher risk of spinal abnormalities. With the emergence of new-age spine fusion and gadgets, spine-level therapy choices are always increasing. In addition, the usage of these implants and devices is one of the most successful and well-recommended treatments for spine misalignments and degenerative alterations. The trend toward less invasive spine operations, the rise in the prevalence of spinal illnesses, and innovations in spine surgery are all major factors driving the growth of the spinal fusion devices market.

Surgeons are choosing MIS over open surgery for a variety of reasons, including less pain, a shorter recovery time, and less tissue damage. Minimally invasive procedures are being used to treat a wide spectrum of bone problems. In the United States, around 400,000 spinal fusion procedures are performed each year, making it one of the most prevalent and well-established treatment choices for spine trauma, degenerative conditions, and structural anomalies.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 has spread all over the world. In addition, because of a rise in the number of coronavirus patients, governments all over the world have implemented several regulations and lockdowns, resulting in the closure of manufacturing & production operations of companies in the spinal fusion devices industry. Moreover, as surgeons and Practitioners focus on treating corona patients, hospitals have announced reductions, postponement, or cancellations of elective procedures, including many orthopaedic and spine cases. This break in the flow of business operations and other relevant activities has a direct impact on the market. As a result, the above-mentioned factors are estimated to restrain the growth of the spinal fusion devices market.

Market Growth Factors

The Development of Robotic Spine Fusion Surgery

Surgical robots are increasingly being used in the spine treatment industry, with several hospitals now giving robotic surgery for the treatment of numerous spinal injuries and disorders. Many companies are focusing on developing surgical robots that may be utilized in conjunction with their implants & navigation aids in spinal fusion surgery. This has majorly increased the number of strategic partnerships as well as new product launches, all of which are estimated to propel the market forward. Medtronic announced the launch of Mazor X Stealth Edition, a robotic system for spine surgery, in January 2019. The technology may be combined with the company’s navigation, spine implants, and 3D imaging capabilities to provide healthcare providers with a complete solution.

Rising number of novel innovations across the spinal fusion market

The market for spinal arthrodesis devices is fiercely competitive, with major competitors launching new and sophisticated products regularly to sustain their position in the market. Moreover, minimally invasive operations are gaining adoption around the world, prompting manufacturers to introduce devices designed specifically for minimally invasive spinal fusion surgery. Alphatec Spine, for instance, announced the commercial introduction of Invictus, a spine fixation platform created for open, minimally invasive, or hybrid surgical procedures, in July 2019. The increasing number of advancements and innovations in the spinal fusion devices would significantly boost demand for these devices.

Market Restraining Factors

Risk of Spinal discomfort & longer healing time due to bone grafting

A fusion entails substantial bone grafting, which might result in increased back discomfort and an increased healing time. Throughout a fusion, the lateral facet joints & transverse processes, which are parts of pine that are placed on the sides of each vertebra, are usually exposed. More muscle dissection is required as a result. Bone grafts or bone substitutes are also used in the spine to aid in the gradual fusion of the bones, although this might cause inflammation, which can add to additional scarring, or arachnoiditis, and pain.

Surgery Outlook

Based on Surgery, the market is segmented into Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery and Open Spine Surgery. The Open Spine surgery garnered substantial revenue share in spinal fusion devices market in 2021. The growing desire for open spine procedures among medical professionals, the increasing incidence of spinal abnormalities, and technological breakthroughs in spinal fusion surgery all contribute to growth of this segment. Tele audiology can be a useful approach for persons who are experiencing hearing loss during this period to get the care that eliminates or limits conventional face-to-face engagement.

Type Outlook

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Thoracolumbar Devices, Cervical Fixation Devices, and Interbody Fusion Devices. The Cervical Fixation devices segment procured a significant revenue share in the spinal fusion devices market in 2021 because of rapid adoption of spine navigation software and attractive health insurance coverage. Cervical plates help fusion by keeping the construct stable. The novel cervical interbody device is comprised of titanium alloy and is cylindrical. The device collects bone material needed for fusion as it is inserted between two vertebrae.

End User Outlook

Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others. The Hospitals segment acquired the highest revenue share in spinal fusion devices market in 2021. Because of the increasing adoption of advanced spine surgery products along with the progressive growth in the number of robotic spine surgeries, in addition hospitals are witnessing significant cost savings from spinal fusion procedures, which is expected to boost the market even further.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America acquired the highest revenue share of the spinal fusion market in 2021. The regional market is likely to be fueled by a significant increase in the number of spinal fusion procedures performed in ambulatory surgical centers and outpatient settings, as well as the rapid use of spine navigation tools and surgical robots. Significant number of adults in the United States experienced chronic pain in 2016, with few among them experiencing high-impact chronic pain. During the projection period, this is likely to boost demand for spine fusion implants in the United States.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic PLC, Alphatec Holdings Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Orthofix Medical, Inc., and Exactech, Inc.

Strategies deployed in Spinal Fusion Devices Market

Feb-2022: Orthofix Medical introduced Opus BA for commercial use in the market. It is a synthetic bioactive bone graft solution for cervical & lumbar spine fusion procedures. It can be used to fill voids in the bone or skeletal system’s gap that is not inherent to the balance of bony structure. In addition, Opus BA mimics a scaffold permitting bone growth over the surface that is reabsorbed & substituted with natural bone during the healing process.

Jan-2022: Exactech signed an agreement to acquire JointMedica, a U.K based orthopedic device designer & manufacturer. This collaboration aimed to give the coming generation of hip resurfacing to the global market with JointMedica, the Polymotion hip implant.

Sep-2021: Alphatec Holdings introduced the InVictus OsseoScrew Expandable Spinal Fixation System. This system is created to be a substitute for the traditional use of cemented fenestrated screws for patients with compromised bone. The system is made with an intention to again store spinal column integrity, even in the absence of fusion, in patients with advanced-stage tumors involving the lumbar & thoracic spine in whom life expectancy is of not sufficient duration to allow achievement of fusion.

Apr-2021: Globus Medical released the new product CREO ONE, the first robotic screw in the market created for spine surgery with ExcelsiusGPS. This new release would improve the company’s groundbreaking modular pedicle screw platform by making simple pedicle preparation while maintaining the precision of navigation & raising pullout strength by 86% in comparison with conventional pedicle screws tapped to size.

Feb-2021: NuVasive completed the acquisition of Simplify Medical, a private company & developer of Simplify Cervical Artificial Disc (Simplify Disc) for cervical total disc replacement (cTDR). This acquisition aimed to distinguish NuVasive’s cervical portfolio and sums up the most clinically effective cTDR technology in the market.

Nov-2020: Medtronic took over Medicrea, a french artificial intelligence company. Under this acquisition, Medicrea’s technology would be combined into the Spine of Medtronic division. This acquisition aimed to offer an integrated solution comprising artificial intelligence-driven personalized spinal implants, surgical planning, and robotic-assisted surgical delivery, which would give them control of these smart technologies straight into the hands of clinicians to make patient care more personalized & tailored.

Sep-2019: DePuy Synthes, a Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies introduced CONDUIT Interbody Platform with EIT Cellular Titanium Technology, which would widen its offering to treat degenerative spine disease. This innovative portfolio comprises 3D printed titanium interbody, which would carry out spinal fusion surgery to imitate natural bone & help facilitate spinal fusion.

Aug-2019: NuVasive unveiled Modulus TLIF-A for commercial use. It is a porous titanium spine implant engineered for the transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) procedure. This offering completes the Company’s Advanced Materials Science (AMS) portfolio for all major posterior interbody fusion techniques used in TLIF, the most usually performed procedure in the spine industry. The availability of Modulus TLIF-A furthermore extends NuVasive’s technology contribution to the spinal deformity market given its differentiated ability to deliver anterior column support, raise segmental maximize the capability to restore sagittal alignment & lordosis.

Jul-2019: Alphatec Holdings unveiled IdentiTi Large Window Porus Titanium Interbody Implant System for commercial use. This system is for anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) procedures, which is manufactured using a subtractive process that generates more predictable performance.

Sep-2018: Johnsons & Johnsons, a subsidiary of Johnsons & Johnsons Medical Devices signed an agreement to acquire Emerging Implant Technologies GmbH (EIT), a privately-held manufacturer of 3D-printed titanium interbody implants for spinal fusion surgery, located in Wurmlingen, Germany. This acquisition aimed to permit DePuy Synthes, to improve its comprehensive interbody implant portfolio that comprises expandable interbody devices, titanium integrated PEEK technology & 3D-printed cellular titanium, for both open spinal surgery & minimally invasive.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Surgery

• Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

• Open Spine Surgery

By Type

• Thoracolumbar Devices

• Cervical Fixation Devices

• Interbody Fusion Devices

By End User

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Stryker Corporation

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Medtronic PLC

• Alphatec Holdings Inc.

• Globus Medical, Inc.

• NuVasive, Inc.

• Orthofix Medical, Inc.

• Exactech, Inc.

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

