Abstract:

- Global Spinal Orthoses Market to Reach $519.7 Million by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Spinal Orthoses estimated at US$354.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$519.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $95.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR

- The Spinal Orthoses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$95.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$113.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

Allard

Aspen

Bauerfeind

Boston Orthotics&Prosthetics

Corflex

DeRoyal

DJO Global

FLA Orthopedics

Freeman Mfg

Kingston Clinic

OPTEC

Orthomerica Products

Professional Technologies International

Proteor

Skyland Prosthetics&Orthotics

Spinal Technology

Steeper

Trulife

US Orthotics







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Spinal Orthoses Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION



