Global Spinal Orthoses Market to Reach $519.7 Million by 2027
New York, March 18, 2021
Abstract:
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Spinal Orthoses estimated at US$354.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$519.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $95.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
- The Spinal Orthoses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$95.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$113.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Allard
Aspen
Bauerfeind
Boston Orthotics&Prosthetics
Corflex
DeRoyal
DJO Global
FLA Orthopedics
Freeman Mfg
Kingston Clinic
OPTEC
Orthomerica Products
Professional Technologies International
Proteor
Skyland Prosthetics&Orthotics
Spinal Technology
Steeper
Trulife
US Orthotics
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Spinal Orthoses Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
