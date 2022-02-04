U.S. markets open in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,463.75
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,827.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,551.25
    +59.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,974.50
    -11.90 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.17
    +1.90 (+2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.30
    +7.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1474
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.76
    +3.67 (+16.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3571
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8660
    -0.0950 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,950.30
    +1,388.25 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    894.01
    +34.96 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,523.84
    -5.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JOBS:

January report preview: Payroll growth set to slow as Omicron dents recovery

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Global Spine X-ray and Computed Tomography (CT) Market to Reach $1.62 billion by 2030

·5 min read

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spine x-ray and computed tomography (CT) market is projected to reach $1.62 billion by 2030, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

BIS_Research_Logo
BIS_Research_Logo

The market for spine x-ray and CT devices is rapidly growing, with an increasing number of x-rays and CT scans used in imaging of vertebral fractures, spinal infections, and spinal tumors, among others.

Furthermore, the integration of AI in imaging has accelerated the growth of the market for factors such as rising healthcare costs, a lack of communication between physicians and patients, poor health conditions, a shortage of physicians and medical staff, and the rising prevalence of chronic health disorders.

The detailed study is a compilation of 11 market data tables and 176 figures spread through 212 pages and an in-depth TOC on "Global Spine X-ray and Computed Tomography Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030"

USP of the Report

The comprehensive study of the global spine x-ray and computed tomography market by BIS Research extensively covers the following:

  • Market numbers on the indication, patient, product, and end user influencing the market

  • More than fifteen key spine x-ray and CT devices and software companies offering x-ray devices, CT devices, and AI-enabled x-ray and CT software present in the market

  • Market share analysis for spine x-ray and CT companies

  • Detailed global and regional market analysis, including the scrutiny of 22 key countries

  • Country-wise analysis and forecast for various indications, products, patient type, and end market

  • Product Benchmarking Analysis

Analyst's Take on the Market

To emphasize the potential of spine x-ray and CT devices, Abdul Wahid, Principal Consultant, BIS Research, states, "The COVID-19 pandemic has had a debilitating impact on the global healthcare ecosystem. Hospitals and clinics faced several challenges such as lack of resources, high patient influx, and risk of infection among care providers. Furthermore, the x-ray and CT facilities were also impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, during the forecast period, the device adoption rate is projected to normalize to pre-COVID-19 levels. The allocation of funds for purchasing new devices and the pace of procurement decisions would be the key factors impacting the device adoption rates."

View the report from BIS Research at Global Spine X-Ray and Computed Tomography Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market

Some key players operating in the market include Agfa-Gevaert NV, Arterys, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Imagen Technologies, Inc., Infervision Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nano-x Imaging LTD., Quibim, S.L., Qure.ai Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Shimadzu Corporation, and Vuno Co., Ltd.

Who Should Buy This Report?

The report will be most beneficial for manufacturers of x-ray and CT devices.

Assuming that the reader is a manufacturer of spine x-ray and CT devices, the report will assist them in the following ways–

  • Understand their position compared to other key players in the market

  • Stay updated with novel technology integration, features, and the latest developments in the market

  • Understand the impact of COVID-19 on x-ray and CT imaging and the entry barriers for new companies

  • Gain insights into end-user perception concerning the spine X-ray and computed tomography market

  • Identify some key players in the market and understand their valuable contribution

Click Here to Get Your Free Sample of the Report

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • How has COVID-19 impacted the growth of the global spine X-ray and computed tomography market?

  • What are the key regulations governing the spine X-ray and computed tomography market in key regions?

  • What technological developments are projected to have the maximum influence on the global spine X-ray and computed tomography market?

  • Who are the leading players holding significant dominance in the global spine X-ray and computed tomography market?

  • What are some of the growth opportunities which market players can capitalize on?

  • What are the drivers and restraints for the global spine X-ray and computed Tomography market?

  • Which region has the highest growth rate in the global spine X-ray and computed tomography market?

  • Which are the fastest growing countries in terms of spine X-ray and computed tomography market?

  • What are the key strategies being adopted by market players in the spine X-ray and computed tomography market?

  • Which are the emerging companies in the global spine X-ray and computed tomography market?

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends, which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

BIS Healthcare vertical offers intelligence in the healthcare technology market for medical devices, digital health, life sciences, robotics and imaging, information technology, precision medicine, and other emerging healthcare technologies, covering the entire industry spectrum. In the past five years, BIS Healthcare has published more than 50 reports under the precision medicine banner. Additionally, BIS Research has been nominating 'Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine' on its Insight Monk platform for the past two years successfully.

Contact:
Head of Marketing
Email: media@bisresearch.com
+1-510-404-8135
BIS Research Inc.
39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,
FREMONT CA 94538-1686
Visit our Blog @ https://blog.bisresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research
Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-spine-x-ray-and-computed-tomography-ct-market-to-reach-1-62-billion-by-2030--301475476.html

SOURCE BIS Research

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Shale Surge Should Worry Oil Markets, Conoco CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips said traders should be worried about strong oil production growth coming out of the U.S. this year and in 2023, potentially echoing the supply surges of the past decade. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • U.S. heating oil, diesel stocks dwindle as demand rises

    U.S. supplies of fuels such as diesel and heating oil have dwindled and refiners are having trouble replenishing that supply, which could keep prices elevated for months. Demand for diesel, heating oil and other products has been running ahead of pre-pandemic levels for months. As of Thursday, heating oil futures were priced at $2.83, the highest price in seven years.

  • Biden Wants to Nix a Trump-Era Retirement Plan Rule. So Does Wall Street.

    Financial-services firms uniformly agree with the DOL proposal to rescind a Trump-era rule making it harder for Erisa plan advisors to align investments with ESG criteria.

  • Amid a global chip shortage, Intel is making less money — how did that happen?

    American chip-making giant Intel is a shadow of its former self. Despite the global semiconductor shortage, which has boosted rival chipmakers, Intel is making less money than a year ago with net income down 21% year over year to $4.6 billion. Intel (INTC) was the world’s largest chipmaker until 2021, when it was dethroned by Samsung.

  • Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T Can't Ignore This Any Longer

    The nation's wireless industry is being rattled by newcomers nobody saw coming just a few years ago.

  • Exxon and Chevron Plan Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who had asked OPEC+ to raise oil production faster to tame runaway energy prices, got a gift on his home turf instead: a blockbuster growth forecast for U.S. shale production from the country’s two biggest oil companies.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3

  • Biden borrows too much, while America’s economy hollows out

    It’s easy to be distracted by Russia’s provocations in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s new war on inflation but as the economy recovers from the delta and omicron variants, difficult post-pandemic challenges await the Biden administration. The new normal will feature hybrid work for many white-collar workers, lowering demand for office space. Corporate pursuit of the efficiencies associated with just-in-time and globalization—and reliance on China’s inexpensive labor and export subsidies to keep prices down—have created brittle and vulnerable supply chains.

  • Oil Prices Keep Rising on Ukraine Worries, Cold Weather, Output Concerns

    West Texas Intermediate futures passed the $90 a barrel mark for the first time since 2014 and kept rising above $92 early Friday.

  • U.S. Cements LNG Export Crown as Venture Global Fires Up Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Venture Global LNG began producing liquefied natural gas at its Calcasieu Pass plant in Louisiana, solidifying the U.S.’s position as the world’s top producer of the superchilled fuel.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout

  • Oil Frackers Brace for End of the U.S. Shale Boom

    Companies have tapped many of their best wells. The limited inventory leaves the industry with little choice but to hold back growth, even amid the highest oil prices in years.

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • Semiconductor supplier Applied Materials considering Hutto for $2B project, sources say

    The Silicon Valley-based company, which has played a key role in Austin's semiconductor sector since the 1990s, may choose to bolster its manufacturing and research and development operations with a facility in the suburb of Hutto. Billions of dollars in capital investment and 800-plus new jobs are possible over the coming decade, although it appears that no final decision has been made and other locales are in the running.

  • 2 Stocks to Grab Now That the S&P 500 Is In Correction Territory

    While this isn't as scary-sounding as a bear market -- denoted by a 20% fall -- it should give investors pause. Two stocks I believe are great buys are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Each has seen its stock price fall recently, but the businesses are still thriving.

  • Wells Fargo Gamed System in Investor Arbitration, Judge Says

    A Georgia judge said the bank and its lawyer secretly manipulated a list of potential arbitrators.

  • Buffett Strikes Gold as Japan Trading Houses See Record Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s surprise bet on Japan’s trading houses is paying off as the companies expect a record-breaking rebound in profits.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedThe trading compa

  • Ford Posts $17.9 Billion in Full-Year Net Income, Gives Upbeat Outlook

    The U.S. auto maker’s results benefited from several special items, including an $8.2 billion gain on its investment in startup Rivian Automotive.

  • Oil closes in on $100 a barrel as European storage sites hit by cyber attacks

    As oil prices head for their seventh weekly gain, West Texas Intermediate also hit a fresh seven-year high as it neared $91 a barrel.

  • Shock and Dismay at CNN as Chief Jeff Zucker Resigns

    The disclosure of Zucker's long-rumored consensual relationship with a direct-report is the latest black eye for the news network.

  • Automakers, chip firms differ on when semiconductor shortage will abate

    Automakers, including General Motors, Ford Motor and Hyundai Motor predict a near two-year chip constraint will ease in the second half of 2022, but automotive chipmakers, on the other hand, expect a recovery to take longer. During their quarterly results reporting over the past two weeks, GM CEO Mary Barra projected the semiconductor shortage would diminish in the second half, Ford forecast a significant improvement in the second half after a first-quarter low in vehicle sales, and Hyundai predicted chip supply would return to normal levels in the third quarter of this year. But leading automotive chipmakers like NXP and Infineon forecast a supply squeeze to persist despite production increases.