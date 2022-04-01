U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,552.75
    +22.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,786.00
    +168.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,944.25
    +75.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,077.10
    +10.70 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.82
    +0.54 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.90
    -16.10 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    -0.24 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1053
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.35
    +1.02 (+5.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3130
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4270
    +0.7390 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,130.77
    -2,060.72 (-4.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,051.45
    -44.81 (-4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.95
    +33.27 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     

Global Sports Analytics Market Report 2022-2026: Increasing Adoption of AI and ML Technologies to Boost Market Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Sports Analytics Market

Global Sports Analytics Market
Global Sports Analytics Market

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Analytics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Solutions, Services), Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region (APAC, North America, MEA, Europe, Latin America) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sports analytics market size to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2021 to USD 8.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.3% during the forecast period.

Various factors such as increasing spending on adoption of newer technologies, changing landscape of customer intelligence to drive the market, and proliferation of customer channels are expected to drive the adoption of sports analytics technologies and services.

Traditional analytics platforms use static and stored data to analyze simple or complex patterns and react to any business situation. These platforms take days to analyze and weeks to act on the stored data. Sports analytics technology is the core enabler of big data, enabling businesses to use historical data and combine it with customer insights to predict future events. Big data is an ever-increasing technology that assists businesses in optimizing processes and minimizing operational costs.

The combination of real-time data streams, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and sports analytics can deliver competitive business advantages. Traditional analytics and BI systems use the deductive approach for analyzing data. This approach works well with structured data. Sports analytics, on the other hand, applies the inductive reasoning analysis approach, which deals with large datasets derived from ML, robotics, sensors, and AI.

It uses algorithms that carry out complex calculations on large data sets and discover interrelationships and patterns between them. Big data offers the capability to gather, manage, and examine data across business verticals, such as banking, healthcare, and agriculture, which has made it a trending topic in Information Technology (IT) for a decade. It has numerous applications, and one such field where it has revolutionized the entire landscape is the sports industry.

Data has always been crucial in sports to gain strategic decision-making capabilities and formulate other business strategies. Sports generate a large amount of data related to players, team performance, and the audience. Big data has made it easier and quicker for coaches, team managers, and sports associations to analyze the collected data and make optimum use of it. It further helps reshape existing business models, where sports are viewed as both commercial and technological platforms.

To transform sports arenas into a testbed facility for the implementation of IoT on a wide-scale deployment, the technology platform is expected to comprise a robust Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) network, mobile and cloud computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. IoT would eventually digitalize stadium operations and provide fans with an enhanced connected experience.

A smart stadium, therefore, would use sophisticated technologies and robust infrastructure to enhance its operations to lure fans to the stadiums.

The major vendors in the global sports analytics market include IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), Salesforce (US), EXL (US), GlobalStep (US), Catapult (US), HCL (India), ChyronHego (US), Stats Perform (US), TruMedia Network (US), DataArt (US), Orreco (Ireland), Quant4Sport (Italy), Zebra Technologies (US), and Exasol (Germany).

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Adoption of AI and ML Technologies to Boost Market Growth

  • Performance Analytics Segment to Lead Market by 2026

  • North America to Account for Largest Market Share in 2021

  • Player Fitness and Safety and Esports Segments to Account for Largest Market Shares in 2021

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Adoption of Big Data and Other Related Technologies

  • Increasing Investment in Sports Technology for Data-Driven Decisions

  • Need for Player or Team Performance Improvement

Restraints

  • Lack of Awareness About Benefits of Sports Analytics Solutions

  • Budget Constraints to Hamper Sports Analytics Solutions' Adoption

  • Data Security Concerns

Opportunities

  • Rising Internet Proliferation and Growing Usage of Connected and Integrated Technologies

  • Advent of AI and ML Technologies

  • Complex Data Streaming to Increase Demand for Analytics

Challenges

  • Integration of Data from Data Silos

  • Lack of Professionals with Appropriate Analytical Skills

Sports Analytics Market: COVID-19 Impact

  • Sports Analytics: Evolution

Case Study Analysis

  • Case Study 1: Fox Sports Used IBM Ix to Deliver Personalized Video Experiences

  • Case Study 2: Baylor University Deployed Catapult's S5 Wearable Devices to Analyze Player Performance

  • Case Study 3: Dataart Offered Solutions to Analyze Sports Performance Over Single Platform

  • Case Study 4: Sydney Sixers Used Pressbox Graphics to Delight Fans During the Big Bash

  • Case Study 5: Wooga Got 80-100X Faster Analysis on Game Design with Exasol's Help

Document Type

  • Innovation and Patent Applications

  • Top Applicants

  • Supply/Value Chain Analysis

Pricing Model Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape: Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Technology Analysis

  • Artificial Intelligence and Sports Analytics

  • Machine Learning and Sports Analytics

  • Internet of Things and Sports Analytics

  • Cloud Computing and Sports Analytics

Regulatory Implications

  • Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

  • General Data Protection Regulation

  • Basel

  • System and Organization Control2 Type Ii Compliance

  • Iso/Iec 27001

Company Profiles

  • IBM

  • SAS Institute

  • Hcl Technologies

  • Salesforce

  • Zebra Technologies

  • Catapult

  • Exl

  • Chyronhego Corporation

  • Global Step

  • Stats Perform

  • Exasol

  • Dataart

  • Trumedia Networks

  • Orreco

  • Quant4Sport

  • Sportradar

  • Whoop

  • Kitman Labs

  • Hudl

  • Trace

  • Kinduct

  • Uplift Labs

  • Sportlogiq

  • Sporting Algorithms

  • L2P Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u8kv66

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Biden’s Oil-Relief Plan Seen Backfiring as Drillers Dig In Heels

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to tackle record gasoline prices with an unprecedented release of emergency oil reserves may stifle domestic crude drilling just when it’s needed most. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of

  • U.S. lithium miners' shares charge up on likely Biden EV order

    Shares of U.S. lithium miners climbed for a second straight session on Thursday, after a report that President Joe Biden could invoke a law to encourage domestic production of minerals needed to make electric-vehicle batteries. Albemarle Corp, Livent Corp and Lithium Americas climbed between 3% and 7%, as the order is expected to help miners access government funding for feasibility studies on new projects that extract lithium, nickel and other EV metals, or to make existing facilities more productive.

  • Qualcomm's Bounce Is Over

    The charts of Qualcomm are weakening. How do the indicators look? In our last review of QCOM back on December 23, we wrote that " We reviewed the charts of QCOM on December 13 and told readers that 'Traders who are long QCOM should raise stops to $172 from $135.

  • Biden says latest Strategic Petroleum Reserve release could cut gas prices 10 to 35 cents per gallon — but some experts worry about long-term costs

    The largest-ever release of oil from the country's strategic reserve comes as average gas prices have topped $4 per gallon nationally

  • Volkswagen and Tesla Hit a Major Speed Bump

    Volkswagen and Tesla are among the companies feeling the impact of lockdowns in Shanghai as China's most populous city grapples with a surge in Covid-19 cases. "During this time we will carry out maintenance work in the factory," a company spokesperson told TheStreet. "The Covid situation in China is quite dynamic and we usually go day by day."

  • Biden's answer to high gas prices is to boost US battery production

    President Joe Biden will trigger the Defense Production Act to secure U.S. sources of critical minerals and materials like lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and manganese that are used to make batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage. It's also part of Biden's broader plan to respond to what his administration is cannily calling "Putin's Price Hike" at the pump. Biden has also called for increased domestic production of oil and a historic release from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help form a bridge across the crisis.

  • Putin vows to cut gas supply tomorrow unless Europe pays in roubles

    Young Russians mourn the loss of a Western lifestyle as a new iron curtain rises Olaf Scholz plays high stakes game of chicken over Putin's gas FTSE 100 dips 0.8pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The German economic miracle no longer exists Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Energy Transfer acquires Houston company's underground storage, sources say

    Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) purchased the Coastal Caverns business, multiple people with knowledge of the deal told the Houston Business Journal.

  • Gas still flows from Russia to Europe as buyers navigate Putin's rouble order

    Russian gas flowed into Europe on Friday, while European gas prices continued to rise, as firms grappled with President Vladimir Putin's threat to cut off supplies unless they paid in roubles. Two of the three main pipelines for Russian gas into Europe, Nord Stream 1 across the Baltic Sea and into Slovakia over Ukraine were flowing normally, while flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline over Belarus had reversed direction. While this meant gas is flowing from Germany to Poland through the Yamal-Europe route, it is not an uncommon switch.

  • What President Biden releasing oil from reserves may mean for gas prices

    President Biden ordering the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to cool elevated prices will have a limited effect, according to Goldman Sachs.

  • Streaming wars: The biggest factors driving subscriptions, according to Deloitte

    Deloitte U.S. Technology, Media, Telecom, & Entertainment Leaders Kevin Westcott and Jana Arbanas sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about trends in streaming platforms, rising subscription costs, and broadening and personalizing types of content for consumers.

  • Biden Wants Oil Companies to Pay Penalties on Unused Drilling Leases

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden wants oil drillers to pay penalties when federal leases go unused in an effort to prod the industry into pumping more.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusUkraine Update: UN’s Aid Convoys Unable to Reach MariupolPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationThe White House will ca

  • Biden Uses Executive Authority to Boost the EV Industry. Tesla Stock Got a Lift.

    The president is offering more support for the electric vehicle industry, including through the use of the Defense Production Act.

  • Biden Invokes Cold War Powers to Boost EV Battery Production

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration announced it will invoke Cold War powers to boost domestic production of materials for batteries needed to power electric vehicles and the transition to renewable energy, a move intended to improve U.S. competitiveness in a market dominated by China.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Aid Convoys Have Been Unable to Reach MariupolU.S. Cri

  • Electric Truck Maker Rivian Says War in Ukraine Exacerbates Supply-Chain Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is adding to supply chain pressures and costs, becoming one of the first U.S. automakers to cite the war in Eastern Europe as a risk and headwind.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits D

  • Pandemic-fueled luxury car boom is to here to stay: J.D. Power

    J.D. Power shared with Yahoo Finance its latest data on the new car sales market, which saw sales of premium or luxury cars booming in the first quarter.

  • Biden Orders Huge Oil Release, Prods Drillers to Step Up Output

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said his plan to release a million barrels of oil a day from U.S. reserves for six months would lay a foundation for the country to achieve independence from foreign energy suppliers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a

  • Ukraine Sunflower Oil Crisis Hits Food From Chips to Cookies

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the supply of almost half of the world’s sunflower oil exports, forcing companies to turn to less desirable alternatives such as palm oil in products ranging from potato chips to cookies. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Vis

  • China's Peace cable linking Europe and Africa arrives in Kenya

    China's plans to build an information "expressway" connecting China, Europe and Africa have taken a step forward with the arrival of an undersea cable in the Kenyan port of Mombasa. The Pakistan & East Africa Connecting Europe (Peace) cable is part of Beijing's Digital Silk Road initiative and will also connect Pakistan, Cyprus, Egypt, France, and Malta. Oliver Zheng, the chief executive of the company managing the project, said the 15,000km (9,300-mile) project would be completed within "the ne

  • The 7 Biggest Canadian Energy Companies

    Read about the largest seven Canadian energy companies as measured by market capitalization, and learn more about their energy operations.