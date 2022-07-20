U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,952.34
    +15.65 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,805.76
    -21.29 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,854.51
    +141.37 (+1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,814.18
    +14.85 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.00
    -2.22 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.50
    -4.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    18.75
    +0.03 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0215
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0060
    -0.0130 (-0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1999
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1830
    +0.0130 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,989.81
    +1,776.34 (+8.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.42
    +11.72 (+2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.42
    -11.86 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Global Sports Apparel Market Report 2022-2026: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Designing Apparels, Size Inclusivity & Surging Women Participation All Trends With High Potential

·5 min read

DUBLIN, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sports Apparel Market: Analysis By Product Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global sports apparel market in 2021 was valued at US$178.73 billion, and is likely to reach US$248.99 billion by 2026. Sports apparel has grown in popularity over the last few years. With prominent players promoting and wearing top brands, sports apparel can be found practically anywhere.

There is a fundamental shift towards retail and online sales. Consumers' propensity to order sporting goods online has been boosted by the pandemic and this habit is here to stay.

Moreover, in recent years, there has been an increase in the number of people who are interested in health and fitness, as well as an increase in the number of people going to gyms, where young consumers want to not only be fit but also look good. This factor has been and continue to increase the demand for sports apparel, globally. The sports apparel market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2026.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product: The report splits the global sports apparel market into four different segments based on the type of product: pants & tights, tops & t-shirts, surf & swimwear, and sweaters & hoodies. The pants & tights segment held around 40.4% share in global sports apparel market in 2021, owing to convenience and comfort of using sports pants & tights.

By End User: The market report has segmented the global sports apparel market into three segments on the basis of end user: men, women, and children. Men segment held around 50% of the share in sports apparel market in 2021, owing to increasing number of men involved in various outdoor activities. Women segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% for the period 2022-2026, driven by the rising number of sports designed specifically for women.

By Distribution Channel: The market report has segmented the global sports apparel market into four segments on the basis of distribution channel: brand outlets, e-commerce, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and discount stores. The e-commerce segment is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of around 12.4% during forecast period, as e-commerce helped sports apparel and sports companies to contact new customers and manage their product catalogues more effectively. Nike and adidas have been working to significantly increase both retail and e-commerce as a percent of total sales in recent years by limiting their wholesale exposure to only key strategic partners and investing heavily in their digital capabilities.

By Region: According to this report, the global market can be divided into five major regions: North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America enjoyed the major share of 34% of the global market share in 2021, primarily owing to the increasing urban population, rising participation in different physical activities like cycling, hiking, yoga, gym, etc.

Asia Pacific sports apparel industry is expected to grow at significant rate due to presence of larger number of young population, and brands carrying out localized promotion strategy to shift consumers from unbranded to branded products. Within Asia Pacific, China has been one of the fastest growing markets in the sports apparel industry.

Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers

  • Increase in Gen Z Income

  • Increasing Influence of Social Media

  • Growing Penetration of E-Commerce

  • Rapid Urbanization

  • Increasing Health Consciousness Among People

  • Growing Popularity of Athleisure

Challenges

  • Competition from Counterfeit Stores

  • Degree of Competition

Market Trends

  • Rise in Usage of Blockchain Solutions

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Designing Apparels

  • Sustainability

  • Growing Demand for Fashionable Sports Apparel

  • Surging Women Participation

  • Celebrity Brand Ambassadors for Sports Apparel

  • Blurring the Line Between Fashion and Yoga Apparel

  • Technology for Personalization and Smart Clothing

  • More Size Inclusivity

Scope of the Report

The report titled "Global Sports Apparel Market: Analysis By Product Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2026", includes:
An in-depth analysis of the global sports apparel market by value, by product type, by end user, by distribution channel, by region, etc.
 Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

6. Market Dynamics

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

 Companies Mentioned

  • PUMA SE

  • NIKE, Inc.

  • Adidas AG

  • Under Armour, Inc.

  • Lululemon Athletica Inc.

  • Columbia Sportswear Company

  • Li Ning Company Ltd.

  • Fila Holdings Corp. and Subsidiaries

  • ASICS Corporation

  • VF Corporation

  • Yonex Co., Ltd.

  • New Balance Athletics Inc.

  • Umbro

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9kdmm1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sports-apparel-market-report-2022-2026-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-designing-apparels-size-inclusivity--surging-women-participation-all-trends-with-high-potential-301589991.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2027

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs within the past eight months, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, the benchmark S&P 500, and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value, respectively. In one respect, bear market declines like we're witnessing in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq can be scary. While it can be hard to look past the near-term weakness and/or struggles of fast-paced companies during a bear market, there are some true game changers that have the potential to make long-term investors a whole lot richer.

  • Anthem (ELV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Anthem (ELV) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.15% and 0.94%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Oil Stocks: Baker Hughes Dives On Earnings Miss After Rival Field Service Giant Tops

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • AT&T Q2 Preview: Trouble Ahead?

    Earlier in 2022, in a move that investors didn't appreciate, the company slashed its dividend nearly in half and got kicked out of the elite Dividend Aristocrat group.

  • Strong week for Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

    Over the last month the Butterfly Network, Inc. ( NYSE:BFLY ) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 31...

  • Bausch + Lomb Provides Leadership Update

    Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb" or the "Company"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better and subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), announced Joseph C. Papa has stepped down as chair of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"). The Board has appointed Thomas W. Ross, Sr., to serve as the chair of the Board. The Company also announced today that the Board has begun a s

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Netflix Users are Leaving; 3 Rival Streamers Seeing Big Gains

    Netflix expects to lose 2 million subscribers this quarter, but they're not turning off their TVs.

  • U.S. pipeline companies eye nat gas infrastructure for growth

    U.S. midstream companies have set their sights on natural gas pipelines and export terminals as a key growth opportunity as investor pressures and political headwinds make new crude oil pipeline projects unpalatable. U.S. pipeline operators are expected to have benefited from high oil and gas prices and rising domestic production in the second quarter, though some analysts warn that the decline in consumer demand late in the quarter could affect results.

  • Putin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that Europe will start getting gas again through a key pipeline, but warned that unless a spat over sanctioned parts is resolved, flows will be tightly curbed.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingEurope is on tenterhooks, waiting to see whether gas flows resume on

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $12.64, marking a +1.69% move from the previous day.

  • Bear market: ‘Don’t be fooled’ by short rallies, strategist says

    Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix earnings, market volatility, bear market rallies, monetary policy, and the outlook for the Fed.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband just bought over $1 million of this chip stock right before a $52 billion subsidy vote — is there still time to tag along?

    Follow the real smart money?

  • Saudi Arabia Nears Its Oil Pumping Limit

    Saudi Arabia has limited additional capacity to ramp up oil production, according to people familiar with its pumping ability, a constraint that would make it difficult for Riyadh to increase global supply even if it were willing to do so. President Biden recently wrapped up a high-profile trip to Saudi Arabia, saying he expected the kingdom to help the U.S. boost global supplies. The group has been working in recent years with a parallel group of big producers headed by Russia.

  • Robinhood Was Behind Phantom Surge in Berkshire Hathaway Trade Volume, Study Finds

    A trio of academics say they have figured out a stock-market puzzle from last year—why class A shares of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway saw a sudden surge in trading volumes.

  • Strength Seen in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT): Can Its 11.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • 3 Top Dividend Kings for the Second Half of 2022

    The first half of 2022 marked the worst start to the year for the U.S. stock market in over 50 years. Between 40-year-high inflation, a weakening housing market, rising interest rates, high prices at the pump, and ongoing geopolitical tensions, there's a lot to digest as investors think about the best way to position their portfolios for the second half of 2022 and beyond. While it may be tempting to sell everything and walk away, a better approach is to make sure you are holding companies that have what it takes to outlast a prolonged bear market and/or recession.

  • M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates

    M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 2.22%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Buying stocks now could bring you pain over the next few weeks. But you’ll be thanking yourself a year from now, these analysts say.

    Our call of the day from Bernstein analysts sees things looking up down the road for stocks, but more capitulation in this market will be needed.