U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,559.00
    +14.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,454.00
    +65.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,680.00
    +92.75 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.30
    +7.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.66
    -1.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.20
    +8.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5400
    +0.0110 (+0.72%)
     

  • Vix

    16.52
    +0.54 (+3.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3744
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6090
    -0.2010 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,030.80
    +2,010.63 (+3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,469.05
    -5.28 (-0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,242.82
    -10.45 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     
BREAKING:

U.S. economy expanded at 2% annualized rate in Q3

It was the slowest clip in over a year, and lower than expectations

Global Sports Betting Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Betting Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Platform (Online, Offline), By Type (Fixed Odds Wagering, eSports Betting), By Sports Type (Football, Basketball), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sports betting market size is expected to reach USD 140.26 billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2028. The growing digital infrastructure and the penetration of connected devices are the key factors driving the market. Additionally, the increase in the number of sports events and leagues is driving the demand for sports betting platforms.

Sports betting is an activity of foretelling sports results and placing a bet on the result. Most bets are placed on sports, such as football, baseball, basketball, hockey, cricket, boxing, and auto racing. However, sports betting also extends to non-athletic events, such as horse racing and eSports.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of sports events, which reduced sports betting opportunities. However, the sports betting industry is expected to witness lesser financial damage compared to other industries. As a result of the lockdown of land-based betting facilities, many customers/bettors shifted to online betting platforms. During lockdowns, the online sports betting industry witnessed an increase in participation as users had more time to spare on their phones and desktop computers, making it convenient for them to place bets.

The market has also benefitted from the growth in internet penetration, which is driving increased investments in online sports betting platforms. For instance, according to Global Social Media Overview April 2021 by DataReportal, there are more than 4.8 billion internet users across the world. Participation in online betting permits players to monitor betting activities in real-time through internet-connected devices.

Sports betting platform providers are investing in research & development activities to introduce innovations in the market and offer a better experience to users. Additionally, the growing competition is driving innovations in the sports market.

Sports Betting Market Report Highlights

  • By platform, the online segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to retain its lead over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increase in the penetration of smartphones and connected devices across the world. The segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period

  • In terms of sports type, the football segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to retain its lead over the forecast period. Additionally, this segment is likely to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period

  • Europe dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as safety laws and regulations for sports betting, popularity and large fan base of football, and the presence of many market players in the region

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent market outlook
3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market driver analysis
3.3.1.1 Growing digital infrastructure and penetration of connected devices
3.3.1.2 Increase in number of sports events and leagues
3.3.2 Market restraint/challenges analysis
3.3.2.1 Stringent government regulations
3.3.3 Market opportunity analysis
3.3.3.1 Application of AI and blockchain technology
3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5 PEST Analysis
3.6 COVID-19 Impact on Sports Betting Market

Chapter 4. Sports Betting Market: Platform Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
4.2 Platform Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
4.3 Offline
4.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
4.4 Online
4.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Sports Betting Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.2 Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
5.3 Fixed odds wagering
5.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.4 Exchange Betting
5.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.5 Live/In Play Betting
5.5.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.6 Pari-Mutuel
5.6.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.7 eSports Betting
5.7.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.8 Others
5.8.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Sports Betting Market: Sports Type Estimates and Trend Analysis
6.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.2 Sports Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
6.3 Football
6.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.4 Basketball
6.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.5 Baseball
6.5.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.6 Horse Racing
6.6.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.7 Cricket
6.7.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.8 Hockey
6.8.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.9 Others
6.9.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis
8.1 Key Competitor Ranking Analysis, 2020
8.2 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1 888 Holdings Plc
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Financial performance
9.1.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.4 Recent developments
9.2 Bet365 Group Ltd.
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Financial performance
9.2.3 Product benchmarking
9.2.4 Recent developments
9.3 Betsson AB
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Financial performance
9.3.3 Product benchmarking
9.3.4 Recent developments
9.4 Churchill Downs Inc.
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Financial performance
9.4.3 Product benchmarking
9.4.4 Recent developments
9.5 Flutter Entertainment Plc
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Financial performance
9.5.3 Product benchmarking
9.5.4 Recent developments
9.6 GVC Holdings Plc
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Financial performance
9.6.3 Product benchmarking
9.6.4 Recent developments
9.7 Kindred Group Plc
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Financial performance
9.7.3 Product benchmarking
9.7.4 Recent developments
9.8 Sportech Plc
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Financial performance
9.8.3 Product benchmarking
9.8.4 Recent developments
9.9 Webis Holdings Plc
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Financial performance
9.9.3 Product benchmarking
9.9.4 Recent developments
9.10 William Hill Plc
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Financial performance
9.10.3 Product benchmarking
9.10.4 Recent developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pog6hn

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Nokia third-quarter profit beats expectations despite chip shortage

    The firm reported net profit of 463 million euros for the July-September period in comparison to 305 million euros a year earlier.

  • Shopify earnings fall short amid ‘more normalized spending environment’

    Shopify Inc. fell short of earnings expectations in its most recent quarter as its chief financial officer called out a "more normalized spending environment."

  • Caterpillar Stock Is Regaining Lost Ground as Earnings Beat Forecasts

    The heavy-equipment manufacturer reported $2.66 in adjusted per-share earnings from $12.4 billion in sales, more than Wall Street expected.

  • Exxon Mobil Raised Its Dividend, Ensuring It Remains a ‘Dividend Aristocrat’

    Integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil raised its dividend, ensuring it will remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Royal Dutch Shell Earnings Missed the Mark. The Stock Is Falling.

    U.S.-listed shares of Royal Dutch Shell were falling more than 4% in premarket trading Thursday after the oil major missed third-quarter profit forecasts, citing damage caused by Hurricane Ida in the U.S. The U.K.-listed company, which is under pressure from activist investor Daniel Loeb’s Third Point to break itself up, had flagged earlier this month it would take a $400 million hit to earnings because of the prolonged outage. Shell also set itself tougher emissions targets.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Wish or JD.com

    Its stock stumbled over the past year amid concerns about its slowing growth, widening losses, and heavy reliance on Chinese merchants for cheap products. Let's take a closer look at Wish, how it measures up to JD's much larger business, and if it's a more compelling buy for value-seeking investors. Most of its merchants were based in China, and they sold most of their products at much lower prices than other regional retailers or e-commerce marketplaces.

  • We may need to start thinking about Tesla at $3 trillion: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

  • Altria stock slips after adjusted profit misses expectations, while revenue beat

    Shaers of Altria Group Inc. slipped 0.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cigarette and heated tobacco seller reported third-quarter profit that missed expectations while revenue fell but beat forecasts. Net losses widened to $2.7 billion, or $1.48 a share, from $952 million, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as special items related to the ABI investment, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.22 from $1.19, but missed the FactSet consensus

  • Lion Electric Receives Purchase Order for 39 Electric Vehicles from Groupe Autocar Jeannois

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that it has received a purchase order from Groupe Autocar Jeannois ("Jeannois") for 35 zero-emission LionC school buses, to be delivered over the next five years. The purchase order also includes an option for Jeannois to purchase an additional five LionC buses. These LionC buses will be added to Jeannois' existing fleet of three

  • Shopify Stock Falls As Q3 Earnings, Revenue Miss Estimates

    Shopify stock fell early Thursday after its third quarter earnings, revenue and gross merchandise volume missed expectations as e-commerce slowed down amid global supply-chain issues.

  • Why Genius Brands Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell on Wednesday after the children's media company announced a major acquisition. Genius Brands agreed to purchase WOW! The Canadian animation company has a strong presence on popular social media sites such as YouTube and TikTok, which Genius Brands says will help it better appeal to teens and young adults.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • China Trading Apps Tank After Official Calls Them ‘Illegal’

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest cross-border brokers plummeted in U.S. premarket trading after a central bank official questioned the legitimacy of their operations amid Beijing’s continuing crackdown on private enterprise.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThese online brokers are engaged in “illegal financial activities” because they have n

  • Why Teladoc Health's Prospects Look Better Than You Might Think

    I think many investors are missing the forest for the trees when it comes to Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). That's especially the case in the aftermath of the company's third-quarter update on Wednesday.

  • Ford Soars After Lifting Profit Forecast, Resuming Dividend

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co., charging forward with big investments in electric vehicles, raised its full-year profit forecast and said it will restore its dividend, sending the stock soaring as much as 11%.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe automaker lifted its 2021 profit forecast for the second time in as many quarters and is now pro