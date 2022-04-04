U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,567.52
    +21.66 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,825.18
    +6.91 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,476.68
    +215.18 (+1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,089.52
    -1.59 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.19
    +2.92 (+2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.70
    +9.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0973
    -0.0075 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4030
    +0.0260 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3101
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7600
    +0.2700 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,656.51
    -692.20 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,073.82
    -10.43 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Global Sports Composites Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2026 - Market to Hasten Strides and Post Gains in Long Term

·5 min read

DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Composites - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Sports Composites Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sports Composites estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period.

Rising physical activity for health reasons is one of the major drivers for composites demand in sports goods. Increasing adoption of durable materials for skis, hoverboards and rackets along with development of advanced products is bolstering the market expansion. The increasing reliance on continuous processing to manufacturer glass reinforced plastics (GRP) is likely to boost production of various sports equipment like snowboards, skis and longboards, creating new revenue streams for vendors.

Carbon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Glass segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The carbon fibers segment occupies major share due to extensive use of the material in bicycle frames, rackets and golf clubs. The segment`s growth is also favored by increasing adoption of carbon fibers as textiles and prepreg in sports applications.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $537.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $758.8 Million by 2026

The Sports Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$537.3 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$758.8 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. The Asia-Pacific region represents a key market, driven by increasing sales of bicycles, golf sticks and high-performance products for several other applications. The market growth is bolstered by large-scale bicycle production in India and China.

The regional market is benefitting from expansion of the manufacturing industry due to availability of cheap labor and easy access to raw materials. In addition, growing popularity of sports like badminton, golf and tennis is anticipated to further push the market expansion in the coming years. Growth in the European market is augmented by increasing popularity of hockey and tennis in countries such as Germany and France along with robust demand for bicycles across Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Glass (Fiber Type) Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

Glass fiber composites are lightweight and flexible. Glass fibers are mainly used in kayaks, skis, longboards and snowboards to enhance sliding properties and offer superior strength at the time of landing. In the global Glass (Fiber Type) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Opportunity in Disguise for Sports Composites Providers amid COVID-19

  • An Introduction of Sports Composites

  • Types of Fibers

  • Fabric Manufacturing

  • Sports Composites Supercharge High-Performance Sports

  • Global Sports Composites Market to Hasten Strides and Post Gains in Long Term

  • Outlook

  • Carbon Fibers to Surge Ahead with Maximum Gains

  • Carbon Fibers Present Compelling Option for New-Age Sporting Goods

  • Polyamide Represents Primary Resin Type

  • Composite Materials and Graphene

  • Golf Stick and Bicycle to Remain Primary Application Segments

  • World Sports Composites Market by Applications (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Golf Stick, Bicycle, Rackets, Hockey Stick, Skis & Snowboards, and Other Applications

  • Asia-Pacific Sports Composites Market to Mark Fastest Growth

  • Competitive Scenario: Vendors Focus on Product Innovation to Stay Competitive in Highly Differentiated Market for Sports Composites

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 38 Featured)

  • Aldila, Inc.

  • Amer Sports Oyj

  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

  • Entropy Resins, Inc.

  • Fischer Sports GmbH

  • Hexion Inc.

  • Protech Composites

  • Rockwood Composites Ltd.

  • Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

  • SGL Carbon SE

  • Topkey Corporation

  • Toray Industries, Inc.

  • ZOLTEK Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Need for Durable & Lightweight Sports Goods Augurs Well

  • Flexibility & Formability Features Augment Adoption

  • Technology Innovations & Advancements Augur Well

  • Sophisticated Machinery Enhances Composites Processing

  • Select Innovations

  • Composites Widen Footprint in the Sporting Goods Domain

  • Sustained Increase in Use of Composites in Rackets

  • Sophisticated Hockey Sticks with Composites

  • Growing Adoption in Bicycles

  • Uptrend in Bicycle Demand Favors Adoption

  • Enhancing Image of Cycling as Eco-Friendly Personal Mobility Solution

  • Spike in Demand for E-Bikes

  • Golf Sticks: Key Consumer Segment

  • Wood Plastic Composites Gain Traction

  • Biodegradable Composites Seek Role

  • Banana Fiber Composites

  • Opportunities in Snow Skis & Snowboard Applications

  • Composites for Sophisticated Surfboards

  • Rising Demand for Fishing Gear Favors Growth

  • Health & Well-Being Benefits of Recreational Fishing Drive Adoption of Fishing Equipment

  • Improvements in Recycling Methods

  • Issues & Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/or47dm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sports-composites-market-report-2022-market-to-reach-3-7-billion-by-2026---market-to-hasten-strides-and-post-gains-in-long-term-301516778.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Two key tech execs quit Truth Social after troubled app launch

    (Reuters) -The two Southern tech entrepreneurs had the two qualities that Donald Trump’s Truth Social startup needed: tech-industry expertise and a politically conservative worldview aligned with the former president, a rare combination in the liberal-leaning industry centered in San Francisco. Josh Adams and Billy Boozer - the company’s chiefs of technology and product development - joined the venture last year and quickly became central players in its bid to build a social-media empire, backed by Trump’s powerful brand, to counter what many conservatives deride as “cancel culture” censorship from the left. Less than a year later, both have resigned their senior posts at a critical juncture for the company’s smartphone-app release plans, according to two sources familiar with the venture.

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying Netflix (NFLX) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • KAVANGO BASIN EXPLORATION UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS MULTIPLE DRILLING PROSPECTS AND NEW PLAY TYPES

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Kavango Basin in NE Namibia and NW Botswana, highlighting multiple drilling prospects and new play types following the integrated analysis of the two stratigraphic test wells and first phase of 2D seismic.

  • Better Buy: UiPath vs. DocuSign

    UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) burned a lot of investors over the past few months. UiPath went public at $56 last April and surged to an all-time of $85.12 the following month, but it now trades at about $22. DocuSign, which went public back in 2018, closed at an all-time high of $310.05 last September, but now trades below $110 per share.

  • AMD to acquire cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that semiconductor company AMD has acquired cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Sea Limited (SE) Position?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • Germany Seizes Control of Gazprom Unit to Secure Gas Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany will temporarily take control of a unit of Gazprom PJSC in the country as it seeks to safeguard security of gas supply.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaGazprom Germania GmbH -- o

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • Alibaba, Didi Fuel $80 Billion Rally for Chinese Stocks in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Didi Global Inc. rallied for a second day, adding $80 billion in value to U.S. listed Chinese stocks as fears of potential delistings eased.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • Why Alibaba, iQIYI, and Pinduoduo Stocks Popped Monday

    Chinese tech stocks continued to move higher Monday morning as further details emerged on a Chinese government effort to save China-based, U.S.-listed stocks from being delisted. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) had gained 6.2%, iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) was rising 11.5%, and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) was leading the sector higher with a 14.8% gain. Refusing to permit the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) to inspect data from their financial audits.

  • Why Zillow Stock Is Worth Another Look

    When Zillow (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) decided to exit the iBuying business, many investors lost faith in the company overnight. Not only was iBuying seen as a disaster, but management's handling of the shutdown of the business was looked at even less favorably, because the company sent mixed messages for weeks before pulling the plug. The core of Zillow's business is the internet, media, and technology business, or IMT, including the Zillow app.

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybercrime and cybersecurity had a record year in 2021, with the Theft Research Center saying the number of data breaches recorded surpassed the previous record year by 23%. Cybersecurity stocks should be seen as one of the prime opportunities for investors, because like death and taxes, cybercrime will likely always be with us. For that reason, this pair of companies should be at the top of every investor's list of cybersecurity stocks to own for decades to come.

  • Ford auto sales decline in March, Nio sees electric vehicle delivery boost

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the Ford auto sales decline in March and Nio seeing a boost in EV deliveries.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Climbed 13% in March

    While it wasn't packed with electric tidbits, the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report, released on March 1, had enough positive details to supercharge the bulls' enthusiasm. Exceeding analysts' estimates in its final earnings report of 2021, Plug Power booked $162 million on the top line, whereas Wall Street had expected the company would report $157 million. According to Plug Power, the source of this robust growth will be the company's material handling equipment business, which is projected to account for $600 million in revenue for 2022.