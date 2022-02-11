U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,474.50
    -23.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,003.00
    -136.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,593.00
    -108.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,035.40
    -13.10 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.31
    +0.43 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.80
    -10.60 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    -0.57 (-2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1392
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.05
    +5.09 (+25.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3558
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0250
    -0.0050 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,369.27
    -1,156.55 (-2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.32
    -14.86 (-1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.56
    -58.84 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

The global Sports composites market size is projected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2021 to USD 5.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2021 and 2026

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Carbon fibers are fibers about 5–10 micrometres in diameter and composed mostly of carbon atoms. Sports composites are novel materials comprising mixtures of fibers and resins. In sports composites, fibers are reinforced and are used to fortify the matrix in terms of strength and stiffness.

New York, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sports Composites Market by Resin Type Fiber Type, Application and Region Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03776263/?utm_source=GNW
These are used for manufacturing sports goods such as golf clubsgolf sticks, skies & snowboards, hockey sticks, rackets, fishing rods, and bicycles, among others. The use of composites in the sporting & recreation applications increases performance because they provide density and stiffness to sports goods which other traditional metals cannot provide. In addition, due to their anisotropic nature they reduce weight and increase the stiffness of the sports goods or equipment.

Carbon fiber to register higher CAGR during the forecast period
Carbon fiber composites are the fastest-growing sports composites in terms of volume.This high growth can be attributed to the high strength and lightweight properties of carbon fiber.

In addition, reinforcement of carbon fiber in applications such as golf sticks, rackets, skis & snowboards, hockey sticks, fishing rods, and bicycles provides high performance, strength, and stiffness.

Epoxy resins to grow at the fastest rate between 2021 and 2026.
Epoxy resins are a type of thermoset resins known for their excellent mechanical, electrical, and high heat resistance properties.Epoxy resins are also available in a wide range of curing agent variations.

They have better physical, mechanical, adhesion properties, and low shrinkage than other resins. High toughness, impact strength, and moisture resistance are obtained by combining carbon or glass fibers with epoxy resins as a matrix to produce a wide range of sports composites.

Bicycle application to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period
The use of carbon fiber in the production of bicycle frames provides various performance characteristics such as lightness, rigidity, durability, and shock absorption.Besides weight savings, carbon fiber frames provide better fatigue resistance, resistance to corrosion, and improved ride quality.

The fabrication of composites offers variations over the length of the tube, providing different fiber angles, different layer thicknesses, and different combinations of materials.Therefore, the properties of the end product made from composites can be tailored to specifications.

Further, all solid pieces that do not move in bicycles can be made out of carbon composites. For example, the front fork, handlebar, stem, seat post, saddle, crank, chain ring, seat collar, and gears.
This study has been validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:
• By Company Type- Tier 1- 69%, Tier 2- 23%, and Tier 3- 8%
• By Designation- C Level- 23%, Director Level- 37%, and Others- 40%
• By Region- North America- 32%, Europe- 21%, Asia Pacific (APAC) - 28%, Latin America-7%, Middle East & Africa (MEA)-12%,

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:
• Amer Sports (Finland)
• ALDILA, Inc. (US)
• Rossignol (France)
• Newell Brands (US)
• Ficher Sports (Austria)
• Topkey Corporation (Taiwan)
• Fujikura Composites (Japan)
• Callway Golf (US)
• True Temper (US)
• Prokennex (Taiwan)
• Toray Industries (Japan)
• Teijin Ltd. (Japan)
• Hexion Inc. (US)
• SGL Carbon (Germany)
• Dupont De Nemours, Inc. (US)

Research Coverage
This report covers the global Sports composites market and forecasts the market size until 2031.It includes the following market segmentation – Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Polypropylene, Others) Fiber Type (Carbon, Glass, Others), Application (Golf Sticks, Hockey Sticks, Rackets, Bicycles, Skis & Snowboards, Others) and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, have been discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global sports composites market.

Key benefits of buying the report:

The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
1. This report segments the global sports composites market comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across different verticals and regions.
2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the Sports composites market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
3. This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to better their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, expansion and acquisition.

Reasons to buy the report:
The report will help leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall Sports composites market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03776263/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Inflation: The items that are getting more expensive — and those that aren't

    Where inflation is — and isn’t —following January’s CPI report

  • Report: Amazon retail CEO Dave Clark sells Medina home, moves to Dallas

    The move came before Washington's 7% capital gains tax was set to take effect at the beginning of 2022.

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were spiking in early trading on Thursday, up as much as 7.4% in early trading before settling into a 5% gain as of this writing. Late on Wednesday, NAND flash suppliers Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) and Japan-based Kioxia, which have a joint venture to produce NAND flash chips, announced that contamination of some key materials at two of their Japanese production sites would hurt the companies' joint output of NAND. More often than not, supply has exceeded demand in recent years and NAND flash prices have generally been on a downward trend.

  • What's included in Biden's $5 billion EV plan

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discuss the challenges President Biden's $5 billion electric vehicle plan might face.

  • Top China Chipmaker Warns of Growing Shortfall as U.S. Decouples

    (Bloomberg) -- Manufacturers in China are increasingly looking to source chips locally because they fear the U.S. and other governments may prioritize domestic users of the semiconductors vital to national security, a senior executive at the country’s top chipmaker said Friday.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Marke

  • Uber’s New Earnings Outlook Leaves Investors Hungry for More

    The muted projection overshadowed the company’s pledge to be cash-flow positive by the end of 2022.

  • A top banker received a $20 million bonus after four firms made him job offers as Wall Street goes to extremes to recruit and retain talent

    Some employees at financial institutions are reconsidering their long hours and looking elsewhere for opportunities.

  • A former Activision Blizzard employee says she was greeted on her first day of work with a line of fireball whiskey shots at 9:30 AM

    Nicki Broderick's experience was extreme, but hardly unique, say more than two dozen current and former Blizzard employees Fortune spoke to.

  • Europe is terrified of semiconductor irrelevance. Now its tech champion is calling for a massive new alliance

    The leading supplier to chipmakers, ASML, warns the continent faces a structural threat unless it invests tens, maybe hundreds, of billions of dollars in the industry.

  • Warren Buffett’s Top Stock Last Year Was the Bank He’s Been Bailing On

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s best-performing stock last year? One he’s been dumping.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainStocks, Bonds Extend Declines on Bullard Comments: Markets WrapMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarWells Fargo & Co. shares delivered a total return of 61% last year, outpacing every other company listed in the most recent

  • Canadian oil barrels head out of the U.S. Gulf in record numbers

    Canadian oil companies exported a record amount of crude out of the U.S. Gulf Coast at the end of 2021, a trend that should continue in coming months, as tight international oil markets are in need of the nation's heavy, sour crude. These barrels are hitting the Gulf thanks to new pipeline connections and expansions that just came online last year, and are meeting surging global demand that has pushed oil prices to seven-year highs. Major producers, including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, are struggling to raise output, along with traditional providers of heavy crude like Venezuela and Mexico.

  • Tesla plans to locate China design centre in Beijing, city govt says

    U.S. electric carmaker Tesla plans to place its China design centre in Beijing, a government document issued by the Chinese capital said. Tesla said in 2020 it planned to open such a centre in the country to make "Chinese-style" vehicles but has not said where it would be. Last year, Reuters reported that the studio could be in Shanghai, where its factory is located, or Beijing.

  • How to Retire at 65: Step-by-Step Plan

    The age of 65 is the traditional time when people stop working and retire to live off the fruits of their labor. That doesn’t mean 65 is the ideal age for everyone to retire, though. In order to retire at … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 65: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Consumers face years of high energy prices, Big Oil CEOs warn

    Consumers should brace for years of high energy prices, heads of top oil and gas companies said, in what would pile pressure on governments struggling with spiralling inflation. Oil and gas prices have rocketed in recent months as a result of a rapid recovery in global economic activity as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, as well as a drop in investment in new energy supplies. While oil and gas companies reported bumper earnings in 2021, consumers, particularly in Europe, have faced sharp rises in petrol, heating and electricity bills, which in turn have led several governments to introduce subsidies to ease the pressure.

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Surged More Than 15% This Week

    Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) have rallied more than 15% over the past five trading days, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor driving the mining company's stock is higher copper prices. The company rode higher copper prices and production in 2021.

  • Spirit-Frontier merger could leave South Florida headquarters up in the air

    Around 1,000 corporate high paying jobs could move to Colorado after Spirit Airlines' merger with Frontier

  • 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans

    The 401(k) retirement plan is the most widely known and used employer-sponsored retirement plan. The 408(k) is another type of employer-directed retirement plan in which small business employees can participate. It is also called the simplified employee retirement plan (SEP-IRA). … Continue reading → The post 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • India's textile industry revs up, giving hope on jobs for PM Modi

    At Texport Industries' factories in India's south, thousands of mostly women workers are busy converting yarn and fabrics into T-shirts, shirts, spaghetti tops and kids' clothes for U.S. customers of Tommy Hilfiger and Kohl's Corp. After being outpaced in recent years by neighbouring Bangladesh and then hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, India's garment factories are now humming near full capacity - a rare labour market bright spot for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling party as they head towards an election in 2024. Sustained success for the textile and apparel (T&A) industry, the country's biggest employer after farming, is crucial if Modi is to succeed in taming unemployment.