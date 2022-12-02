Global Sports Drinks Market to Reach $34 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sports Drinks estimated at US$24. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Drinks Industry"
Isotonic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$13.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hypotonic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Sports Drinks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Hypertonic Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Hypertonic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -
Abbott Nutrition Co
AJE Group
All Sport, Inc.
Arctico Beverage Company International, Inc.
Arizona Beverage Company
BA Sports Nutrition, LLC
BE Innovations
Britvic plc
Champion Nutrition, Inc.
Coca-Cola Company (The)
CytoSport, Inc.
D`angelo
Extreme Drinks Co
Fraser and Neave Holdings Bhd.
Gatorade The Sports Fuel Company
Glaxosmithkline plc
GU Energy Labs
J Donohoe Beverages Ltd.
Living essentials
Monster Beverage Co
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
PepsiCo
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sports Drinks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Sports Drinks by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Isotonic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Isotonic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Isotonic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hypotonic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Hypotonic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hypotonic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hypertonic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hypertonic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hypertonic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Metal by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PET/
Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for PET / Plastic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for PET / Plastic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Sports Drinks Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & Supermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Retail & Supermarkets by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail & Supermarkets
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Sports Drinks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports
Drinks by Type - Isotonic, Hypotonic and Hypertonic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Sports Drinks by Type -
Isotonic, Hypotonic and Hypertonic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Isotonic, Hypotonic and
Hypertonic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports
Drinks by Packaging Type - Metal, Glass and PET / Plastic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Sports Drinks by Packaging
Type - Metal, Glass and PET / Plastic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by
Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal,
Glass and PET / Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports
Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail & Supermarkets and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Sports Drinks by Distribution
Channel - Retail & Supermarkets and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & Supermarkets and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Type - Isotonic, Hypotonic and Hypertonic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Sports Drinks by Type -
Isotonic, Hypotonic and Hypertonic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Isotonic, Hypotonic
and Hypertonic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Packaging Type - Metal, Glass and PET /
Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Sports Drinks by Packaging
Type - Metal, Glass and PET / Plastic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by
Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal,
Glass and PET / Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail & Supermarkets
and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Sports Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Retail & Supermarkets and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & Supermarkets and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Sports Drinks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Type - Isotonic, Hypotonic and Hypertonic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Sports Drinks by Type -
Isotonic, Hypotonic and Hypertonic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Isotonic, Hypotonic and
Hypertonic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Packaging Type - Metal, Glass and PET /
Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Sports Drinks by Packaging
Type - Metal, Glass and PET / Plastic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by
Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal,
Glass and PET / Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail & Supermarkets
and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Sports Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Retail & Supermarkets and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & Supermarkets and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Sports Drinks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Type - Isotonic, Hypotonic and Hypertonic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Sports Drinks by Type -
Isotonic, Hypotonic and Hypertonic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Isotonic, Hypotonic and
Hypertonic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Packaging Type - Metal, Glass and PET /
Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Sports Drinks by Packaging
Type - Metal, Glass and PET / Plastic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by
Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal,
Glass and PET / Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail & Supermarkets
and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Sports Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Retail & Supermarkets and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & Supermarkets and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Sports Drinks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Sports Drinks by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Type - Isotonic, Hypotonic and Hypertonic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Sports Drinks by Type -
Isotonic, Hypotonic and Hypertonic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Isotonic, Hypotonic
and Hypertonic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Packaging Type - Metal, Glass and PET /
Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Sports Drinks by Packaging
Type - Metal, Glass and PET / Plastic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by
Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal,
Glass and PET / Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail & Supermarkets
and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Sports Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Retail & Supermarkets and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & Supermarkets and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Sports Drinks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Type - Isotonic, Hypotonic and Hypertonic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Sports Drinks by Type -
Isotonic, Hypotonic and Hypertonic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Isotonic, Hypotonic
and Hypertonic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Packaging Type - Metal, Glass and PET /
Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Sports Drinks by Packaging
Type - Metal, Glass and PET / Plastic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by
Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal,
Glass and PET / Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail & Supermarkets
and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Sports Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Retail & Supermarkets and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & Supermarkets and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Sports Drinks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Type - Isotonic, Hypotonic and Hypertonic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Sports Drinks by Type -
Isotonic, Hypotonic and Hypertonic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Isotonic, Hypotonic
and Hypertonic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Packaging Type - Metal, Glass and PET /
Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Sports Drinks by
Packaging Type - Metal, Glass and PET / Plastic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by
Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal,
Glass and PET / Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail & Supermarkets
and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Sports Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Retail & Supermarkets and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & Supermarkets and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Type - Isotonic, Hypotonic and Hypertonic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Sports Drinks by Type -
Isotonic, Hypotonic and Hypertonic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Isotonic, Hypotonic and
Hypertonic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Packaging Type - Metal, Glass and PET /
Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Sports Drinks by Packaging
Type - Metal, Glass and PET / Plastic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by
Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal,
Glass and PET / Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail & Supermarkets
and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Sports Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Retail & Supermarkets and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & Supermarkets and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Sports Drinks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports
Drinks by Type - Isotonic, Hypotonic and Hypertonic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Sports Drinks by Type -
Isotonic, Hypotonic and Hypertonic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Isotonic, Hypotonic and
Hypertonic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports
Drinks by Packaging Type - Metal, Glass and PET / Plastic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Sports Drinks by Packaging
Type - Metal, Glass and PET / Plastic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by
Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal,
Glass and PET / Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports
Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail & Supermarkets and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Sports Drinks by Distribution
Channel - Retail & Supermarkets and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & Supermarkets and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Type - Isotonic, Hypotonic and Hypertonic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Sports Drinks by Type -
Isotonic, Hypotonic and Hypertonic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Isotonic, Hypotonic
and Hypertonic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Packaging Type - Metal, Glass and PET /
Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Sports Drinks by Packaging
Type - Metal, Glass and PET / Plastic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by
Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal,
Glass and PET / Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail & Supermarkets
and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Sports Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Retail & Supermarkets and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & Supermarkets and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Type - Isotonic, Hypotonic and Hypertonic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Sports Drinks by Type -
Isotonic, Hypotonic and Hypertonic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Isotonic, Hypotonic
and Hypertonic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Packaging Type - Metal, Glass and PET /
Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Sports Drinks by
Packaging Type - Metal, Glass and PET / Plastic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by
Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal,
Glass and PET / Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail & Supermarkets
and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Sports Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Retail & Supermarkets and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & Supermarkets and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sports Drinks by Type - Isotonic, Hypotonic and
Hypertonic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Drinks by
Type - Isotonic, Hypotonic and Hypertonic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 133: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Isotonic,
Hypotonic and Hypertonic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 134: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sports Drinks by Packaging Type - Metal, Glass and
PET / Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 135: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Drinks by
Packaging Type - Metal, Glass and PET / Plastic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 136: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks
by Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metal, Glass and PET / Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 137: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sports Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail &
Supermarkets and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 138: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Retail & Supermarkets and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 139: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail & Supermarkets and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Sports Drinks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sports Drinks by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports Drinks by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
