Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market to Reach $156.8 Billion by 2027
Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market to Reach $156.8 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sports and Energy Drinks estimated at US$102.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$156.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.3% over the period 2020-2027. Sports Drink, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.1% CAGR and reach US$99.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Energy Drink segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR
The Sports and Energy Drinks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$33.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 122 Featured) -
Abbott Nutrition
AJE
Britvic PLC
Champion Nutrition Inc.
Monster Beverage Corporation
PepsiCo, Inc.
Red Bull GmbH
Rockstar, Inc.
The Coca-Cola Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sports and Energy Drinks - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports and Energy Drinks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy Drinks
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Drink by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Sports Drink by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drink by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy Drink by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Energy Drink by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy Drink by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for On
Trade by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for On Trade by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for On Trade by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Distribution Channels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Distribution Channels
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Distribution
Channels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vending Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Vending Machines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Vending Machines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Sports and Energy Drinks Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Sports and Energy Drinks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports
and Energy Drinks by Type - Sports Drink and Energy Drink -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks by
Type - Sports Drink and Energy Drink Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy Drinks
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sports Drink
and Energy Drink for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports
and Energy Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail, On Trade,
Vending Machines and Other Distribution Channels - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines and
Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy Drinks
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines and Other Distribution
Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports and Energy Drinks by Type - Sports Drink and Energy
Drink - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks
by Type - Sports Drink and Energy Drink Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sports
Drink and Energy Drink for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports and Energy Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail, On
Trade, Vending Machines and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks
by Distribution Channel - Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines
and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Sports and Energy Drinks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports and Energy Drinks by Type - Sports Drink and Energy
Drink - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks by
Type - Sports Drink and Energy Drink Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sports
Drink and Energy Drink for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports and Energy Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail, On
Trade, Vending Machines and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines and
Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Sports and Energy Drinks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche
/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports and Energy Drinks by Type - Sports Drink and Energy
Drink - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks by
Type - Sports Drink and Energy Drink Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sports
Drink and Energy Drink for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports and Energy Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail, On
Trade, Vending Machines and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines and
Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Sports and Energy Drinks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports and Energy Drinks by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports and Energy Drinks by Type - Sports Drink and Energy
Drink - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks
by Type - Sports Drink and Energy Drink Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sports
Drink and Energy Drink for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports and Energy Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail, On
Trade, Vending Machines and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks
by Distribution Channel - Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines
and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Sports and Energy Drinks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports and Energy Drinks by Type - Sports Drink and Energy
Drink - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks
by Type - Sports Drink and Energy Drink Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sports
Drink and Energy Drink for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports and Energy Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail, On
Trade, Vending Machines and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks
by Distribution Channel - Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines
and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Sports and Energy Drinks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports and Energy Drinks by Type - Sports Drink and Energy
Drink - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks
by Type - Sports Drink and Energy Drink Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sports
Drink and Energy Drink for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports and Energy Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail, On
Trade, Vending Machines and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks
by Distribution Channel - Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines
and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports and Energy Drinks by Type - Sports Drink and Energy
Drink - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks by
Type - Sports Drink and Energy Drink Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sports
Drink and Energy Drink for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports and Energy Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail, On
Trade, Vending Machines and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines and
Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Sports and Energy Drinks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports
and Energy Drinks by Type - Sports Drink and Energy Drink -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks by
Type - Sports Drink and Energy Drink Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy Drinks
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sports Drink
and Energy Drink for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports
and Energy Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail, On Trade,
Vending Machines and Other Distribution Channels - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines and
Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy Drinks
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines and Other Distribution
Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports and Energy Drinks by Type - Sports Drink and Energy
Drink - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks by
Type - Sports Drink and Energy Drink Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sports
Drink and Energy Drink for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports and Energy Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail, On
Trade, Vending Machines and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks by
Distribution Channel - Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines and
Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports and Energy Drinks by Type - Sports Drink and Energy
Drink - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks
by Type - Sports Drink and Energy Drink Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sports
Drink and Energy Drink for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports and Energy Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail, On
Trade, Vending Machines and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks
by Distribution Channel - Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines
and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sports and Energy Drinks by Type - Sports Drink and Energy
Drink - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Type - Sports Drink and Energy Drink Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports and
Energy Drinks by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sports Drink and Energy Drink for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sports and Energy Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail,
On Trade, Vending Machines and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail, On Trade, Vending
Machines and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports and
Energy Drinks by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Sports and Energy Drinks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sports and Energy Drinks by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sports and
Energy Drinks by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sports and Energy Drinks by Type - Sports Drink and Energy
Drink - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Type - Sports Drink and Energy Drink Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sports and
Energy Drinks by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sports Drink and Energy Drink for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sports and Energy Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail,
On Trade, Vending Machines and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail, On Trade, Vending
Machines and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sports and
Energy Drinks by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Sports and Energy Drinks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports and Energy Drinks by Type - Sports Drink and Energy
Drink - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Type - Sports Drink and Energy Drink Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sports
Drink and Energy Drink for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports and Energy Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail, On
Trade, Vending Machines and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail, On Trade, Vending
Machines and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Sports and Energy Drinks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports and Energy Drinks by Type - Sports Drink and Energy
Drink - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: India Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks
by Type - Sports Drink and Energy Drink Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sports
Drink and Energy Drink for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports and Energy Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail, On
Trade, Vending Machines and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: India Historic Review for Sports and Energy Drinks
by Distribution Channel - Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines
and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sports and Energy Drinks by Type - Sports Drink and Energy
Drink - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Type - Sports Drink and Energy Drink Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Sports and
Energy Drinks by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sports Drink and Energy Drink for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sports and Energy Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail,
On Trade, Vending Machines and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Sports and Energy
Drinks by Distribution Channel - Retail, On Trade, Vending
Machines and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Sports and
Energy Drinks by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Retail, On Trade, Vending Machines and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sports and Energy Drinks by Type - Sports Drink
and Energy Drink - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports and
Energy Drinks by Type - Sports Drink and Energy Drink Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sports
and Energy Drinks by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sports Drink and Energy Drink for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
