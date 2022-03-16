U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,309.75
    +47.75 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,841.00
    +309.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,682.25
    +230.50 (+1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,989.00
    +24.30 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.16
    +1.72 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.00
    -9.70 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    -0.17 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.57
    -3.20 (-10.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3400
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,448.73
    +1,911.66 (+4.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.00
    +38.73 (+4.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,257.80
    +82.10 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Global Sports & Fitness Clothing Market Set to Reach $221.3 Billion by 2026 - Rising Levels of Unemployment Threatens to Shrink the Middle Class Population

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Sports & Fitness Clothing

Global Market for Sports &amp; Fitness Clothing
Global Market for Sports & Fitness Clothing

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports & Fitness Clothing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sports & Fitness Clothing Market to Reach $221.3 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sports & Fitness Clothing estimated at US$172 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$221.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. Sports Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$193.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fitness Clothing segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $63 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $27 Billion by 2026

The Sports & Fitness Clothing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$63 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

The ongoing health and wellness trend continues to be the primary driver of the global sports & fitness apparel market, prompting consumers to spend on these apparels, mainly sportswear and active wear products. Consumer focus on healthy regime and rising level of health-consciousness are making people to get selective regarding apparels for gym sessions, personal training and casual work. Increasing engagement in sports and adventurous activities like cycling and trekking is favoring the market expansion. In addition, aggressive efforts by fitness influencers to promote active wear and attract consumers have resulted in the athleisure cult, encouraging people to wear active wear on gyms as well as social gatherings and runways.

The market growth is also propelled by rising adoption of functionality-specific apparels and footwear and technological advancements. The use of engineered fabrics in functional apparel offers protects from extreme cold or heat, chemicals and radiation. These fabrics can absorb sweat and keep users cooler in summer and warm in winters. Some of the latest functional apparel are made using anti-bacterial materials capable of preventing body odor.

On the other hand, athletic footwear offered by major brands maximizes user comfort and improves athletic performance while reducing the risk of injuries. Increasing incident of foot diseases and allergies is prompting companies to offer sports shoes & socks with specialized features. While various manufacturers are offering sports socks with extra padding to mitigate risk of foot allergies, others are increasingly incorporating sophisticated technologies in their hosiery products.

Moreover, increasing focus of various medical laboratories on R&D is expected to bolster the adoption of medical laboratory-wear apparels. These factors are slated to help the global functional apparel market in experiencing a consistent growth over the coming years.

By Type, Top Wear Segment to Reach $100.5 Billion by 2026

Global market for Top Wear (Type) segment is estimated at US$74.8 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$100.5 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 5.1% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Top Wear segment, accounting for 34.7% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 8.3% over the analysis period, to reach US$14.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 556 Featured):

  • adidas AG

  • Reebok International Limited

  • Anta Sports Products Limited

  • ASICS Corporation

  • Columbia Sportswear Company

  • Elite Sportswear, LP.

  • Fila

  • Gap, Inc.

  • Hanesbrands Inc.

  • Hosa International Ltd.

  • Kappa

  • Li Ning Company Limited

  • lululemon athletica

  • Mizuno USA, Inc.

  • NIKE, Inc.

  • Patagonia, Inc.

  • Peak Sport Products Co., Ltd.

  • prAna

  • Puma SE

  • TerraFrog Clothing Corporation

  • Under Armour, Inc.

  • VF Corporation

Key Topics Covered

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Sports & Fitness Clothing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • How the COVID-19 Pandemic Destroyed the Global Economy

  • COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended

  • Social Distancing, Bans on Tourism, Rising Unemployment & 'Decimated' Consumer Confidence Together Bring Down the Sports & Textile Industries

  • Sports Industry Reels Under the Impact of Social Distancing Measures as the New Way of Life

  • The Worst Affected by the Pandemic, the Struggling Sports Industry Destroys All Hopes for Normalcy for All in the Value Chain

  • Sharp Decline in the Number of Tourists Impacts Sports Tourism Related Retail Trade

  • Textile Industry Grapples With Supply Chain Disruptions & Poor Consumer Spending

  • A Massively Bleeding Global Apparel Industry Asphyxiates the Sports & Fitness Clothing Market

  • Sports & Fitness Clothing Fails to Cope With the Strong Double-Whammy of Headwinds Sweeping Through the Sports & Textile Industries

  • Rising Levels of Unemployment Threatens to Shrink the Middle Class Population, Impacting Industries Dependent on Discretionary Income

  • Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes for a Quick Recovery

  • Looking Beyond the Current Bleak Outlook, the Pandemic is Creating a Strong Platform for Health & Fitness

  • Increased Emphasis on Health & Fitness Post COVID-19 Promises to Make Amends for the Damages Sustained in Year 2020

  • With Workouts Shifting to Consumer Homes, Demand for Indoor Sportswear to Get a Fresh Lease of Life in the Post COVID-19 Period

  • Spike in Sales of Fitness Equipment in Year 2020 Is An Encouraging Sign of Coming Good Times for Sports & Fitness Clothing

  • Fitness Routine Changes of People as a Result of COVID-19

  • Sports & Fitness Clothing: Definition & Scope

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Innovations

  • World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Digitalization of the Fitness & Fashion Industry to Accelerate in the Post COVID-19 Period

  • Connected Clothing to Arrive Much Earlier Than Previous Forecasts

  • Innovation in Sports Functional Clothing Breaks Loose, Promising a Robust Future Filled With Opportunities

  • Moisture Management Clothing Receives Special Focus

  • All Things Anti-Microbial & Anti-Virus Gets a Boost Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

  • COVID-19 Fast Tracks Transition to Sustainable Clothing & Fashion

  • Here's Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top Priorities After the Pandemic

  • COVID-19 Pushes Sustainability From Just Plans & Strategies to Action

  • Here's What to Expect in the Sustainable Clothing & Fashion Space

  • Textile Recycling Gathers Steam

  • Innovations in Smart Fabrics Provide a Window Into the Exciting Future of Fashion

  • Athleisure Wear Will Continue to Outpace the Rest of the Apparel Categories in the Post COVID-19 Period

  • The Epic Moment in Human History Where Sports Meets Fashion

  • 3D Printing Promises to Revolutionize the Future of Clothing Manufacturing

  • Women Represent a Large & Lucrative Consumer Cluster - Here's Why

  • COVID-19 Thrusts e-Commerce/Online Retail into the Spotlight

  • Social Distancing Mandated by COVID-19 Leads to Massive Consumer Migration to Online Platforms

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 556

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9civ5l

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Reeling from China's crackdown, Alibaba and Tencent readying big job cuts - sources

    Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings are preparing to cut tens of thousands of jobs combined this year in one of their biggest layoff rounds as the internet firms try to cope with China's sweeping regulatory crackdown, sources said. While Alibaba is yet to specify a group-wide target for the layoffs, China's biggest e-commerce company could ultimately axe more than 15% of its total workforce, or about 39,000 staff, estimated one of the sources with knowledge of the company's plans. Tencent, the owner of China's dominant messaging app WeChat, also plans to make employees redundant this year in some of its business units, said three separate sources with knowledge of the matter.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • The Global Fight Over Chips Is Only Going to Get Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Magdeburg in former East Germany is famous for its towering gothic cathedral, and not a lot else. It’s now about to play a key role in U.S. and European efforts to tilt the global balance of power.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China

  • British electric vehicle manufacturer postpones start of production at Rock Hill facility

    The company will focus its electric bus production in the U.K. and intends to begin making vans in Charlotte later this year.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose 8% on Tuesday, as several macroeconomic factors helped to boost investor interest in the commerce platform's stock. So what Rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts in Asia and Europe are sparking fears of a new round of lockdowns after China imposed restrictions on several of its largest cities to stem an outbreak attributed to a highly contagious coronavirus variant.

  • Yuan Jumps After Report on Saudis Weighing Its Use in Oil Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese yuan reversed earlier declines following a report by Dow Jones that Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price some of its oil sales to China in the currency.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid R

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Wheat Jumps as Putin Says Kyiv Isn’t ‘Serious’ About Cease-Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat extended gains after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Ukraine wasn’t “serious” about finding a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Denies Advanced Knowledge of Russia’s WarLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions

  • BMW cuts car unit profit forecast due to Ukraine war

    BMW lowered its profit margin expectations for its automotive segment for 2022 due to the war in Ukraine, the German carmaker said on Wednesday. BMW Group now predicts its earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin in its car segment in a range of 7-9% due to the war's effects on production. BMW said production interruptions should continue to be expected due to the war, adding it was able to continue to source parts from western Ukraine and was maintaining a high level of flexibility in its production network to minimize disruption.

  • Warren Buffett Runs Berkshire Hathaway Like It’s the 1960s. That’s Not a Bad Thing.

    Berkshire Hathaway compensation levels for CEO Warren Buffett and board members remain at levels of decades past. Top executives are paid entirely in cash. There is no stock-based compensation.

  • Elon Musk: Ditch dollar, buy stocks — but I'm not selling my bitcoin

    Tesla boss tweets the impact of inflation on his firms and gjves advice on which assets he thinks are better to own in today's climate.

  • Boeing execs still take home big pay after company’s $4.3 billion loss

    The Boeing Co. had a dreadful 2021, losing $4.3 billion in a year when the company was hit by production issues and the lingering impact on the industry of the pandemic. It was less in direct compensation than previous years, as Boeing’s (NYSE: BA) year was so bad that targets for performance-based bonuses were not reached. The highest amount, according to the company’s proxy statement, was the $21.09 million in total compensation for CEO David Calhoun.

  • Oil prices climb as Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks stoke volatility

    Oil prices rose as much as $3 on Wednesday, bouncing back after earlier declines, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to stoke volatile trading with ceasefire talks the latest market trigger. Brent futures were last up $2.64, or 2.6%, at $102.55 a barrel by 0730 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.91, or 2%, to stand at $98.35 a barrel.

  • Why Peabody Energy Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) had plunged by 16.2% as of 1:04 p.m. Monday, though there was no fresh news relating specifically to the coal giant. Prior to the pullback, its shares had more than doubled this year, with much of that growth coming after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is the world's third-largest coal exporter.