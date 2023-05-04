Global Sports and Fitness Clothing Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $222.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.18%
DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sports and Fitness Clothing Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Application By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Sports and Fitness Clothing Market was valued at USD $174 billion in 2021 which is expected to reach USD$ 222.4 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 4.18%.
Individual and team sports and fitness activities are increasing across the world with significant rise in celebrity endorsements for sportswear and fitness which is expected to grow global sports and fitness clothing market in near future. Manufactures and vendors in this field hiring famous sport persons, celebrities, and athletes to promote their products and launch advertising campaigns.
Market Drivers
Increase in income in developing countries and popularity of physical fitness activities are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global sports and fitness clothing market growth. Furthermore, increase in trend of casual wear in workplace and increase in demand from teenagers will have the positive impact on market growth.
Moreover, increase in emphasis on product performance and comfort which is expected to fuel the market growth during this forecast period. Also, mergers and acquisition activities as well as lightness, friction reduction, stretching ability, temperature regulation, water resistance, are the innovations in fabrics which is expected to propel the market growth.
Market Restraints
However, rise in labor shortages, fluctuations in raw material prices and unprecedented development in e-commerce are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global sports and fitness clothing market growth.
Market Segmentation
By Type
Sports Cloths
Fitness Wear
Home Wear
Casual Wear
By Application
Men
Women
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
