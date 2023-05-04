Global Sports and Fitness Clothing Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $222.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.18%

DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sports and Fitness Clothing Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Application By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sports and Fitness Clothing Market was valued at USD $174 billion in 2021 which is expected to reach USD$ 222.4 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 4.18%.

Individual and team sports and fitness activities are increasing across the world with significant rise in celebrity endorsements for sportswear and fitness which is expected to grow global sports and fitness clothing market in near future. Manufactures and vendors in this field hiring famous sport persons, celebrities, and athletes to promote their products and launch advertising campaigns.



Market Drivers



Increase in income in developing countries and popularity of physical fitness activities are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global sports and fitness clothing market growth. Furthermore, increase in trend of casual wear in workplace and increase in demand from teenagers will have the positive impact on market growth.

Moreover, increase in emphasis on product performance and comfort which is expected to fuel the market growth during this forecast period. Also, mergers and acquisition activities as well as lightness, friction reduction, stretching ability, temperature regulation, water resistance, are the innovations in fabrics which is expected to propel the market growth.



Market Restraints



However, rise in labor shortages, fluctuations in raw material prices and unprecedented development in e-commerce are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global sports and fitness clothing market growth.



Market Segmentation



By Type

Sports Cloths

Fitness Wear

Home Wear

Casual Wear

By Application

Men

Women

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

