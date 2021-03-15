Global Sports Footwear Market 2020-2024 - Expansion of Distribution Network Gaining Momentum
The sports footwear market is poised to grow by $ 10.23 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of -2% during the forecast period. The report on the sports footwear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing premiumization due to the introduction of more innovative sports footwear and the popularity of marketing strategies such as celebrity endorsements. In addition, the introduction of more innovative sports footwear is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The sports footwear market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.
This study identifies the expansion of the distribution network as one of the prime reasons driving the sports footwear market growth during the next few years.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The sports footwear market covers the following areas:
Sports footwear market sizing
Sports footwear market forecast
Sports footwear market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports footwear market vendors that include adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Also, the sports footwear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the expansion of distribution network."
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Athleisure sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Running sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Court game sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Cleats sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Outdoor sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Sports-inspired footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Performance sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End user
Professional users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Recreational users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
adidas AG
Amer Sports Corp.
ASICS Corp.
Columbia Sportswear Co.
New Balance Athletics Inc.
Nike Inc.
PUMA SE
The Gap Inc.
Under Armour Inc.
Wolverine World Wide Inc.
