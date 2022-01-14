U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

Global Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - by Product, Therapy Equipment, Application, End-user and Region

·7 min read


DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market Research Report by Product, by Therapy Equipment, by Application, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market size was estimated at USD 8,245.72 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 8,944.13 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.83% to reach USD 14,915.43 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market, including Acumed LLC, Arthrex, Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Biotek, Breg Inc, Carestream Health, Conmed Corporation, Cramer Products, DePuy Synthes, DJO Global, Inc., Include Health Inc., iTrace Biomedical Inc., KARL STORZ, KATOR LLC, MedShape, Medtronic, MTF Biologics, Mueller Sports, Inc., Performance Health International Limited, PolyPhysics, Inc., Quadrant Biosciences, RTI Surgical, RoG Sports Medicine, Smith & Nephew PLC, Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Wright Medical Technology, Zimmer Biomet, and Ossur.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising incidence of sports injuries worldwide
5.1.1.2. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries
5.1.1.3. Rapid introduction of new products toward treatment modalities
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Relatively high cost of implants and other devices
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Ongoing developments in regenerative medicine
5.1.3.2. Surge in adoption of computer assisted robotic surgeries to reduce recovery time
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Lack of skilled expertise in the field
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Accessories
6.3. Body Reconstruction Products
6.3.1. Arthroscopy Devices
6.3.2. Fracture and Ligament Repair Products
6.3.3. Implants
6.3.4. Orthobiologics
6.3.5. Prosthetic Devices
6.4. Body Support and Recovery Products
6.4.1. Braces and Supports
6.4.2. Compression Clothing
6.4.3. Physiotherapy Equipment

7. Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market, by Therapy Equipment
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Accessories
7.2.1. Physiotherapy Furniture
7.2.2. Physiotherapy Tapes & Bandages
7.3. Equipment
7.3.1. Combination Therapy Equipment
7.3.2. Continuous Passive Motion Therapy Equipment
7.3.3. Cryotherapy Equipment
7.3.4. Electrotherapy Equipment
7.3.5. Exercise Therapy Equipment
7.3.6. Laser Therapy Equipment
7.3.7. Magnetic & Pressure Therapy Equipment
7.3.8. Shockwave Therapy Equipment
7.3.9. Traction Therapy Equipment
7.3.10. Ultrasound Equipment

8. Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Back & Spine Injuries
8.3. Cardiovascular & Pulmonary
8.4. Elbow & Wrist Injuries
8.5. Foot & Ankle Injuries
8.6. Gynecological
8.7. Hip & Groin Injuries
8.8. Knee Injuries
8.9. Musculoskeletal
8.10. Neurological
8.11. Pediatric
8.12. Shoulder Injuries

9. Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market, by End User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centres
9.3. Home Care Settings
9.4. Hospitals
9.5. Physiotherapy Centres & Clinics

10. Americas Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Acumed LLC
14.2. Arthrex, Inc.
14.3. Bauerfeind AG
14.4. Biotek
14.5. Breg Inc
14.6. Carestream Health
14.7. Conmed Corporation
14.8. Cramer Products
14.9. DePuy Synthes
14.10. DJO Global, Inc.
14.11. Include Health Inc.
14.12. iTrace Biomedical Inc.
14.13. KARL STORZ
14.14. KATOR LLC
14.15. MedShape
14.16. Medtronic
14.17. MTF Biologics
14.18. Mueller Sports, Inc.
14.19. Performance Health International Limited
14.20. PolyPhysics, Inc.
14.21. Quadrant Biosciences
14.22. RTI Surgical
14.23. RoG Sports Medicine
14.24. Smith & Nephew PLC
14.25. Stryker Corporation
14.26. Wright Medical Group N.V.
14.27. Wright Medical Technology
14.28. Zimmer Biomet
14.29. Ossur

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d6ieqy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sports-medicine--physiotherapy-market-research-report-2021-to-2027---by-product-therapy-equipment-application-end-user-and-region-301461164.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

