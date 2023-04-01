Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Strategic Business Report 2023: Clean Label Products Set to Make Robust Gains
DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks estimated at US$90 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$149.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Sports Nutrition, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$30.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sports/Energy Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.9 Billion by the year 2030.
