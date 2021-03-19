Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market 2020-2027: Key Evolving Trends Shaping Future Market Growth - Shift Towards Personalization & Customization
The global market for Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks is projected to exceed US$ 90 billion by 2022, driven by the convergence of sports nutritional diets and general health and wellness diets.
The growing awareness over the importance of protein, carbohydrates and vitamins for everyday health and wellness and not just for athletes is a key factor driving the convergence trend.
Apart from non-athlete consumption of sports nutrition foods and drinks, growth in the traditional consumer sector is expected to come from increased participation in sports activities for recreation and fitness purposes. Among high endurance athletes and body builders, demand is especially expected to benefit from the growing awareness over the important role played by nutrition in performance enhancement. Future growth in the market will be driven by increasing demand for nutrition bars, ready-to-drink products and energy bars.
The United States represents the largest market worldwide supported by its reputation as a sports loving nation. Latin America and Asia-Pacific represent the fastest growing markets driven by strong economic growth; rising standard of living; improving disposable incomes; shift towards healthy lifestyles and increased consumption of sports food among women, teenagers, college students and older individuals; growing government focus on developing and encouraging sports; and Asia's rapid emergence as the ultimate destination for sports tourism.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sports Nutrition Industry Faces Unique Challenges Amid the Pandemic
Changing Relationship with Exercise Opens New Avenues for Sports Nutrition Brands
Sports Nutrition Brands Align Strategies with Evolving Consumer Choices
Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks: A Prelude
Product Overview and Scope
Sports and Energy Foods
Sports and Energy Drinks
Major Ingredients and their Attributes
Differences between Sports and Energy Drinks
Sports Drinks
Energy Drinks
Sports Nutrition
Market Outlook
Sports and Energy Drinks Dominate the Market
Growth Trend in the Energy Drinks Market to Continue
Developing Markets Drive Market Growth
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Challenges
COMPETITION
Niche Players Encroach on Big Brands' Space
Competition in Sports Drinks Market
Disruptive Sports Nutrition Offerings from Entrepreneurial Startups
Brand Positioning: A Must for Functional Sports Drinks
Beverage Companies Seek Bigger Role in Energy Drink Market
Constant Flavor Innovations: The Saga Continues
Producers to Leverage Opportunities Offered by Underpenetrated Developing Countries
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Evolving Trends Shaping Future Market Growth
Shift towards Personalization & Customization
More Diverse RTD Beverages Offering on the Cards
Gap between Economical and Premium Products to Widen Further
Shift towards Convenient Nutrition to Become More Rampant
Sustainability Practices Make their Way into Sports Nutrition Domain
Immune Health Products Gain Traction
Active Lifestyle Consumers Extend Opportunities
Technology Trends Impacting Sports Nutrition Market
Clean Label Products Set to Make Robust Gains
Blurring Lines between Sports Nutrition and Standard Health & Wellness Foods Drive Strong Market Growth
Focus on Functional Sports Nutrition Foods and Beverages
Need for Quick Meal Replacement, Healthy Snack Boosts Demand from Non-Athletes
Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Protein-Based Products
Shift to Plant-based Protein Aid Market Growth
Plant-based Products: An Emerging Trend
Growth in Gyms, and Health Clubs to Improve Demand
Sports & Energy Drinks Get Mainstream
Recent Trends in the Sports and Energy Drinks Market
The Smart Edge to Esports Drinks
Fortified Rehydration Drinks and Powders
Superdrinks : The All-in-One Solution
Product Migration to Natural Sweeteners
Health Issues to Lower Demand for Sugar-Sweetened Products
Top 10 Claims of Product Launches in the Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market
Trend towards Natural, Plant-based, Clean Drinks
Nootropic Energy
Growing Interest in Indulgent, Nutritious, and Convenient On-the-go Snacks Drive Demand for Nutrition Bars
Recent Trends in Nutrition Bars
Changing Consumer Needs Drive Demand for Whole Grain Nutrition Bars
Demand for Natural, Clinically-Proven Ingredients Witness an Upward Trend
Changing Face of Sports Drink Formulations
Creatine, Ribose, and CoQ10: Important Ingredients in Products Meant for Pre-Workout
With Fitness & Gym Trainers Promoting Healthy Diets as Part of Fitness Routines, Health & Wellness Foods Market Set to Grow
Online Retail Gains Spotlight Amid COVID-19
Millennials Inclination towards Health & Fitness and the Ensuing Focus on Health Foods and Drinks Drive Market Gains
Focus of Young Women on Sports and Fitness Benefit Market Expansion
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning population
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Renewed Focus on Physical Fitness Elevates Demand
Consumers Demand Sugar-Free Products, Clean Labels, and Innovative Ingredients
Major Trends in the US Sports Nutrition Market
Adoption among Casual Exercisers
Brands Gear Up to Target Mass Consumer
Strong Focus on Protein
Female Sports Nutrition Presents Big Opportunity
New Sports Nutrition Technologies
Convergence of Food and Sports Nutrition Products Benefit Market Expansion
Growing Adoption by Mainstream Consumers
Expanding User Base Drive Growth for Nutrition Bars
Transition from Synthetic to Natural Ingredients Drives Demand for Herbal and Natural Products
Emerging Popularity of Nutritional and Performance Drinks as Popular Meal Option Bodes Well for the Market
Growing Demand from Non-Traditional Users Drive Market Growth for Sports Drinks
Despite Looming Health Concerns, Demand for Energy Drinks Continue to Grow
Young Busy Moms: The New Age Consumers for Energy Drinks
Competition
CANADA
Market Overview
Energy Drinks: Regulatory Scenario
Market Analytics
JAPAN
Market Overview
Growing Base of Health-Conscious Elderly Drive Demand
Sports Drinks Face Intense Competition from Functional Drinks
Competition
EXHIBIT 16: Market Share of Leading Sports Nutrition Companies in Japan (2020)
Market Analytics
CHINA
Market Overview
Sports Drinks Segment Set to Post Gains
Market Analytics
EUROPE
Market Overview
Mainstream Consumers Gain Prominence
Popularity of Sports Culture
Market Analytics
FRANCE
Market Overview
Market Analytics
GERMANY
Market Overview
Market Analytics
ITALY
Market Overview
Market Analytics
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Growing Popularity of High-Protein Products
Market Analytics
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
SELECT REGIONAL MARKETS
Denmark
Finland
The Netherlands
Sweden
Turkey
Market Analytics
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
Focus on Innovative Products and Natural Ingredients Attract Target Consumers
Market Analytics
AUSTRALIA
Market Overview
Energy Drinks: A Nascent Segment
Demand for Nutrition Snack Bars on the Rise
Market Analytics
INDIA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
SOUTH KOREA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
SELECT REGIONAL MARKETS
Taiwan
Thailand
Market Analytics
LATIN AMERICA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
ARGENTINA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
BRAZIL
Market Overview
Market Analytics
MEXICO
Market Overview
Market Analytics
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
Market Overview
Market Analytics
SAUDI ARABIA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Market Overview
Market Analytics
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 264
