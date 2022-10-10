ReportLinker

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market to Reach $121.9 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks estimated at US$79.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$121.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sports Nutrition, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$25.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sports/Energy Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR

The Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Sports/Energy Drinks Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR

In the global Sports/Energy Drinks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$48.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$74.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 341 Featured)

Abbott Nutrition Ajinomoto Company Clif Bar & Company Coca-Cola Co. Monster Beverage Corporation CytoSport, Inc. Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. Glanbia Plc Glanbia Nutritionals Limited Optimum Nutrition Inc. GlaxoSmithKline Plc GNC Holdings, Inc. Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd. Meiji Co., Ltd. MusclePharm Nature’s Bounty, Inc. Nestle SA Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. PepsiCo Inc. The Quaker Oats Company, Inc. Post Holdings, Inc. Red Bull GmbH Rockstar Inc. The Balance Bar Company Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. Vitaco Health Ltd. Weider Global Nutrition, LLC Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Sports Nutrition Industry Faces Unique Challenges Amid the

Pandemic

Global Sports Industry Revenues (In US$ Billion)

Changing Relationship with Exercise Opens New Avenues for

Sports Nutrition Brands

Fitness Routine Changes of People as A Result of COVID-19

Sports Nutrition Brands Align Strategies with Evolving Consumer

Choices

Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks: A Prelude

Consumption of Sports Nutrition Products by Consumer Type

Product Overview and Scope

Product Overview and Scope

Sports and Energy Drinks

Major Ingredients and their Attributes

Differences between Sports and Energy Drinks

Sports Drinks

Energy Drinks

Sports Nutrition

Market Outlook

Sports and Energy Drinks Dominate the Market

Growth Trend in the Energy Drinks Market to Continue

Developing Markets Drive Market Growth

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Challenges

COMPETITION

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Sports Nutrition

Market: 2019

Niche Players Encroach on Big Brands? Space

Competition in Sports Drinks Market

Disruptive Sports Nutrition Offerings from Entrepreneurial

Startups

Brand Positioning: A Must for Functional Sports Drinks

Beverage Companies Seek Bigger Role in Energy Drink Market

Constant Flavor Innovations: The Saga Continues

Producers to Leverage Opportunities Offered by Underpenetrated

Developing Countries

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Evolving Trends Shaping Future Market Growth

Shift towards Personalization & Customization

More Diverse RTD Beverages Offering on the Cards

Gap between Economical and Premium Products to Widen Further

Shift towards Convenient Nutrition to Become More Rampant

Sustainability Practices Make their Way into Sports Nutrition

Domain

Immune Health Products Gain Traction

Active Lifestyle Consumers Extend Opportunities

Technology Trends Impacting Sports Nutrition Market

Clean Label Products Set to Make Robust Gains

Blurring Lines between Sports Nutrition and Standard Health &

Wellness Foods Drive Strong Market Growth

Focus on Functional Sports Nutrition Foods and Beverages

Need for Quick Meal Replacement, Healthy Snack Boosts Demand

from Non-Athletes

Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging

Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Protein-Based Products

Shift to Plant-based Protein Aid Market Growth

Plant-based Products: An Emerging Trend

Growth in Gyms, and Health Clubs to Improve Demand

Number of Health and Fitness Clubs Worldwide (in Thousands):

2011: 2025

Sports & Energy Drinks Get Mainstream

Recent Trends in the Sports and Energy Drinks Market

The Smart Edge to Esports Drinks

Fortified Rehydration Drinks and Powders

Superdrinks : The All-in-One Solution

Product Migration to Natural Sweeteners

Health Issues to Lower Demand for Sugar-Sweetened Products

Top 10 Claims of Product Launches in the Global Sports & Energy

Drinks Market

Trend towards Natural, Plant-based, Clean Drinks

Nootropic Energy

Growing Interest in Indulgent, Nutritious, and Convenient On-

the-go Snacks Drive Demand for Nutrition Bars

Recent Trends in Nutrition Bars

Changing Consumer Needs Drive Demand for Whole Grain Nutrition

Bars

Demand for Natural, Clinically-Proven Ingredients Witness an

Upward Trend

Changing Face of Sports Drink Formulations

Creatine, Ribose, and CoQ10: Important Ingredients in Products

Meant for Pre-Workout

With Fitness & Gym Trainers Promoting Healthy Diets as Part of

Fitness Routines, Health & Wellness Foods Market Set to Grow

Online Retail Gains Spotlight Amid COVID-19

Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic in Average Monthly

Visits (in Billions) for Jun-2019 to Jun-2020

Millennials Inclination towards Health & Fitness and the

Ensuing Focus on Health Foods and Drinks Drive Market Gains

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population

in Select Countries: 2019

Focus of Young Women on Sports and Fitness Benefit Market

Expansion

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to

Obesity

EXHIBIT : Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for

the Years 2019 and 2030P

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Ballooning population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030



