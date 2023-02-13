U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,134.05
    +43.59 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,197.77
    +328.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,897.13
    +179.01 (+1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,938.97
    +20.15 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.39
    +0.67 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.00
    -10.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    -0.19 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7210
    -0.0230 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2137
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5010
    +1.0630 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,628.00
    -359.31 (-1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.77
    -7.72 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.60
    +65.15 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.32
    -243.66 (-0.88%)
     

The Global Sports Nutrition Market is forecast to grow by $12413.39 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Sports Nutrition Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the sports nutrition market and is forecast to grow by $12413.39 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Nutrition Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02629507/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the sports nutrition market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by expansion of distribution channels, inclination toward specialty sports nutrition, and rising number of health clubs and fitness centers.

The sports nutrition market is segmented as below:
By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online

By Product
• Non-protein sports nutrition
• Protein powder
• Protein RTD
• Protein bar

By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the personalized product demand driving growth as one of the prime reasons driving the sports nutrition market growth during the next few years. Also, use of innovative ingredients and increase in focus on more convenient products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sports nutrition market covers the following areas:
• Sports nutrition market sizing
• Sports nutrition market forecast
• Sports nutrition market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports nutrition market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Amp Human, Associated British Foods Plc, BPI Sports, California Sports Nutrition, Glanbia plc, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JW Nutritional LLC, Kruger GmbH and Co. KG, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutrivo LLC, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Quest Nutrition and Athletics, The Coca Cola Co., Twinlab Consolidated Corp., Ultimate Nutrition Inc., and Weider Global Nutrition LLC. Also, the sports nutrition market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02629507/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Walmart Makes a Surprising Pricing Move Customers Will Love (Costco May Not)

    The discount retailer has done something you're going to like (that Costco and Dollar General may not be thrilled with).

  • G1 to discontinue study of colorectal cancer treatment

    MARKET PULSE Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) plunged about 52% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it discontinued Phase 3 research assessing trilaciclib as a treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer, saying placebo outperformed the experimental therapy in the study.

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • 'Correcting an injustice': How one company's lies killed thousands of Ohio rubber workers

    Following decades of deceit, justice is being served after a major rubber industry supplier lied about carcinogens in its product.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP.

    Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • India aims to triple defence exports to $5 billion, sell fighter jets, choppers

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation's massive import budget. The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships. India has been one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, but it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.

  • Silicon Valley layoffs are a boon for tech-hungry farm equipment makers

    Big agricultural and construction equipment manufacturers in the American Midwest are on a mission to lure Silicon Valley tech workers who have been caught up in a wave of hiring freezes and layoffs, executives told Reuters. Mass layoffs at major tech firms have opened the talent pipeline for Illinois-based Deere & Co. - the world's largest tractor maker - and rivals who are eager to add tech workers to their payrolls as they expand into autonomous tractors, mining trucks, and other smart farming technology. The executives said the newly available tech talent could inject much-needed expertise into farm equipment manufacturing, helping to transform the industry through the use of more artificial intelligence and automation.

  • Ford to invest $3.5 billion to build Michigan battery plant

    Ford Motor Co will build a new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery plant in Michigan as part of a $3.5 billion investment plan, the automaker and state said Monday. The plant will be located in Marshall, Michigan and eventually employ at least 2,500 workers. Reuters, citing sources, reported Friday Ford was expected to build the plant with China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) as a technology partner.

  • The Cream Of The Crop: 5 Biotech Stocks That Outrank 98% Of All Stocks

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Further Gains Look Likely for Steel Dynamics

    Steel Dynamics has been in a strong rally from early 2020 and further gains look likely. Let's check out the condition of the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of STLD, below, I can see that prices broke out on the upside from a seven month triangle formation in October.

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Suze Orman says this workplace taboo 'is how the system keeps us down' — here's why it could pay to combat the 'culture of secrecy' at your office

    Three more states now have laws that require companies to post salary ranges.

  • Twilio plans big layoff, closing some offices

    Another San Francisco tech company has just announced big layoffs. In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday, Twilio on Monday detailed plans to cut around 17% of its workforce — approximately 1,500 jobs as of Sept. 30. Twilio is also closing some offices as it shifts to a remote-work culture, CEO Jeff Lawson told the Wall Street Journal.

  • Boeing Has a New Problem—and It Isn’t Lack of Demand

    The story of 2023 for Boeing and its rival Airbus won't be a lack of demand for new planes. It will be supply chain problems that just won't go away.

  • Elon Musk Reveals a Tesla Secret

    Tesla is often seen as a unique case in the automotive industry. There is certainly the fact that the manufacturer of electric vehicles has managed to take a considerable lead over all its rivals in the West. Its share in the global passenger electric vehicle market was 13% in the third quarter of 2022, according to Counterpoint.

  • Aerospace suppliers face competition for hires from planemakers

    Aerospace suppliers are gearing up for a hiring spree in 2023 but could face stiff competition for skilled laborers, including from their top customers - planemakers Boeing and Airbus. The tight labor market is a key factor in the industry's supply-chain shortages, and could determine whether Boeing and Airbus meet near-term production goals, industry officials said. Executives at last week's Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance conference, a gathering of top suppliers, expressed concern about replacing workers who left through layoffs or attrition during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Pfizer (PFE) Eczema Drug Cibinqo Gets FDA Nod for Adolescents

    The FDA approval for Pfizer's (PFE) Cibinqo to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adolescents was based on data from the phase III study, JADE TEEN.

  • Amazon, Alphabet Antitrust Push Seen Unlocking Value in Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- With big tech companies facing weaker growth trends and an economic outlook that could prevent the group from regaining its leadership role in the market, revived antitrust fervor might seem to be the last thing they need. Some investors disagree.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaObject Shot Down Over Canada in Es

  • Only 13 companies have issued upbeat profit forecasts for Q1, but earnings are due from this pessimism-resistant industry

    Some big names from the one industry that hasn't yet been hit by a pandemic hangover — travel — might yet give Wall Street something to like.

  • Amazon, Microsoft, Google Pressured by Chinese Cloud Rivals in Southeast Asia

    Alibaba, Huawei and Tencent are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in developing markets in the region.