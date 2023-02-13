The Global Sports Nutrition Market is forecast to grow by $12413.39 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Sports Nutrition Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the sports nutrition market and is forecast to grow by $12413.39 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period.

Our report on the sports nutrition market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by expansion of distribution channels, inclination toward specialty sports nutrition, and rising number of health clubs and fitness centers.



The sports nutrition market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Non-protein sports nutrition

• Protein powder

• Protein RTD

• Protein bar



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the personalized product demand driving growth as one of the prime reasons driving the sports nutrition market growth during the next few years. Also, use of innovative ingredients and increase in focus on more convenient products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sports nutrition market covers the following areas:

• Sports nutrition market sizing

• Sports nutrition market forecast

• Sports nutrition market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports nutrition market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Amp Human, Associated British Foods Plc, BPI Sports, California Sports Nutrition, Glanbia plc, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JW Nutritional LLC, Kruger GmbH and Co. KG, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutrivo LLC, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Quest Nutrition and Athletics, The Coca Cola Co., Twinlab Consolidated Corp., Ultimate Nutrition Inc., and Weider Global Nutrition LLC. Also, the sports nutrition market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

