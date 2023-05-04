Global Sports Technology Market Analysis Report 2023: A $33.21 Billion Market by 2028 from $18.22 Billion in 2022 - Digital Transformations in Stadiums and Arenas Bodes well for the Sector
Global sports technology market attained a value of around USD 18,225.4 million in 2022. Aided by the increasing interest in sports by people worldwide, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 11.21% between 2023 and 2028, to reach a value of USD 33,214.3 million by 2028.
Sports technology refers to the specific technologies that are aimed at enhancing the overall performance of humans in sports using science, data knowledge, and several other devices. These technologies are used for purposes such as performance enhancement and to aid coaches in pinpointing even the smallest mistakes not detectable by bare eyes.
Moreover, sports technologies are also widely used by a number of people all across the globe to keep a track of their health and fitness during sports.
Growing bent towards sports by both the viewers and players all across the globe is driving the growth of the sports technology market rapidly. Rising number of viewers along with digital transformations in stadiums and arenas is expected to further fuel the requirement of technology in the sports industry.
Several organisations are investing in the development of advance technology which is helps in tracking the performance of the players and also in interacting with the fans, thereby, contributing to the growth of the overall sports technology market.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a major factor that is helping in the development of technology in the sports industry as they support management as well as coaching by monitoring health and safety of players.
AI has made early detection and treatment of both mental and physical health possible, further fuelling its demand from consumers globally. They usually function with the help of wearable gadgets such as watch or heart rate monitor, among other devices.
Rising number of sports events, both offline as well as online, and growing audience engagement are further contributing to the growth of the sports technology market.
Wearable device manufacturers are working on developing new features and insightful data to improve the growth of the market globally. Smart stadiums for various sports such as basketball, badminton, and tennis, are growing rapidly and are considered to be the future of the sports industry.
Competitive Landscape
The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global sports technology market companies.
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
151
Forecast Period
2023 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
$19528.5 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
$33214.3 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
11.2%
Regions Covered
Global
Some of the major key players explored in the report:
IBM Corporation
Fujitsu Limited
SAP SE
Oracle Corporation
NEC Corporation
Fitbit LLC
Apple Inc
Garmin Ltd.
Sony Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
Panasonic Corporation
Catapult Group International Ltd
Zebra Technologies Corporation
Stats Perform
Infosys Limited
MicroTeam
Pixellot Ltd
Miro AI
Market Segmentation
Market Breakup by Sport Type
Indoor Sports
Outdoor Sports
Market Segmentation by Technology
Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)
Internet of Things (IoT)
Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR)
Market Breakup by Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Basketball
Hockey
American Football/Rugby
Tennis
Cricket
Golf
E-Sports
Others
Market Breakup by Component
Software
On-Premise
Cloud
Wearable Devices and Sports Equipment
Services
Market Breakup by Application
Tracking
Decision Making and Team Analysis and Management
Analytics and Statistics
Tactics and Simulation
Training
Game Performance Analysis and Injury and Health Analysis
Market Breakup by End Use
Coaches
Clubs
Leagues
Sports Associations
Others
