Global Sports Technology Market Analysis Report 2023: A $33.21 Billion Market by 2028 from $18.22 Billion in 2022 - Digital Transformations in Stadiums and Arenas Bodes well for the Sector

Global Sports Technology Market

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Technology Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global sports technology market attained a value of around USD 18,225.4 million in 2022. Aided by the increasing interest in sports by people worldwide, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 11.21% between 2023 and 2028, to reach a value of USD 33,214.3 million by 2028.



Sports technology refers to the specific technologies that are aimed at enhancing the overall performance of humans in sports using science, data knowledge, and several other devices. These technologies are used for purposes such as performance enhancement and to aid coaches in pinpointing even the smallest mistakes not detectable by bare eyes.

Moreover, sports technologies are also widely used by a number of people all across the globe to keep a track of their health and fitness during sports.



Growing bent towards sports by both the viewers and players all across the globe is driving the growth of the sports technology market rapidly. Rising number of viewers along with digital transformations in stadiums and arenas is expected to further fuel the requirement of technology in the sports industry.

Several organisations are investing in the development of advance technology which is helps in tracking the performance of the players and also in interacting with the fans, thereby, contributing to the growth of the overall sports technology market.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a major factor that is helping in the development of technology in the sports industry as they support management as well as coaching by monitoring health and safety of players.

AI has made early detection and treatment of both mental and physical health possible, further fuelling its demand from consumers globally. They usually function with the help of wearable gadgets such as watch or heart rate monitor, among other devices.



Rising number of sports events, both offline as well as online, and growing audience engagement are further contributing to the growth of the sports technology market.

Wearable device manufacturers are working on developing new features and insightful data to improve the growth of the market globally. Smart stadiums for various sports such as basketball, badminton, and tennis, are growing rapidly and are considered to be the future of the sports industry.

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global sports technology market companies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 151 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $19528.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $33214.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major key players explored in the report:

IBM Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

NEC Corporation

Fitbit LLC

Apple Inc

Garmin Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Catapult Group International Ltd

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Stats Perform

Infosys Limited

MicroTeam

Pixellot Ltd

Miro AI

Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Sport Type

Indoor Sports

Outdoor Sports

Market Segmentation by Technology

Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)

Internet of Things (IoT)

Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR)

Market Breakup by Sports

Soccer

Baseball

Basketball

Hockey

American Football/Rugby

Tennis

Cricket

Golf

E-Sports

Others

Market Breakup by Component

Software

On-Premise

Cloud

Wearable Devices and Sports Equipment

Services

Market Breakup by Application

Tracking

Decision Making and Team Analysis and Management

Analytics and Statistics

Tactics and Simulation

Training

Game Performance Analysis and Injury and Health Analysis

Market Breakup by End Use

Coaches

Clubs

Leagues

Sports Associations

Others

