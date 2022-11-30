Global Spray Mosquito Repellent Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Increase in health concerns due to rise in the level of awareness toward various mosquito transmitted diseases, rise in eradication of standing water, swamps, marshes, and use of spray mosquito repellent products to avoid mosquito-borne diseases in urban as well as rural areas, and surge in global temperature due to rise in levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere drive the growth of the global spray mosquito repellent market.

Portland, OR, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global spray mosquito repellent market generated $1.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.



Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16966

Report coverage & details:













Report Coverage







Details







Forecast Period



2022–2031







Base Year



2021







Market Size in 2021



$1.4 billion







Market Size in 2031



$2.6 billion







CAGR



6.6%







No. of Pages in Report



280







Segments Covered



Raw material, distribution channel, and region







Drivers



Increase in the standard of living



Increase in health concerns due to rise in the level of awareness toward various mosquito transmitted diseases







Opportunities



Rise in eradication of standing water, swamps, marshes, and use of spray mosquito repellent products to avoid mosquito-borne diseases in urban as well as rural areas



Surge in global temperature due to rise in levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere







Restrains



Allergic reaction and skin irritation are some of the most common side-effects of improper usage of repellents.

COVID-19 Scenario:



Story continues

The outburst of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global spray mosquito repellent market, owing to the presence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various production and manufacturing facilities, including those of chemicals and spray mosquito repellent, which further resulted in mass disruption for buyers as well as sellers.

These restrictions were imposed by the government of various countries so as to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic. Thus, the sales of spray mosquito repellent were gradually reduced during the pandemic.

However, the market is expected to recoup with eased restrictions and surge in awareness among people.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global spray mosquito repellent market based on raw material, distribution channel, and region.The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategiesbased on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on raw material, the bio based repellent segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global spray mosquito repellent market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The plant based repellent segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the independent stores segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global spray mosquito repellent market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The online sales channel segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding half of the global spray mosquito repellent market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The North America region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16966

The key players analyzed in the global spray mosquito repellent market report include 3M, BASF SE, Dabur International Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, S.C. Johnson & Son Inc, Sawyer Products, Inc, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

The report analyzes these key players in the global spray mosquito repellent market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzingrecent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.





About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.





We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free):+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK:+44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong:+852-301-84916 India (Pune):+91-20-66346060 Fax:+1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/consumer-goods Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com



