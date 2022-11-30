U.S. markets open in 7 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,966.50
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,899.00
    +42.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,532.75
    +8.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,840.80
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.55
    +0.35 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.30
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0354
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    -0.32 (-1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1962
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4200
    -0.2140 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,878.00
    +396.13 (+2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.90
    +12.18 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Global Spray Mosquito Repellent Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in health concerns due to rise in the level of awareness toward various mosquito transmitted diseases, rise in eradication of standing water, swamps, marshes, and use of spray mosquito repellent products to avoid mosquito-borne diseases in urban as well as rural areas, and surge in global temperature due to rise in levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere drive the growth of the global spray mosquito repellent market.

Portland, OR, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global spray mosquito repellent market generated $1.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.  

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16966

Report coverage & details:


 
 
 
 
 
Report Coverage


 
 
 
Details


 
 
 
Forecast Period


 
2022–2031


 
 
 
Base Year


 
2021


 
 
 
Market Size in 2021


 
$1.4 billion


 
 
 
Market Size in 2031


 
$2.6 billion


 
 
 
CAGR


 
6.6%


 
 
 
No. of Pages in Report


 
280


 
 
 
Segments Covered


 
Raw material, distribution channel, and region


 
 
 
Drivers


 
Increase in the standard of living


 
Increase in health concerns due to rise in the level of awareness toward various mosquito transmitted diseases


 
 
 
Opportunities


 
Rise in eradication of standing water, swamps, marshes, and use of spray mosquito repellent products to avoid mosquito-borne diseases in urban as well as rural areas


 
Surge in global temperature due to rise in levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere


 
 
 
Restrains


 
Allergic reaction and skin irritation are some of the most common side-effects of improper usage of repellents.

COVID-19 Scenario: 

  • The outburst of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global spray mosquito repellent market, owing to the presence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

  • Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various production and manufacturing facilities, including those of chemicals and spray mosquito repellent, which further resulted in mass disruption for buyers as well as sellers.

  • These restrictions were imposed by the government of various countries so as to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic. Thus, the sales of spray mosquito repellent were gradually reduced during the pandemic.

  • However, the market is expected to recoup with eased restrictions and surge in awareness among people.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global spray mosquito repellent market based on raw material, distribution channel, and region.The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategiesbased on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on raw material, the bio based repellent segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global spray mosquito repellent market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The plant based repellent segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the independent stores segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global spray mosquito repellent market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The online sales channel segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding half of the global spray mosquito repellent market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The North America region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16966

The key players analyzed in the global spray mosquito repellent market report include 3M, BASF SE, Dabur International Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, S.C. Johnson & Son Inc, Sawyer Products, Inc, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

The report analyzes these key players in the global spray mosquito repellent market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzingrecent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market. 

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. 

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free):+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK:+44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong:+852-301-84916 India (Pune):+91-20-66346060 Fax:+1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/consumer-goods Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com


Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock sinks after missing revenue expectations

    Shares of CrowdStrike plummeted after the company's third-quarter earnings results showed its Q4 revenue guidance missed expectations.

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Warren Buffett could be dead wrong about selling these 3 stocks recently — here's why they still have plenty of upside and might be worth buying

    Buffett is dropping these blue chips. It might be time to pick them up.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock market could plunge another 24% next year, Bank of America warns

    Bank of America analysts said this week the S&P 500 could plunge as much as 24% next year as a result of the Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • Why QuantumScape, Canoo, and Blink Charging Stocks Rose Today

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) were up between 5% and 7% this morning. While each pared those gains as the day progressed, they all were still outpacing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index as of 3:20 p.m. ET. With the Nasdaq negative at that time, QuantumScape remained up 2.6%, and Canoo and Blink were 4.7% and 1.9% higher, respectively.

  • Layoffs start at Intel

    CEO Pat Gelsinger has said Intel is "aggressively addressing costs and driving efficiencies" with cuts that reportedly could number in the thousands.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • CrowdStrike Tumbles After Revenue Forecast Misses Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. fell as much as 19% in extended trading on Tuesday after the cybersecurity company gave a revenue outlook for the current period that fell short of analysts’ estimates.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to

  • Time to Buy Beaten-Down Chip Stocks?

    The fun has seemingly come to a screeching halt in 2022 for chip stocks, with many of these once beloved stocks residing deep in the red year-to-date.

  • These Are Warren Buffett's 12 Biggest Stock Mistakes This Year

    All these Berkshire Hathaway holdings are down more than 35% this year. Overall, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is having a good year. If you're having a tough time in the market this year, know that Buffett is too.

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • Lordstown Motors begins shipping its Foxconn-made EV pickup trucks

    Lordstown Motors has starting shipping its all-electric Endurance pickup trucks manufactured by Foxconn, a milestone that seemed impossible earlier this year. Lordstown Motors, which has experienced investigations, executive upheaval and a shortage of capital, said Tuesday that its full-sized EV truck received full homologation with certification from both the EPA and CARB that clears the way for the company to start customer sales. The first batch of 500 EV pickups, made at an Ohio factory now owned by Taiwanese hardware manufacturing company Foxconn, are on their way to fleet customers, according to the company.

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • 20 dividend stocks with high yields that have become more attractive right now

    REIT stocks have fallen more than the S&P 500, but a potential decline in interest rates next year may revive the sector.

  • National Grid scrambles to secure enough power to keep lights on amid nuclear fleet outage

    National Grid has narrowly avoided activating its emergency blackout plan for the first time this winter as low wind speeds and nuclear outages push supply closer to the danger zone.

  • Intuit (INTU) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Intuit (INTU) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 39.50% and 3.97%, respectively, for the quarter ended October 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?