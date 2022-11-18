The Global Spray Tanning Machines Market is expected to grow by $1.80 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Spray Tanning Machines Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the spray tanning machines market and it is poised to grow by $1. 80 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the spray tanning machines market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of multifunctional after-sunburn care products, innovation and portfolio expansion leading to product premiumization, and the growing prominence of social media influencers.

The spray tanning machines market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The spray tanning machines market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Home use

• Professional use



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising product awareness especially among millennials as one of the prime reasons driving the spray tanning machines market growth during the next few years. Also, business strategies adopted by vendors and the growing prominence of natural and organic products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the spray tanning machines market covers the following areas:

• Spray tanning machines market sizing

• Spray tanning machines market forecast

• Spray tanning machines market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading spray tanning machines market vendors that include Apollo Sprayers International Inc, Aviva Labs Inc, Brand Architekts Group PLC, Fake Bake LLC, Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment Ltd., GloBody Inc, Kahuna Bay Spray Tan LLC, Maximist, Million Dollar Tan, MineTan, NUDA, Oztan Cosmetics, ProSun International LLC, PZ Cussons Plc, Sjolie Inc, Spray Tan Cubicle Company Ltd, Sun Laboratories, SunFX, Sunless Inc, and Tampa Bay Tan. Also, the spray tanning machines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

