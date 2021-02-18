Global Sprayer Market (2020 to 2025) - Featuring AGCO, CNH Industrial and Kubota Among Others
Dublin, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sprayer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sprayer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the period 2020-2025.
The global sprayer market has been experiencing a slew of advancements. Intelligent spraying technologies have made significant strides in the last decade as more powerful and robust sensing technologies have become readily available. Variable spray technology is widely used in crop farming, animal husbandry, horticulture, and forestry. Developed countries attach high importance to the research and development of variable execution machinery. The investment is high, and a more mature map-based and real-time sensing technology-based variable pesticide spray application system is formed. Currently, global consensus has emerged on the prospect and potential of variable-injection sprays in increasing the utilization of pesticides, reducing pesticide residues, and decreasing environmental risks. Variable sprays can be adjusted in real-time based on changes in influencing factors. Hence, advanced devices and precision agriculture and robotic systems allow businesses to be more profitable, efficient, safer, and environmentally friendly.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the sprayer market during the forecast period:
Growth in High-capacity Agriculture Market
Growth in the Landscaping Industry
Increased Demand for Golf Courses
The study considers the present scenario of the sprayer market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Prominent Vendors
AGCO
CNH Industrial
Deere & Company
Exel Industries
Kubota
MTD Products
Robert Bosch
The Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
AL-KO Gardentech
Alamo Group
Ariens Company
Bad Boy
Black + Decker
Bobcat Company
Briggs & Stratton Corporation
Cobra Garden Machinery
Carraro
Excel Industries
Generac
Hustler Turf Equipment
The Hyundai Motor Group
Makita Corporation
Moridge Manufacturing
Metalcraft of Mayville
R&R Products
STIHL
The SUMEC Corp (Yard Force)
Swisher
Textron Incorporated
Venture Products
Volta
Walker Manufacturing
Yamabiko
ZIPPER Maschinen
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the market size and growth rate of the sprayer market during the period 2020-2025?
2. Which region is likely to account for the largest share in the global sprayers market?
3. Which government regulations could challenge the status of key regional companies?
4. Who are the major players in the market? What major business strategies they have adopted to increase revenue shares?
5. What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the agriculture sprayer market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segmentation
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Application
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Fuel Type
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Impact Of COVID-19
8.1 Overview
8.1 COVID-19 Impact On Global Trade
8.1.1 Impact on Global Value Chain
8.1.2 Disruptions in Global Supply Chain & Garden Equipment Market
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Increasing Use in Agricultural Farms
9.2 Growth in Landscaping Industry
9.3 Technological Advancement in Spraying Equipment
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Maintenance Of Golf Courses
10.2 Changing Farming Trends
10.3 Increasing Focus On Farm Efficiency & Productivity
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Lack of Technical Knowledge Among Agriculturists
11.2 Shortage of Skilled Labor In Gardening
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1 Revenue & Unit Shipments
12.2 Market Size & Forecast By Geography
12.2.1 Revenue & Unit Shipments
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
13 Product Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Self-Propelled Sprayer
13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast by Geography
13.5 Mounted Sprayer
13.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast by Geography
13.6 Trailed Sprayer
13.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast by Geography
13.7 Hand-Held Sprayer
13.7.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments
13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast by Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipments
13.8 Aerial Sprayer
13.8.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.8.2 Market Size & Forecast by Geography
14 Fuel Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Gas-Powered Sprayer
14.4.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast by Geography
14.5 Electric Sprayer
14.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast by Geography
14.6 Manual Sprayer
14.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast by Geography
14.7 Solar-Powered Sprayer
14.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.7.2 Market Size & Forecast by Geography
15 Application Type
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Field Sprayers
15.4.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast by Geography
15.5 Orchard Sprayers
15.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast by Geography
15.6 Gardening Sprayers
15.6.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments
15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast by Geography
16 Distribution Channel
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Distribution Through Retail Stores
16.3 Distribution Through Online Websites
17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.3 Geographic Overview
18 North America
19 Europe
20 APAC
21 Latin America
22 Middle East & Africa
23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 Competition Overview
24 Key Company Profiles
25 Other Prominent Vendors
26 Report Summary
26.1 Key Takeaways
26.2 Strategic Recommendations
27 Quantitative Summary
27.1 Global
27.1.1 Geography: Revenue & Unit Shipment
27.1.2 Product: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.1.3 Application: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.1.4 Fuel: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.2 Europe
27.2.1 Product: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.2.2 Application: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.2.3 Fuel: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.3 North America
27.3.1 Product: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.3.2 Application: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.3.3 Fuel: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.4 APAC
27.4.1 Product: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.4.2 Application: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.4.3 Fuel: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.5 Latin America
27.5.1 Product: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.5.2 Application: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.5.3 Fuel: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.6 Middle East & Africa
27.6.1 Product: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.6.2 Application: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.6.3 Fuel: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.7 Product
27.7.1 Self-Propelled: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.7.2 Mounted Sprayer: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.7.3 Trailed Sprayer: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.7.4 Handheld Sprayer: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.7.5 Aerial Sprayer: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.8 Application
27.8.1 Field Sprayer: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.8.2 Orchard Sprayer: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.8.3 Gardening Sprayer Market: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.9 Fuel Type
27.9.1 Gas-powered: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.9.2 Electric Sprayer: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.9.3 Manual Sprayer: Revenue & Unit Shipments
27.9.4 Solar Sprayer: Revenue & Unit Shipments
28 Appendix
28.1 Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqo2hk
