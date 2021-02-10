The global sprayer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the period 2020–2025
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Sprayer Market Report. The global sprayer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4. 6% during the period 2020–2025.
The global sprayer market has been experiencing a slew of advancements. Intelligent spraying technologies have made significant strides in the last decade as more powerful and robust sensing technologies have become readily available. Variable spray technology is widely used in crop farming, animal husbandry, horticulture, and forestry. Developed countries attach high importance to the research and development of variable execution machinery. The investment is high, and a more mature map-based and real-time sensing technology-based variable pesticide spray application system is formed. Currently, global consensus has emerged on the prospect and potential of variable-injection sprays in increasing the utilization of pesticides, reducing pesticide residues, and decreasing environmental risks. Variable sprays can be adjusted in real-time based on changes in influencing factors. Hence, advanced devices and precision agriculture and robotic systems allow businesses to be more profitable, efficient, safer, and environmentally friendly.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the sprayer market during the forecast period:
• Growth in High-capacity Agriculture Market
• Growth in the Landscaping Industry
• Increased Demand for Golf Courses
The study considers the present scenario of the sprayer market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Global Sprayer Market Segmentation
The global sprayer market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, application, fuel type, distribution channel, geography. The expansion of the agriculture industry is expected to be a major factor for the growth of self-propelled sprayers across the globe. They offer top-end technology with excellent maneuverability and weight distribution. However, they are expensive, have high maintenance costs, which affect the market growth. Changes in landscaping services due to legislation, technological advances, consumer behavior, and culture are increasing the adoption of mounted sprayers.
Field sprayers can efficiently distribute fertilizer and pesticides over agricultural fields. The Netherlands is primarily driving the market in Europe as it is one of the major vegetable producers. Overall, the market in Europe is driven by the need for better crop yield, which requires the use of agricultural sprayers. Enhancing productivity of orchards is one of the major factors responsible for the wide application of orchard sprayers. Moreover, the demand from emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil and the high level of government support are fueling the growth of the horticulture industry, which is indirectly influencing the usage of orchard sprayers. Hence, with the increase in the farming sector, especially horticulture activities, farmers are focusing on high yields, which are influencing the adoption of sprayers.
Gas-powered sprayers are in demand and are proving to be an excellent choice for challenging tasks. They are extremely cost-effective for end-users and offer higher reliability than battery-run counterparts. However, they require requires regular maintenance to keep up their performance and improve durability. Also, they are noisier than other types, which is likely to impact their market adoption. Stringency in environmental regulations could also impact the revenue share of gas-powered machines.
The distribution environment for sprayers is rapidly evolving, with systems and processes upgrading at a rapid pace. Changes are spurred by expanding competition, constant disintermediation, and consumerization of expectations. With the sprayers market being highly time-sensitive, distributors are increasingly focusing on extending their reach to improve the speed to market maintenance parts and services. Sprayers are also available to end-users through online OEMs’ e-commerce portals and online direct-to-consumer stores. Peer-to-peer rentals are gaining in popularity. Bundling additional services such as service contracts and extended warranties can help spur growth and improve margins as these equipment are complex and providing convenience in one package can increase overall satisfaction. Sprayers are sold largely through dealership websites and online retailers. A lot of offline distributors are moving the sale process online by incorporating e-commerce solutions and enterprise resource planning systems. However, online distribution has its drawbacks in terms of customer services, transparency, and trustworthiness.
Product
• Mounted
• Trailed
• Self-Propelled
• Handheld
Application
• Field Sprayers
• Orchard Sprayers
• Gardening Sprayers
Fuel Type
• Manual
• Electric
• Solar
• Gas-powered
By Distribution Channel
• Online
• Retail Channel
• Specialty Stores
• Mass Market Players
• Distributors and Dealers
INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
In recent years, the agricultural income in the EU has shown general improvement, mainly due to technological progress, leading to an increase in productivity. Agriculture in Europe produces a range of food, feed, and residual biomass products and provides other important functions, such as managing landscapes, rural development, and tourism. The region’s population is growing, however, farmlands are diminishing, pushing farmers to increase their yield. New farming practices are adopted by farmers to increase crop yield. Vendors are introducing new product variants of sprayers with better spraying efficiency and high battery backup. These products are technologically more advanced than their predecessors. The presence of several large and small-scale companies in the landscaping industry for construction and the design of landscaping maintenance equipment will offer strong revenue opportunities for players in the region.
By Geography
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Belgium
o Sweden
o Netherlands
o Switzerland
• APAC
o China
o Japan
o South Korea
o Australia
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Argentina
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
AGCO, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, Exel Industries, Kubota, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, and The Toro Company are the major vendors operating in the global sprayers market. Major vendors are introducing new cost-cutting and operating efficiency measures through various initiatives such as maintaining direct material cost-out operations, right-sizing the supply chain footprint, reducing indirect material and logistics costs, and increasing revenue and operating spending performance. Also, the growing trend for efficient utilization of capital resources is likely to gain significance. Key competitive factors include reliability and quality, product innovation, product support, pricing, warranty, distribution, financing options, and shelf space.
Prominent Vendors
• AGCO
• CNH Industrial
• Deere & Company
• Exel Industries
• Kubota
• MTD Products
• Robert Bosch
• The Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
• AL-KO Gardentech
• Alamo Group
• Ariens Company
• Bad Boy
• Black + Decker
• Bobcat Company
• Briggs & Stratton Corporation
• Cobra Garden Machinery
• Carraro
• Excel Industries
• Generac
• Hustler Turf Equipment
• The Hyundai Motor Group
• Makita Corporation
• Moridge Manufacturing
• Metalcraft of Mayville
• R&R Products
• STIHL
• The SUMEC Corp (Yard Force)
• Swisher
• Textron Incorporated
• Venture Products
• Volta
• Walker Manufacturing
• Yamabiko
• ZIPPER Maschinen
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the market size and growth rate of the sprayer market during the period 2020–2025?
2. Which region is likely to account for the largest share in the global sprayers market?
3. Which government regulations could challenge the status of key regional companies?
4. Who are the major players in the market? What major business strategies they have adopted to increase revenue shares?
5. What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the agriculture sprayer market?
