Global Sprockets Market Growth banking on a Post-pandemic Automotive and Construction Industry Recovery: Fact.MR Study

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sprockets market is expected to post significant gains through 2021 and beyond, with major applications across the automotive and construction industries respectively. With the recessionary impact of the COVID-19 subsiding, these industries are expected to make a gradual recovery, thereby preparing the stage for a strong expansion trajectory for sprockets in the long-run.

FactMR Logo
FactMR Logo

According to Fact.MR's projections, the global sprockets market is likely to expand at over 7% CAGR from 2021 to 2031, reaching nearly US$ 9 billion by the end of the said forecast period. Historical projections point out that growth trajectory remained moderate between 2016 and 2020, registering a 3% growth, owing to a general slowdown in the construction and automotive sectors. Prospects further dipped through 2020, registering a nearly 6% downswing in Q4 2020.

Fortunately, growth prospects are likely to remain sustained, amid growing popularity of EVs. With global plug-in vehicle sales surpassing 3 million units in 2020, it is no surprise that the market is slated to acquire massive gains in the forthcoming decade, as environmental concerns take precedence.

"As industrialization acquires pace in the aftermath of the pandemic crisis, the number of infrastructure projects in the pipeline are bound to rise, particularly in the construction and automotive sectors, paving way for increased market penetration scope by key sprockets manufacturers," comments the Fact.MR analyst.

For more Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=707

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Sprockets Market Study

  • Below ½ inch standard sprockets are expected to account for 3 out 10 sales by 2021-end

  • By material, thermoplastic sprockets are anticipated to register a robust CAGR through 2031

  • Building & construction segment to emerge as the core application area, experiencing a CAGR of 7% through 2031

  • US to emerge as a highly lucrative sprockets market, attributed to the presence of a trillion dollar construction industry

  • UK to experience a noteworthy upsurge, mostly driven by a promising infrastructure sector

  • Germany and France to experience high growth amid extensive applications in automotive production

  • India and China to emerge as the frontrunners in the Asian sprockets market, growing at CAGRs of 6.7% and 8.3% respectively

Competitive Landscape

Prominent sprocket manufacturers as profiled by Fact.MR include Rexnord Corporation, Tsubakimoto Chain Group, ABB, Renold Plc., PT International (Solve Industrial Motion Group), Boston Gear (Altra Industrial Motion), SKF Group, Lovejoy (The Timken Company), Regal Beloit and Martin Sprocket & Gear Inc. among others.

Offering sophisticated products lies at the core of the aforementioned players' expansion strategy. Martin Sprocket & Gear Inc. offers the MPC® Synchronous Sprockets for positive drive systems, particularly for electric motor driven systems. These sprockets are manufactured from high-quality North American steel or cast iron, offering made-to-order synchronous sprockets in stainless steel, aluminium and non-metallic materials.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=707

Likewise, Tsubakimoto Chain Group offers a wide range of sprockets for deployment across drive chains, conveyor chains and unit products. Some of the product offerings include the RS Sprocket Pilot Bore Series, RS Sprockets Fit Bore and Lock Sprockets among others.

More Insights on the Sprockets Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sprockets market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of pitch (standard and customized), material (steel, cast iron, thermoplastics and others), bore (plain and taper lock), strand (simplex, duplex and triplex), application (conveyors, rotor rollers and other drives) and end-use vertical (bicycles, motorcycles, building & construction, food & beverages, glass & plastic, textiles, agricultural equipment and others) across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • How will the global sprockets market expand through 2021 and beyond?

  • Which drivers are expected to underpin the global sprockets market growth in the future?

  • Why are the construction and automotive segments expected to emerge as the key sprockets application areas?

  • Which region is expected to be the most lucrative global sprockets market?

  • Which prominent players operate in the global sprockets market landscape?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain

Flexitanks Market: A recent study by Fact.MR on the flexitanks market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of flexitanks.

Laboratory Centrifuge Market: A recent study by Fact.MR on the laboratory centrifuge market offers a 10-year forecast from 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining market growth. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players associated with laboratory centrifuges.

Landfill Gas Market: A detailed assessment of the value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in Fact.MR's landfill gas market research report. A list of prominent companies operating in the landfill gas market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

