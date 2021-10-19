U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

Global SSD Controllers Market to Reach $53.01 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Rise in adoption of cloud computing technology, emergence of 3D NAND technology, and increase in demand for cloud-based data centers drive the growth of the global SSD controllers market. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the global lockdown and temporary closure of all end use industries, thereby adversely affected the global demand of SSD controllers.

Portland,OR, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global SSD controllers market generated $14.12 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $53.01 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in adoption of cloud computing technology, emergence of 3D NAND technology, and increase in demand for cloud-based data centers drive the growth of the global SSD controllers market. However, high cost associated with SSD applications restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, surge in demand for public cloud storage solutions presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 375+ Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14159

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to global lockdown and temporary closure of all end use industries, thereby affecting the global demand of SSD controllers.

  • It further disrupted the whole supply chain, leading to difficulty in supply of raw materials. This, in turn, affected the market demand and reduced sales.

  • Moreover, health & safety measures, deliverables, contractual obligations, and project delays or cancellations has somehow hampered the market growth.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global SSD controllers market based on form factor, interface, technology, end user, and region.

Based on interface, the SATA segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the PCle segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14159

Based on end user, the enterprise segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the automotive segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North-America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Global SSD Controllers Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14159?reqfor=covid

Leading players of the global SSD controllers market analyzed in the research include Marvell Samsung, Toshiba, Western Digital, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Kingston Technology, SK Hynix, Realtek Semiconductor Corp., and ADATA Technology Inc.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


