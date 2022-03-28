U.S. markets close in 5 hours

Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2025

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO , March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Stain Resistant Coatings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 8; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 6692
Companies: 44 - Players covered include 3M Company; Akzo Nobel N.V.; APV Engineered Coatings; Axalta Coating Systems, LLC; BASF SE; Crypton LLC.; Nanotex LLC; ICL Phosphate Specialty; Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.; PPG Industries; Teijin Frontier CO., LTD.; The Chemours Company; The Dow Chemical Company; The Sherwin-Williams Company and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Technology (Solvent-based, Water-based, Other Technologies); Chemistry (Siloxane Copolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Other Chemistries); Application (Architectural Coatings, Textile Softeners & Repellents, Cookware & Bakeware, Transportation, Other Applications)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Stain resistant coatings are intended to resist contamination of dirt, dust and stains to keep products or surfaces clean and maintaining their appearances for a longer period. Based on their excellent stain resistance, energy efficiency and low maintenance costs, these coatings find extensive use in application across a diverse spectrum of industries, like automotive, cookware, architectural coatings, electronics, transportation and textile softeners. Some of the popular versions of these coatings include PVDF, PTFE, PFA, ETFE and siloxane copolymers. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Stain Resistant Coatings is projected to projected to reach US$3.7 Billion by 2025, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Stain Resistant Coatings, accounting for an estimated 27.8% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$939.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. The Middle East is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period. The global stain resistant coatings market is gathering notable steam and is anticipated to post impressive gains owing to strong demand from end-use industries, most notably transportation, automotive and construction.

Asia-Pacific (including China) is anticipated to remain the leading market for stain resistant coatings in the coming years due to strong regional demand as a result of ongoing and impeding construction projects across countries like India, China and ASEAN nations. Factors, including abundant raw material supply, robust local demand and cheap labor are likely to create robust demand for strain resistant coatings, especially in the construction industry. The market is anticipated to receive a notable boost from large-scale construction projects in China, such as infrastructure development to facilitate movement of around 250 million people across new megacities. Stain resistant coatings are expected to find increasing demand for preventing staining of light-coloured and white mobile and consumer electronic devices including smart phones, tablets and e-readers. Asia-Pacific is also witnessing increasing manufacturing of electronic goods due to increasing number of production units across the region. These factors coupled with increasing consumption of strain resistant coatings in the architecture and textile industries and government support are bound to propel the regional market. The stain resistant coatings market in Asia-Pacific is likely to also gain from the presence of leading players. On the other hand, the stain resistant coatings market in Europe and North America are anticipated to benefit from increasing use of these coatings in electronics and architectural applications. In addition, ongoing efforts by governments to push energy efficiency are likely to push the adoption of eco-friendly and advanced coating technologies, propelling these regional markets.

By chemistry, the siloxane copolymer-based stain resistant coatings segment holds the major value share due to increasing use of silicone-based coatings across architectural applications. Siloxane copolymers are extensively used in numerous applications across various industries due to their easy-to-clean nature. The segment accounts for about 32.1% share of the global market. They also find use in textile softeners and repellants, cookware and bakeware, transportation, and electronics. As siloxane copolymer based coatings have low VOC content, rising government initiatives and consumer preference for eco-friendly products is expected to create high demand in countries such as Australia, Germany, and US. The addition of new pigments into siloxane-based paints produces new colors in accordance with latest trends. As aesthetics become increasingly important, the demand for high color and gloss retention spurs development of innovative coatings such as polysiloxane with UV resistance and chemical resistance properties. Polysiloxane coatings are stain resistant, graffiti resistant, have a highly cleanable finish, and meet low VOC regulations. The stain resistance properties of polysiloxane coatings reduce the occurrence of contamination, which allows the option of cleaning instead of re-painting. The low VOC and low odor coating system for exterior and interior surfaces are ideally suited for applications in high traffic hospitality and healthcare operations. Their use has also been expanded into bridges, storage tanks, and offshore. More

