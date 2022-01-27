U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

Global Starch Derivatives Market Report 2022: U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $17.4 Billion by 2026

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Starch Derivatives - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Starch Derivatives Market to Reach US$61.9 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Starch Derivatives estimated at US$48.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is being fueled by increasing use of starch and its derivatives in diverse application sectors. The tightening regulations is further encouraging natural ingredients to be used by food and drinks, fermentation, textiles, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other end-user industries.

At the same time, the paper and packaging sector is using starch-based adhesives in greater volumes, which is indirectly propelling demand for starch derivatives. Likewise, the trend for biodegradable and bio-based adhesives, and the associated need for tighter regulations for low-emission adhesives, would also be propelling growth of the market.

Another key factor is the growing consumer liking for convenience and ready-to-eat food and drinks, a global trend, that is contributing to growth in demand for starch derivatives. Rapid growth of the food processing industry and increasing demand for starch-based adhesives in industrial products including packaging are driving growth in the starch market.

Further, the growing consumer preference for energy and non-carbonated drinks, is also benefiting the starch derivatives market, as these drinks contain natural sweeteners, which again have starch derivatives are their key component. The market is also benefiting from strong increases in use of starch derivatives in textile weaving and finishing applications, and in glue and biofuels production.

Glucose Syrup, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$38.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Modified Starch segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 19.7% share of the global Starch Derivatives market. Glucose syrup is commonly used in a large number of confectionary items as doctoring agent owing to its ability to prevent crystallization. Liquid glucose syrup finds extensive used in the bakery products industry owing to its ability to add sweetness and bulk.

Modified starch segment is highly influenced by changing trends and needs of consumer food market. Modified starches are already being used in several food, bio-fuel, bio-plastic and industrial applications.

Hydrolysates Segment to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2026

In the global Hydrolysates segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $17.4 Billion by 2026

The Starch Derivatives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 22.8% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Demand for starch in Asia-Pacific countries stems from both non-food and food sectors. Strong economic growth, increasing employment opportunities and rising per-capita disposable incomes, particularly in China and India, are contributing to the robust growth in demand for food and non-food ingredients including starch.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Starch Derivatives Feel Impact of Threats Faced by Food Industry amid COVID-19

  • Starch: Key Properties Position Starch as an Integral Ingredient in Food and Non-Food Applications

  • Starch Derivatives: An Introduction

  • Market Outlook

  • Developing Economies Continue to Fuel Demand

  • Starch Production Scenario

  • Recent Industry Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 70 Featured)

  • BENEO GmbH

  • Cargill, Inc.

  • Emsland Group

  • Graham Packaging Company

  • Ingredion, Inc.

  • Roquette

  • Tate & Lyle PLC

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rise in Demand for Processed Food Augurs Well for Market Growth

  • COVID-19 Impact on Bakery Products Market

  • Strong Demand for Bakery Products to Benefit Demand in the Post COVID-19 Period

  • Growing Role of Starch Derivatives in Dairy Products Industry

  • COVID-19 Impact on Dairy Products Influences Demand

  • Food & Beverage Industry Drives Growth in Modified Starch

  • Functional and Health Foods Foster Growth in Modified Starch Market

  • Modified Starch Market Receives Boost with Biotechnology

  • Modified Starches Bring Higher Quality and Productivity to Paper Industry

  • Paper Industry Remains a Major Market for Industrial Starch

  • Recovery in Paper Industry after COVID-19 Shock Bodes Well for Starch Derivatives

  • Growing Preference for Fat-Free Food Products to Drive Growth

  • Modified Starch and Maltodextrins Show Potential as Efficient Fat Replacers

  • Consumer Focus on Clean Label Starches Bodes Well for Functional Starches

  • Starch-based Biodegradable Polymers Gain Momentum

  • Maltodextrin : A Popular Starch Derivative

  • Modified Starch Remains a Prudent Choice for Pharmaceutical Applications

  • Key Applications of Starch in Pharmaceutical Industry

  • Growth in the Pharma Industry Drives Momentum

  • Why Maltodextrin is Exuding Brilliant Radiance in Cosmetic & Skincare Applications?

  • Liquid Glucose: A Staple Option for Food & Beverage Applications

  • Maltodextrin Gains attention for Cost Effective Production of Animal Feed

  • Pandemic-Induced Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Animal Feed Additives Industry

  • Rising Demand for Liquid Glucose in Industrial Applications

  • Trend towards Natural Sweeteners to Drive Growth

  • Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

  • Ballooning Global Population

  • Expanding Urban Population

  • Burgeoning Middle Class Population

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6eibum

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-starch-derivatives-market-report-2022-us-market-is-estimated-at-11-4-billion-in-2021--while-china-is-forecast-to-reach-17-4-billion-by-2026--301469776.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

