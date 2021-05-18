U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,155.52
    -7.77 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,221.86
    -105.93 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,424.45
    +45.41 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.38
    +3.26 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.05
    -0.22 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.00
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    28.39
    +0.12 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2216
    +0.0059 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6540
    +0.0140 (+0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4197
    +0.0059 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9340
    -0.2660 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,348.52
    -1,630.18 (-3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.68
    -35.47 (-2.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,048.83
    +15.98 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,406.84
    +582.01 (+2.09%)
     

Global Stationary Bicycle Market to Reach $782.1 Million by 2027

ReportLinker
·24 min read

Abstract: - Global Stationary Bicycle Market to Reach $782. 1 Million by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Stationary Bicycle estimated at US$575. 9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$782.

New York, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stationary Bicycle Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033001/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$448.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Personal Fitness Centers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $155.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
- The Stationary Bicycle market in the U.S. is estimated at US$155.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$162.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
- Other End-Uses Segment to Record 4% CAGR
- In the global Other End-Uses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$64.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$83.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$104.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • Amer Sports

  • Body-Solid

  • Cybex

  • FreeMotion

  • Horizon Fitness

  • Life Fitness

  • Life Fitness

  • LifeSpan

  • Nautilus

  • NordicTrack

  • Precor

  • ProForm

  • SOLE

  • Stamina

  • Star Trac

  • Weslo




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033001/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Stationary Bicycle
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Stationary Bicycle by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Health Clubs /
Fitness Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Health Clubs / Fitness
Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Health Clubs / Fitness
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal Fitness
Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Personal Fitness Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Fitness Centers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Stationary Bicycle
by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 14: USA Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by End-Use -
Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health Clubs /
Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal
Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health Clubs /
Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal
Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health Clubs /
Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal
Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 23: China Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health Clubs /
Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stationary
Bicycle by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stationary Bicycle by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal
Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health Clubs /
Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal
Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 32: France Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health Clubs /
Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal
Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health Clubs /
Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal
Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health Clubs /
Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for Stationary Bicycle
by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 41: UK Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by End-Use -
Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health Clubs /
Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 43: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal
Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 44: Spain Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 45: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health Clubs /
Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 46: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal
Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 47: Russia Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 48: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health Clubs /
Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Stationary Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers,
Personal Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle
by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Stationary
Bicycle by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Stationary
Bicycle by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal
Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle
by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal
Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 59: Australia Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 60: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Stationary Bicycle
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health
Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 61: India Current & Future Analysis for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal
Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 62: India Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 63: India 15-Year Perspective for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health Clubs /
Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal
Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 65: South Korea Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 66: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Stationary Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers,
Personal Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal
Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Stationary Bicycle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Stationary Bicycle by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle
by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Stationary
Bicycle by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Stationary Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers,
Personal Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle
by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal
Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 78: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Stationary Bicycle
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health
Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 79: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal
Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 81: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health Clubs /
Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 82: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal
Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 83: Mexico Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 84: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health Clubs /
Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Stationary Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers,
Personal Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal
Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Stationary Bicycle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Stationary
Bicycle by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Stationary
Bicycle by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal
Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IRAN
Table 94: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Stationary Bicycle
by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 95: Iran Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 96: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health Clubs /
Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 97: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal
Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 98: Israel Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 99: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health Clubs /
Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for
Stationary Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers,
Personal Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle
by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 102: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Stationary Bicycle
by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 104: UAE Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 105: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health Clubs /
Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Stationary Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers,
Personal Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal
Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Stationary Bicycle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AFRICA
Table 109: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Stationary
Bicycle by End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal
Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 110: Africa Historic Review for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Health Clubs / Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 111: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Stationary Bicycle by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health Clubs /
Fitness Centers, Personal Fitness Centers and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033001/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopia election: Fears over new delay

    The prime minister promises the election will be held soon, and will be free and fair.

  • Dominic Cummings claims 'pseudo lockdowns' are 'hopeless' as he launches fresh attack on No 10's  Covid response

    Dominic Cummings has claimed that “pseudo lockdowns” without “serious enforcement are hopeless” as the Government considers local restrictions to contain the spread of the Indian variant. Threatening another major row with Boris Johnson, the former senior Number 10 adviser has launched a wide-ranging attack on the handling of the pandemic, describing the UK’s border policy as a “joke”. He also accused the Government of a lack of transparency during the pandemic, adding that secrecy over its response had “contributed greatly to the catastrophe” seen during the first wave last year. Mr Cummings added that, while the plan for tackling Covid-19 was hailed as “world class” by the Prime Minister and others in Government, it had in fact “turned out to be part disaster, part non-existent”.

  • Walmart sales still boom as pandemic eases, stimulus helps

    Walmart blew past Wall Street projections in the first quarter with U.S. stimulus payments to Americans helping to boost sales and the company raised its expectations for the year. Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 6%, slowing from the 8.6% increase during the fiscal fourth quarter. Online sales rose 37% down from its 69% during the fourth quarter.

  • During call with Netanyahu, Biden expresses support for ceasefire

    President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, and during their call expressed support for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and encouraged Netanyahu "to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians," the White House said. Over the last week, Israel has been conducting airstrike after airstrike in Gaza, and in return, Hamas has fired thousands of rockets into Israel. This is the worst fighting between the two sides since 2014, and so far, at least 200 Palestinians and eight Israelis have been killed. Egypt and the United Nations have been trying to broker a ceasefire, but have yet to make any progress. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said any "diplomatic initiative that advances that prospect is something that we'll support," but "ultimately it is up to the parties to make clear that they want to pursue a ceasefire." The Biden administration said it is focusing on "quiet, intensive diplomacy," but some Democrats, including Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), are calling on the president to "push harder" on Israel and Hamas to stop the violence. "We can't continue to see this loss of civilian life," Schiff said on Face the Nation Sunday. "It's got to come to an end." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterStephen Colbert and Seth Meyers count the ways Matt Gaetz is ruined by his wingman's plea dealThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency

  • Neptune Energy Working With Rothschild as It Studies IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Neptune Energy Group Ltd., the oil and gas explorer backed by Carlyle Group Inc. and CVC Capital Partners, is working with financial adviser Rothschild & Co. to explore potential options including an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.The company, formed in 2015, could be valued at more than $5 billion in a listing, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. It’s also studying alternative strategic options such as merging with another exploration firm, but no final decisions have been made and deliberations are at an early stage, they said.Neptune and Rothschild declined to comment. An IPO would be one of the largest listings of a pure-play oil and gas explorer and producer in several years. While investor appetite for such offerings has revived in 2021, energy firms in Europe are yet to raise significant capital from them. Wintershall Dea GmbH -- BASF SE’s oil and gas venture with billionaire Mikhail Fridman -- has said it plans to list, while another IPO candidate, Chrysaor Holdings Ltd., agreed to merge with Premier Oil Plc last year.Neptune was founded by former Centrica Plc boss Sam Laidlaw with backing from the private equity firms and sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. It has grown mostly through acquisitions, snapping up a swath of fields when it bought the exploration and production arm of Engie SA in 2017. It also purchased a 20% stake in the East Sepinggan area off Indonesia from Eni SpA. The company said previously that it expected to list in 2020 or 2021.Neptune is focused on the North Sea, North Africa and Southeast Asia. The company posted first-quarter underlying operating profit of $171.9 million, up 11% from a year earlier. It pumped 125,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day in the period, a figure it sees rising by about 30,000 barrels a day in 2021 following acquisitions in Germany and the U.K. and the expected startup of its Duva field in Norway later this year.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over, says NatWest chair

    The City of London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over following Brexit, but it will remain a major and profitable centre, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said on Tuesday. The City has been largely cut off from the EU since Britain's full departure on Dec. 31, 2020, with bankers and City officials not expecting any direct access to the bloc anytime soon. "Almost five years after the Brexit referendum, and five months after Britain's exit from the European Union, the future of London as a global financial center seems secure," Davies said in a column for Project Syndicate on Tuesday.

  • Bitcoin Chartists See Rout Worsening With $40,000 in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- A cohort of chart watchers on Wall Street say Bitcoin’s deepest selloff since crypto mania kicked off last year looks set to intensify.Evercore ISI’s Rich Ross reckons prices are destined to fall back to the 200-day moving average, following a path of other speculative assets, which would put Bitcoin back at $40,000 compared with just under $44,000 currently.Others are watching for a pattern of “lower highs and lower lows” and say Elon Musk’s unpredictable tweets will keep traditional investors on the sidelines. There’s also speculation that gold is starting to draw money away from crypto.“The momentum has now quite decisively shifted to the bears,” said Tallbacken Capital Advisors LLC Chief Executive Officer Michael Purves, who correctly predicted last month that Bitcoin would decline.Elon Musk Is Now Blowing Up the Wall Street Case for BitcoinBitcoin is still up more than 300% since last May, but the speed of the recent rout has shaken crypto’s new believers and cast doubt on the idea that it’s maturing into a more stable asset class. Prices have fallen about 30% from intraday highs in April, when prices topped $64,000.Purves says the next important level for Bitcoin is $42,000 because it roughly equates to where the rally topped out in January and a 50% retracement from December 2020 levels. If Bitcoin breaks through that level, more losses are ahead, but if prices can hold above the support, then it might be the beginning of a new rally, Purves predicted.“A pullback was bound to happen,” said Justin Chuh, a senior trader at Wave Financial, which invests in crypto assets. “This is healthy, but I think we all wish this didn’t happen.”The counterpoint comes from Fundstrat Global Advisors. In a note on Monday, strategist David Grider laid out nine reasons explaining why he thinks prices are primed to bounce, including high levels of short interest and the fact that corrections like this tend to be normal in a crypto bull market.“We don’t know the future, but we think odds are we’re close to the bottom and don’t want investors to ‘panic sell’ here,” Grider wrote.Anchorage Digital Bank, which runs a digital asset platform for institutional investors, said it’s seeing clients maintain or increase crypto holdings. “They’re looking at this as good entry point,” said Diogo Monica, president and co-founder of the California-based bank.Other chart watchers are turning to ETFs as a proxy for where the crypto market is headed. SentimenTrader’s Dean Christians is monitoring a blockchain-focused fund called Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF.“I would watch the breakdown pivot point at $48.75,” he wrote in a note Monday. “If it fails to recover above that level, take note.”(Updates prices.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K.’s Largest Peacetime Deficit Creates Rate-Hike Conundrum

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.As Bank of England officials consider how to unwind their emergency pandemic-era stimulus, markets have already made up their minds about what the first step will be. The conclusion could spell trouble for Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.Investors are penciling in the BOE’s first 15-basis-point interest-rate hike for September 2022, reversing its last cut, just nine months after the central bank is scheduled to wrap up its latest round of buying, and too soon to have allowed for any significant balance-sheet reduction.That would have major consequences for Sunak, who has run up the U.K.’s biggest-ever peacetime deficit to fund crisis aid, and relied on BOE stimulus to keep borrowing costs under control.The BOE slashed rates to 0.1% and more than doubled its asset-purchase target to 895 billion pounds ($1.26 trillion) during the crisis. Now, officials led by Governor Andrew Bailey are discussing whether their previous guidance -- that they’d hold onto to those bonds until interest rates hit 1.5% -- is still suitable.“The world has changed hugely” since the BOE last reviewed its stance on tightening, Bailey said following the central bank’s May decision. “It’s appropriate to review that again.”While the review is yet to be completed, Bailey himself last year suggested he was open to a major shift, and was prepared to reduce the institution’s balance sheet before raising interest rates.Aaron Rock, an investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments, is holding to the view that rate hikes will precede any reduction of the balance sheet. He expects the BOE to halve the policy rate at which balance sheet reduction will be considered to around 0.75%, a level currently anticipated to be reached only in the second half of 2024.Flexible OptionHowever, Rock flagged a risk the review may decide on a more flexible option, allowing the balance sheet to be reduced “starting next year at the same time they are hiking policy rates from 0.1%.”The BOE’s holdings of bonds are financed at its key interest rate, and the massive expansion of quantitative easing since the pandemic began has left the nation twice as sensitive to a one-point move, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.Even a small increase would immediately filter through to debt-servicing costs, with the buying having shortened the median maturity of public debt to less than two years, from more than seven before the financial crisis, according to the OBR.“I still believe that hikes are a long way off,” said Mike Riddell, portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors. He doesn’t expect the central bank to ever reduce its balance sheet, despite this being its intention a decade ago.“Now that we have even more debt, which makes the economy even more sensitive to higher rates, then I’d be surprised if the U.K. or global economic backdrop is such that quantitative tightening would be deemed necessary,” Riddell said.That’s not the view of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which expects balance-sheet reduction to push the first rate hike out as far as 2025.“We expect the Monetary Policy Committee to reverse the previous exit sequencing and adopt a ‘last in, first out’ approach for the process of monetary tightening,” wrote Goldman Sachs economists including Jari Stehn.The Treasury was happy to reap the rewards from QE, so “when the bank begins to tighten policy, it should be prepared to live with the consequences,” Nick Macpherson, former Permanent Secretary at the Treasury, said in a video seminar on Tuesday.(Adds former official’s comment in fina paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AT&T-Discovery Deal Creates Formidable IP Company: Zaslav

    May.17 -- AT&T Inc. Chief Executive Officer John Stankey and Discovery Inc. CEO David Zaslav talk about plans to combine media assets to create a new entertainment company. It will be valued at about $130 billion including debt. They speak to Bloomberg's David Westin.

  • Monday.com and 1stDibs.com File for U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Software maker Monday.com Ltd. and luxury online retailer 1stDibs.com Inc., both backed by venture capital firm Insight Partners, filed on Monday to go public in what may be a bellwether week for U.S. listings.Both companies in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission listed the size of their initial public offerings as $100 million, a placeholder amount that will likely change. Their filings came after a volatile week of trading that led at least three companies to delay their IPOs.Read more: IPOs Are Getting Delayed as Volatility Spooks Debutants (1)More deals are slated to price this week, including listings from Oatly Group AB and Procore Technologies Inc. Website maker Squarespace Inc. is also set to go public through a direct listing.Monday.com, an Israeli workplace management software maker, was valued at $2.7 billion last year, Bloomberg News reported. It reported $59 million in revenue in the first three months of 2021, an 85% jump from the same period last year, its filing showed.Principal shareholders include Insight Partners, Stripes Holdings, Sonnipe Ltd. and three Monday.com executives.New York-based 1stDibs.com, which sells luxury goods like diamond accessories and vintage paintings, could seek a valuation of more than $1 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. Its backers include Benchmark Capital, Insight Partners, T. Rowe Price Group Inc., Spark Capital and Index Ventures.Monday.com is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. on its listing while 1stDibs.com is working with Bank of America Corp., Barclays Plc., Allen & Co. and Evercore Inc.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Chart Indicator Suggests Worst of Pullback May Be Over

    Experienced hands look to be buying the dip as a key bitcoin price indicator suggests the pullback may be coming to an end.

  • Bitcoin at $250,000 in a year? This ‘rocket fuel’ will help it get there, says Goldman Sachs alum

    Raoul Pal tells bitcoin investors that current volatility is to be expected, but big things are around the corner.

  • The former CEO of Washington Mutual foresees another housing bubble — and he blames the Fed

    ‘The Fed has gotten hooked on these expansive policies of ultra-low interest rates,' Kerry Killinger says.

  • What is SafeMoon? Your guide to the cosmic-themed cryptocurrency

    SafeMoon debuted its cryptocurrency in March, claiming to solve common problems that plague Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

  • What the AT&T-Discovery deal means for streaming viewers, investors and employees

    AT&T said Monday it will combine its massive WarnerMedia media assets, which includes HBO and CNN, with Discovery Inc. to create a new media heavyweight in a $43 billion deal.

  • Bitcoin, dogecoin lead wipeout of over half a trillion dollars in manic Monday for crypto

    The air is leaking out of the crypto complex, led by sharp declines in popular trades, including bitcoin, dogecoin and crypto platform Coinbase Global on Monday.

  • China Puts Australia on Notice With Push to Diversify Iron Ore

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing threw the spotlight on trade tensions with its top commodities supplier, Australia, after the government’s economic planning agency said it’s looking to diversify China’s supply of iron ore.Chinese firms should boost domestic exploration for the steel-making input, widen their sources of imports, and explore overseas ore resources, the National Development and Reform Commission said at its monthly briefing.The NDRC also said Australia should stop damaging economic and trade cooperation with China and take measures to promote the healthy development of bilateral ties.Iron ore is Australia’s biggest export earner, and relations with Canberra have taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks. But adding the mineral to a raft of curbs already in place on Australian commodities would be a risky move given near-record prices and China’s dependence on Australia’s high-quality supply for about two-thirds of its imports.“While an outright ban would be almost unimaginable, various forms of restrictions, delays or increased administrative burdens on Australian iron ore imports could yet happen,” Wood Mackenzie said in a recent note.Chinese industrial commodities prices powered on, meanwhile, recovering much of their poise after last week’s pullback.Citigroup said further gains for markets like steel, aluminum and coal are supported by solid demand and a policy agenda that includes “domestic production crackdowns for environmental, energy and safety control purposes,” according to a note from the bank.At the same time, an acceleration in credit tightening is unlikely in the foreseeable future after the central bank expressed only limited concern about the surge in commodities prices feeding through into CPI, Citigroup said.Otherwise, the day’s agenda is led by China’s agricultural imports for April. Purchases of corn, wheat and sorghum are likely to stay elevated, as China’s buying binge continues to help fuel a global grains rally.Events Today(All times Beijing unless noted otherwise.)China’s 2nd batch of April trade data, incl. agricultural imports; LNG & pipeline gas imports; oil products trade breakdown; alumina and rare-earth product exports; bauxite, steel & aluminum product importsLONGi Green, Goldwind execs among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong KongEARNINGS: Daqo New EnergyToday’s ChartChina’s data dump for April suggests the economy’s expansion may have plateaued as policy makers seek to rein in commodities-intensive spending on real estate and infrastructure before new growth drivers of consumer spending and manufacturing investment have recovered.On the WireShaanxi province, China’s third-biggest coal producing region, hit a clean energy milestone last month when generation from renewables briefly topped thermal power for the first time.In a town on the edge of the Gobi desert is a sign in English and Chinese that reads “Oil Holy Land.” Nearby, a preserved drilling rig marks the spot of China’s first commercial oil well.JinkoSolar Announces Change to Senior ManagementChina Is Drafting Carbon Peaking Plans for Steel, Power SectorsAsian Copper Stocks Rise on Top Producer Chile’s Election ResultHuadian Power Downgraded to Sell by Citi on Rising Coal CostsBank of China, Citigroup, BNP Lead Green Bond Offshore MarketCGN Wind Energy Adds Zhejiang Province’s Largest Offshore FarmGCL-Poly Energy Says Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Resigns as AuditorBrazil Iron Ore Miners Seen Lifting Output Coming Months: IbramChina’s Tapering of Monetary Stimulus Could Pop Oil Price BubbleThe Week AheadWednesday, May 19China’s monthly loan primes rates, 09:30China’s April output data for base metals and oil productsHOLIDAY: Hong KongThursday, May 20China’s 3rd batch of April trade data, including country breakdowns for energy and commoditiesSMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 1USDA weekly crop export sales, 08:30 ESTFriday, May 21Ganfeng Lithium, EVE Energy, Huayou Cobalt execs among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong KongChina weekly iron ore port stockpilesShanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, 15:30SMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 2AGMs: Cnooc, Tianqi Lithium, CATLMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • American families will finally get their Child Tax Credit money — here’s when the first payment will arrive

    The payments will reach more than 65 million children, according to senior administration officials.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are always popular. They offer investors a clear path to returns, with regular cash payments and a yield – a return on the original investment – that usually far exceeds bond yields. But not all dividend stocks are created equal, and some offer better opportunities than others. Dividend yield is a key metric. Among S&P listed companies the average yield is only 2%. However, the highest yields aren’t always the way to go. Investors should also consider share appreciation or upside potential – these factors aren’t always connected to dividends, but they will affect the general returns available from a given stock. To that end, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up two high-yield dividend stocks that share a profile: a Buy-rating from the Street’s analyst corps; considerable upside potential; and a dividend yielding over 8%. Let’s take a closer look. New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) We’ll start with a real estate investment trust (REIT), a logical place to turn for high dividend returns. REITs typically pay out higher than average dividends, as a way of complying with profit-return regulations in the tax code. New York Mortgage Trust, which holds a portfolio of adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgages, and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, is typical of its niche, both in the quality of its portfolio and its high yield dividend. In its recent 1Q21 financial release, NYMT listed several metrics of interest to investors. The company sold off non-agency RMBS and CMBS totaling $111.6 million, purchased $347.3 million in residential loans, and finished the quarter with $4.72 billion in total assets. The company saw net investment income of $30.3 million, and was able to fund its dividend payment, to the tune of 10 cents per common share. At that payment rate, the dividend yields 8.91%. This was the second dividend declaration in a row at 10 cents; the company has been gradually increasing the payment since cutting it back last summer during the worst of the corona crisis. B. Riley analyst Matt Howlett was impressed by NYMT’s management of the recent economic crisis, and that factor takes a lead role in his recent initiation report. “Over the last decade, NYMT has delivered among the highest economic return within the space due in part to strong asset selection, low leverage, and a highly efficient operating structure. While the March 2020 liquidity crisis was a setback for the industry, NYMT managed the crisis admirably, in our view, and avoided any major wear and tear on the company. In fact, we argue that as NYMT has rebuilt, its originations have become more direct (acquiring loans vs. securities), and its cost of capital has been declining,” Howlett opined. In line with these comments, Howlett rates the stock a Buy, and his $6 price target implies a one-year upside potential of 36%. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~45% potential total return profile. (To watch Howlett’s track record, click here) Overall, there are four recent reviews on record for NYMT, and they break down to 2 Buys, 1 Hold, and 1 Sell for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The shares are selling for $4.45, and the average price target of $5.17 suggests room for ~17% upside from that level. (See NYMT stock analysis on TipRanks) Global Net Lease (GNL) Next up, Global Net Lease, is another REIT. The portfolio here is built on commercial real estate properties. A review of the company’s portfolio shows 306 such properties, totaling 37.2 million square feet of leasable space, let to 130 tenants. GNL operates in 10 countries, and boasts that 99.7% of its total square footage has been leased. The average lease has 8.3 years remaining – an important factor, as the long term provides stability to the portfolio. In the first quarter of 2021, GNL showed a top line of $89.4 million, up 12.8% from the year-ago quarter. The company ran a net loss, but at $800,000 that loss was significantly smaller than the $5 million lost in 1Q20. Net operating income was up from $71.9 million one year ago to $81.8 million in 1Q21. GNL reported sound liquidity in the quarter, with $262.9 million in cash or cash equivalents and an additional $88.6 million available in credit. And most importantly, GNL reported collecting 100% of rents due in Q1. GNL declared a 40 cent dividend for common shareholders during the quarter, and through it distributed a total of $36.2 million. At that rate, the dividend annualizes to $1.60 and gives a high yield of 8.59%. The dividend was cut last year during the corona crisis, but has been kept stable for five quarters since then. All of this adds up to a company that is sound on fundamentals of its business, and that has attracted notice from analyst Bryan Maher. In his note for B. Riley, Maher writes, “GNL's strong portfolio metrics provide for an attractive setup for the balance of 2021…. Given that GNL, in our view, is not over-levered and can borrow at exceedingly low rates, combined with prudent use of its in-place ATM, we are not concerned about the REIT's ability to finance acquisitions to hit our $300.0M target for 2021.” The analyst summed up, "Given GNL's well-crafted industrial/ office net lease portfolio and strong operating metrics, we reiterate our Buy rating on the shares." The Buy rating comes with a $23 price target attached. At current share price, that implies an upside of ~25% for the next 12 months. (To watch Maher’s track record, click here) Some stocks fly under the radar, and GNL is one of those. Maher's is the only recent analyst review of this company. (See GNL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • AT&T admits it made a terrible mistake getting into media business with Discovery deal: analyst

    AT&T ruined a lot of shareholder value by trying to get success in the media business, a veteran media analyst Craig Moffett tells Yahoo Finance Live.