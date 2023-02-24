The Global Stationery and Cards Market is forecast to grow by $49.21 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Stationery and Cards Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the stationery and cards market and is forecast to grow by $49.21 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period.

Our report on the stationery and cards market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by accelerating online sales of stationery and cards, rising number of commercial establishments and offices, and growing demand for personalized stationery.



The stationery and cards market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Stationery

• Cards



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising number of start-ups and new investments as one of the prime reasons driving the stationery and cards market growth during the next few years. Also, inclination toward green stationery products and digital marketing and social media campaigns for consumer engagement leading to multichannel marketing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the stationery and cards market covers the following areas:

• Stationery and cards market sizing

• Stationery and cards market forecast

• Stationery and cards market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stationery and cards market vendors that include ACCO Brands Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Canon Inc., Card Factory Plc, Claranova SE, Costco Wholesale Corp., F.I.L.A. Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini Spa, Faber Castell Aktiengesellschaft, Hallmark Card Inc., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd, Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC, ODP Business Solutions LLC, Sanrio Co. Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Staples Inc., Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The Hamelin Group, Walmart Inc., and WH Smith PLC. Also, the stationery and cards market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



