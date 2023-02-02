Global Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine (SAPDMA) Market Set to Reach USD 160.1 Billion by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 6.2% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine (SAPDMA) Market by Type (Powder, Paste, and Flake), Application (Hair Care (Combing Cream, Hair Masks, Hair Balm, Cleansing Cream, Oil & Serums, Hair Color, Shampoo, and Conditioner), Skin Care & Hygiene, and Fabric Softener), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 93.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 160.1 billion expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% by the end of 2031. The global market growth is attributed to the Increasing usage of Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine as an emulsifier, and surfactant in cosmetics, particularly in hair care products.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Croda International Plc

Trulux Pty Ltd

Norman Fox & Company

Clariant, INOLEX INCORPORATED

Colonial Chemical Inc

Lubrizol Corporation

PHOENIX CHEMICAL, INC

BOC Sciences

Nouryon

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include application, distribution channel, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine (SAPDMA) Market

Based on type, the market is segmented into, the global Stearamidopropyl dimethylamine (SAPDMA) market segmented into powder, paste, and flake. The flakes segment is estimated to constitute 48.2% market share by 2031, as the increasing use of Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine (SAPDMA) flakes are gentle on the skin and eyes and are highly used.

Story continues

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into hair care, skin care & hygiene, and fabric softener. The hair care segment is expected to hold a major share of the global market as Stearamidopropyl dimethylamine (SAPDMA) is used in shampoos or hair conditioners due to its antistatic effect. It serves as a mild surfactant that removes dirt build-up from the hair.

In terms of distribution channel, the global market is bifurcated into offline and online. The online segment is anticipated to register a considerable CAGR in the coming years due to the increasing consumer preference for online retail shopping using various online retail platforms.

In terms of region, the global market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period due to the presence of the major key players in the region.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Stearamidopropyl dimethylamine is an emulsifier, conditioning agent, and surfactant with cleansing properties which is commonly used in hair care products to condition and improve the appearance of hair.

SAPDMA is used in shampoos or hair conditioners due to its antistatic effect. It serves as a mild surfactant that removes dirt build-up from the hair.

Rising consumer awareness regarding organic products for hair can drive the global market in the coming years.

SAPDMA is used in place of silicones, a highly processed ingredient commonly used in beauty products, as they help keep oils and water from separating. This act as a good replacement for Silicones which can create lucrative opportunities for the global market.

Stearamidopropyl dimethylamine serves as a mild surfactant that removes dirt build-up from the hair. It imparts a soft and silky feel to the hair, making it easier to comb through.

Increasing demand for hair care services such as deep conditioning and hair spas, as well as an increase in product introductions in the global market, especially in emerging economies is expected to drive the demand for hair care products.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a considerable CAGR during the forecast period as the rising population and awareness among consumers regarding organic products can boost the sales of shampoos and conditioners.

Read 299 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine (SAPDMA) Market by Type (Powder, Paste, and Flake), Application (Hair Care (Combing Cream, Hair Masks, Hair Balm, Cleansing Cream, Oil & Serums, Hair Color, Shampoo, and Conditioner), Skin Care & Hygiene, and Fabric Softener), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Type

Powder

Paste

Flake

Application

Hair Care

Skin Care & Hygiene

Fabric Softener

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

